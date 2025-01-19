The Kids Are NOT Okay: Report Says Youth Are Calling 911 Over TikTok Ban

The (possibly temporary) TikTok ban is underway, with users of the social media app reporting they're unable to access the site at all. There's a 90-day reprieve that will presumably start when Donald Trump takes office.

Personally, this writer has never used TikTok and has forbidden her children from downloading the app. The Chinese data collection issue is less her concern (because our data is probably everywhere anyway) than the propaganda, which she believes is a psyop on America.

In the wake of the ban, there are reports that kids and teens are calling 911 about TikTok going dark, kinda proving this writer's point.

🚨#BREAKING: Some 911 call centers in the United States have reportedly been receiving non-emergency calls from teens and children expressing their love for TikTok following its shutdown. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 19, 2025

Alright I’m starting to think the TikTok ban was a good thing.



This is INSANE. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 19, 2025

If Trump is able to save TikTok it might be one of the biggest Orange Pills of all time for the next gen — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) January 19, 2025

Who is with me ? pic.twitter.com/50WjgpJP5o — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 19, 2025

As a young adult who loved Vine, I get it, but these kids need to calm the f**k down. — Alex The Ghost (@GhostOfAlex1) January 19, 2025

That addiction is real https://t.co/fbc0m6r2wS — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 19, 2025

Society is broken



Tiktok shouldn't be this obsessive. This is not okay. Their is more to life then tiktok and social media. This generation and the next aren't going to know this tho. I hope they learn how to socialise irl. Otherwise society is doomed. It ruins intelligence too. https://t.co/XTajaHIgUS pic.twitter.com/nBYbtoGtjI — AJ Quinn Birthday! (1/1) 🇦🇺🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@WSWAJQuinn) January 19, 2025

Cool. Arrest and fine them for abuse of 911 so others will learn to stop being retarded https://t.co/4pfKjDQXBf — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 19, 2025

This brainwashing will end up meaning somebody not getting the emergency help they need. https://t.co/fG6TWuTOja — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) January 19, 2025

Seems like a good idea to ban an app that makes people behave this way. https://t.co/OhgGB3ZHse — Jesse (@KoalaSalesman) January 19, 2025

Yeah. They're kind of proving why a ban is necessary.