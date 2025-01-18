WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive...
Trump's Last-Minute Lifeline: TikTok Apparently Dodges the Axe with 90-Day Reprieve

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Andy Wong

Earlier, we told you TikTok may go dark tonight at midnight. Apparently, Trump may give them 90 days of new life.

The social media fiends of America rejoice!

Reactions were mixed.

TikTokers may have to take the day off tomorrow.

Keep your eyes peeled.

They don't want Americans to have access to the algorithm. It apparently is that good ... or bad. It depends on how you look at it. 

Saving TikTok would make Trump a hero to young voters.

Some tech folks weighed in to bring some sense to the conversation. 

It's the ultimate test of the 'Art of the Deal'. 

