Phase One of Hostage Release to Include TWO of THREE Cherished American Captives - Hope on the Horizon

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:10 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

There is a bit of good news coming out of the  news of the Gaza ceasefire.

There is no confirmation of their condition and it is all rumors at this time.

There is one other American not mentioned in Phase one.

This has gone on far too long and these families have been through absolute hell.

They should have been terrified to hold Americans for even one day. They took advantage of a feckless man being President to terrorize their neighbors.

It's time terrorists shake in fear of American retribution for their evil acts again. 

Of course he will. If Biden was responsible for this, why wasn't it done a year ago? Why did it happen on his way out?

Wouldn't that be wonderful?

Most of them already have. Not enough, but plenty of them.

Advertisement

Trump warned them and they heeded the warning. This victory belongs to him and him alone.

It can't happen soon enough.

If these Americans aren't in good condition, Hamas better go far far under ground because Trump will exact vengeance.

