CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in Politico Interview

This writer remembers all the times the Left argued we needed to put women in positions of power and leadership because, gosh darn it, the world would be a happier, more peaceful place if we just had women running the show.

To which this writer -- a woman -- asks: have they actually met some women?

Because some women are awful to one another.

A few days ago, we told you Jill Biden is not happy with Nancy Pelosi for Pelosi's involvement in ousting Joe from the presidential campaign.

And now Pelosi's daughter Alexandra is firing back at Jill in a Politico piece:

👀



Nancy Pelosi's spokesdaughter trashes Jill Biden as ‘Lady McBiden’ in a Politico piece: https://t.co/nnnedZ7jjm — Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) January 19, 2025

Lady McBiden is kinda brilliant. Not gonna lie.

More from Politico:

Fueling that anger is Jill Biden’s continued, and now public, nursing of a grudge toward Pelosi for pushing the president to withdraw from last year’s campaign. 'If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,' Alexandra Pelosi, the former speaker’s daughter, told me Saturday. 'There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them.' The younger Pelosi made clear she was speaking only for herself.

The deafening silence from the White House in response to a request for comment marks the culmination of the bitter feud between the president and onetime speaker, two of the age’s most prominent Democrats and the bookends of the party’s Obama-era high and Trump restoration low.





ME-OW.

There's no way Jill lets this slight slide.

We're going to need all the popcorn.

Why does a sitting member of congress need a "spokes-daughter"? — A Completely Random Male Humanoid (@RandomMHumanoid) January 19, 2025

This is a good question, normally.

But Pelosi fell and broke her hip and is still recovering.

So much drama. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 19, 2025

So much drama.

And we're SO here for it.

I agree. My theory: Jill Biden, Anita Dunn, Mike Donilon - all seemed to want the Oval more than doing what was right. I imagine they all have seen the decline and should have told Joe Biden to not run in July 2023. — BobbyL_AZ_2020 (@AzBobbyl) January 19, 2025

You'd be correct. Jill wanted the clout and power of having Joe in the Oval Office. And she didn't care about his health.

That’s DOCTOR Lady McBiden, sweetheart. — Brian 🥜 🥜 (@realxbanker) January 19, 2025

LOL. Well played.

It really is A+ material.

Oh that is a tremendous nickname 😂 https://t.co/HEXzZVQZyq — Nicholas Barry (@NicholasJBarry) January 19, 2025

Absolutely tremendous.

These cowards coming out of the woodwork now. https://t.co/WGHY3n2BGN — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 19, 2025

The Democrat in-fighting will only ramp up after the election, when the tell-all books and interviews finally come out.

Yeah, they're cowards, but the chaos this causes will only help the Trump administration.

Dem infighting continues and it's glorious. https://t.co/Xri0TQXitZ — John Quincy Adams fan (@redfang58) January 19, 2025

Glorious doesn't even begin to describe it.