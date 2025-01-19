Bring Them Home: Israeli News Reporting First Transfer of Female Hostages to Red Cross Now Underway

Over the last several days, there has been a lot of news about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Whatever your opinion on the deal (and this writer has her own), the fact that the Israeli -- and American -- hostages are being released is a good thing.

That first transfer of hostages appears to be starting, per Israeli news:

Israeli news is reporting that the first step of transferring the female hostages to the Red Cross is starting. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 19, 2025

Here's hoping it goes smoothly.

Does Israel have contingency plans for pregnancy or newborns returning (God forbid) and how to deal with such Islamic propaganda? — Joab Yarkoni (@VoxYehudi) January 19, 2025

We hope so.

Wonderful! Also disgusting that the Red Cross which has done nothing for the hostages has a prominent role in the process. It’s a shame bc many who don’t know better will think well of the RC just based on optics — Leslie 🇺🇸 (@LeslieRR1995) January 19, 2025

Yeah, it kinda is.

I should be joyful.



So why am I so angry? — 🐾 ＭeusliCat 🐾 🇳🇿 (@MeusliC) January 19, 2025

The deal is not great.

This writer hopes the terrorists Israel releases as part of this deal end up getting dispatched in the near future.

There is hope, however the Red Cross has done NOTHING for the hostages until now. I don't trust them for a bit, never ever will I fund them again. Not a single cent. https://t.co/bSsThyD1Eo — Anja 🎗🇮🇱 (@AnjaAsbroeck) January 19, 2025

Lots of people are mad at the Red Cross.

I can’t believe they’ll be home in a few hours. What an emotional day https://t.co/xKtD5L0nPx — Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) January 19, 2025

It really is.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the hostages and their loved ones. May they all come home.