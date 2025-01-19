AP Parrots Lie That Crime Is Down As It Asks Why People Still Feel Unsafe

The Left insists crime is down. Except -- if you live in reality -- you see that crime is not, in fact, down. You see it when you shop at stores and everything is locked up to prevent theft, or when you hop on social media and see another New York subway rider was pushed in front of a train, or stabbed, or mugged.
Yet the narrative persists:
US cities largely saw a drop in violent crime in 2024, yet many still feel unsafe https://t.co/zD8GfxnmQG— The Associated Press (@AP) January 19, 2025
As U.S. police departments release preliminary or finalized 2024 crime numbers, many are reporting historic declines in homicides and drops in other violent crimes compared to 2023.
In many parts of the country, though, those decreases don’t match the public perception.
Experts say most cities are seeing a drop in crime levels that spiked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they say misleading campaign rhetoric in the runup to the November elections and changes in how people interpret news about crime have led to a perception gap.
“The presence of even one murder has a great cost,” said Kim Smith, the director of national programs at the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab.
The reason the stats don't match peoples' perception is because agencies aren't reporting crimes.
January 19, 2025
When 40% of agencies aren't reporting crime stats, the numbers will go down. That doesn't mean crime goes away.
“US cities largely saw a drop in violent crime in 2024, yet many still feel unsafe”— Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) January 19, 2025
Sure.
Meanwhile, shopping in America: pic.twitter.com/ZyjnYEgQxc
Can't tell you how many stores lock up everyday items to prevent theft. And it's harming the businesses.
And the FBI updated its crime data to show a surge in violent crimes.
Recommended
This claim to a drop in crime is not from the FBI and is as trustworthy as any other AP press release.— S David Sultzer (@s_sultzer) January 19, 2025
What garbage.https://t.co/W7CriRVxDX
Let’s get real: you mean U.S. cities have basically stopped keeping track of most violent crimes?— Ric Ya (@_Ric_Ya) January 19, 2025
Yes. This is the reality of it.
The AP could do actual journalism and dig into the stats, but the never do that.
Media used to get to the bottom of things. Now they just spout what the gov tells them and they act bewildered when the people prefer to believe their own eyes.— Menkui (@Cmplxe) January 19, 2025
Where's the lie?
No matter how much you hate journalists, it isn't enough. https://t.co/SbUwjDkjLC— Jason (@akjasoncrees) January 19, 2025
Not nearly enough.
If only someone in their local media would look into this. 😑 https://t.co/IZHRrZ9mHO— ➥ therie.bsky 🇩🇰🐾 (@single_spacer) January 19, 2025
If only.
The media trying to tell people they’re too stupid to know they’re really actually safer is probably peak media stupidity, right? https://t.co/YHKVX8TfYp— Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) January 19, 2025
Peak media stupidity.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member