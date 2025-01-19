The Kids Are NOT Okay: Report Says Youth Are Calling 911 Over TikTok Ban

JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 19, 2025
ImgFlip

The (possibly temporary) TikTok ban is underway, with users of the social media app reporting they're unable to access the site at all. There's a 90-day reprieve that will presumably start when Donald Trump takes office.

Personally, this writer has never used TikTok and has forbidden her children from downloading the app. The Chinese data collection issue is less her concern (because our data is probably everywhere anyway) than the propaganda, which she believes is a psyop on America.

In the wake of the ban, there are reports that kids and teens are calling 911 about TikTok going dark, kinda proving this writer's point.

Don't do this.

911 is for legitimate emergencies only.

This is how addicts act when they withdraw.

It's not healthy.

That's one perspective.

This made us laugh.

Ah, Vine. 

The good old days.

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
Yes it is.

And the Chinese know it.

This.

Which is why there need to be consequences for this.

Yeah. They're kind of proving why a ban is necessary.

