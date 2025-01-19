CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in Politico Interview

President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This writer remembers all the times the Left argued we needed to put women in positions of power and leadership because, gosh darn it, the world would be a happier, more peaceful place if we just had women running the show.

To which this writer -- a woman -- asks: have they actually met some women?

Because some women are awful to one another.

A few days ago, we told you Jill Biden is not happy with Nancy Pelosi for Pelosi's involvement in ousting Joe from the presidential campaign. 

And now Pelosi's daughter Alexandra is firing back at Jill in a Politico piece:

Lady McBiden is kinda brilliant. Not gonna lie.

More from Politico:

Fueling that anger is Jill Biden’s continued, and now public, nursing of a grudge toward Pelosi for pushing the president to withdraw from last year’s campaign.


The deafening silence from the White House in response to a request for comment marks the culmination of the bitter feud between the president and onetime speaker, two of the age’s most prominent Democrats and the bookends of the party’s Obama-era high and Trump restoration low.

ME-OW.

There's no way Jill lets this slight slide.

We're going to need all the popcorn.

This is a good question, normally.

But Pelosi fell and broke her hip and is still recovering.

So much drama.

And we're SO here for it.

You'd be correct. Jill wanted the clout and power of having Joe in the Oval Office. And she didn't care about his health.

LOL. Well played.

It really is A+ material.

Absolutely tremendous.

The Democrat in-fighting will only ramp up after the election, when the tell-all books and interviews finally come out.

Yeah, they're cowards, but the chaos this causes will only help the Trump administration.

Glorious doesn't even begin to describe it.

