Phase One of Hostage Release to Include TWO of THREE Cherished American Captives - Hope on the Horizon

There is a bit of good news coming out of the news of the Gaza ceasefire.
BREAKING: American hostages Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen will be released in "phase 1" of Gaza hostage deal, White House says - Fox— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025
No one has confirmed whether alive or dead.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) January 15, 2025
But hey, this is a WIN!!! 🙄
Two American citizens are on the list of first hostages to be released by Hamas.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 15, 2025
There is a lot of criticism about the deal that was made, and those criticisms are valid, but this is something positive that will come out of the deal.
There is no confirmation of their condition and it is all rumors at this time.
What of this American pic.twitter.com/Asl0T0xcM6— ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) January 15, 2025
Why only two of the three? where is Edan? https://t.co/zSB8uYwd3N— BEZ LLAMA (@BezLlama) January 15, 2025
There is one other American not mentioned in Phase one.
Finally, some good news! The cavalry is coming, and it's not a moment too soon. Let's hope this deal sets a precedent for strength and action over endless talks. Time to bring our people home!— Intuition (@intuit_analysis) January 15, 2025
This has gone on far too long and these families have been through absolute hell.
Get our citizens home! This should have happened months ago!— Salty conservative (@saltcnservative) January 15, 2025
They should have been terrified to hold Americans for even one day. They took advantage of a feckless man being President to terrorize their neighbors.
Amazing what strength can do. It speaks to whom this current administration were catering to behind closed doors. This could've been done a year ago. The same administration giving the Taliban 75 million per week. Disgusting.— Jeremy Buettner (@JBuettner071421) January 15, 2025
It's time terrorists shake in fear of American retribution for their evil acts again.
That's awesome. And I suppose Biden will try and take credit for all of this...just watch👀🤷— Michael Grzesik (@mylaststraw) January 15, 2025
Of course he will. If Biden was responsible for this, why wasn't it done a year ago? Why did it happen on his way out?
I pray they return safely. Prayers for those having to wait.— 🇺🇸~Deb~🇺🇸 (@D7631710698305) January 15, 2025
Trump needed them for his victory dance at the inauguration— Facts-matter (@Facts_matter16) January 15, 2025
Wouldn't that be wonderful?
Hamas leaders don't want to die..— Pete (@PetahJ71) January 15, 2025
Most of them already have. Not enough, but plenty of them.
Yes and kamala's already claiming the victory for the democrats and joe biden as if trump didn't put the fear of god into those heathens. https://t.co/JqkASzSU11— Crystal M Stanley (@4freedom1USA) January 15, 2025
Trump warned them and they heeded the warning. This victory belongs to him and him alone.
I want someone like Pam Bondi negotiating hostage releases, not the real estate guy.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 15, 2025
It can't happen soon enough.
BREAKING 🚨— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 15, 2025
American hostages Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel are confirmed to be alive and are expected to be released during the first phase of the Israel-Hamxs ceasefire agreement- NBC pic.twitter.com/UVVp260p0q
If these Americans aren't in good condition, Hamas better go far far under ground because Trump will exact vengeance.
