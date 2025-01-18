Trump's Last-Minute Lifeline: TikTok Apparently Dodges the Axe with 90-Day Reprieve

Earlier, we told you TikTok may go dark tonight at midnight. Apparently, Trump may give them 90 days of new life.

🚨 #BREAKING: Trump to halt TikTok ban after assuming office, will give the platform 90 days to hammer out a deal - NBC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2025

JUST IN: Donald Trump says he will “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid a ban, says he will likely make an announcement Monday.



The comments were made during an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker.



CNN’s Brian Stelter says he expects the app to go dark on… pic.twitter.com/xctamR4Rrb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2025

The social media fiends of America rejoice!

Nope. Wrong move. Don’t bring it back online until China is complete removed. https://t.co/ELqjwSSeyC — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 18, 2025

As I’ve stated previously, if this is so they can lock down a deal and sell to an American company, I’m fine with it. China can’t run that app though, full stop. https://t.co/eEX30tx7Xx — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) January 18, 2025

I don't think "banning" is ever the answer.



America was created on rebelling against a government trying to tell us what to do.



If you want people to stop using Chinese apps, explain to them the dangers of Chinese apps. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 18, 2025

Reactions were mixed.

Yay. What about Sunday — Blake Clark (@laladaniella) January 18, 2025

Trump can't do anything about the ban until Monday. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2025

TikTokers may have to take the day off tomorrow.

This will be an interesting situation to watch unfold.



Will Trump leverage TikTok to get China to do his bidding? Will he sacrifice TikTok for better relations with China?



It will be the first tango between Trump and Xi in 4 years.



Who's going to win this bizarre case? Maybe… — Catarina for North America 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@CatVanBeest) January 18, 2025

Keep your eyes peeled.

If it’s such a widely used social platform it would take a wealthy American or an American corporation to purchase it. For some reason China doesn’t seem to wanna sell ?? — THE INVISIBLE MAN🤔 (@saldon1201) January 18, 2025

They don't want Americans to have access to the algorithm. It apparently is that good ... or bad. It depends on how you look at it.

TikTok helped Trump gain voters, so why not extend and not ban it? I remember when he amassed more followers in 24 hours than Kamala did over a period of months 🤣🇺🇸 — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) January 18, 2025

Saving TikTok would make Trump a hero to young voters.

It’s not a ploy or weakness in policy. Acquisition experts need the 90 day extension to safely purchase (full due diligence) and install and test the new openly transparent, non-CCP monitored algorithm. You can’t just flip a switch for 100 million users. It’s a fair ask and it… — CloudEye (@WeCFarther) January 18, 2025

Some tech folks weighed in to bring some sense to the conversation.

Trump’s treating TikTok like a bargaining chip, and honestly, it’s kind of brilliant. A 90-day extension keeps everyone on edge while he uses it to negotiate something bigger. — Taryn Up The Matri𝕩 (@Taryn_TheMatrix) January 18, 2025

It's the ultimate test of the 'Art of the Deal'.