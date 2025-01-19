Bring Them Home: Israeli News Reporting First Transfer of Female Hostages to Red Cross Now Underway

Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:25 AM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Over the last several days, there has been a lot of news about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Whatever your opinion on the deal (and this writer has her own), the fact that the Israeli -- and American -- hostages are being released is a good thing.

That first transfer of hostages appears to be starting, per Israeli news:

Here's hoping it goes smoothly.

We hope so.

Yeah, it kinda is.

The deal is not great.

This writer hopes the terrorists Israel releases as part of this deal end up getting dispatched in the near future.

Lots of people are mad at the Red Cross.

It really is.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the hostages and their loved ones. May they all come home.

