AP Parrots Lie That Crime Is Down As It Asks Why People Still Feel Unsafe

The Left insists crime is down. Except -- if you live in reality -- you see that crime is not, in fact, down. You see it when you shop at stores and everything is locked up to prevent theft, or when you hop on social media and see another New York subway rider was pushed in front of a train, or stabbed, or mugged.

Yet the narrative persists:

US cities largely saw a drop in violent crime in 2024, yet many still feel unsafe https://t.co/zD8GfxnmQG — The Associated Press (@AP) January 19, 2025

The AP writes:

As U.S. police departments release preliminary or finalized 2024 crime numbers, many are reporting historic declines in homicides and drops in other violent crimes compared to 2023. In many parts of the country, though, those decreases don’t match the public perception. Experts say most cities are seeing a drop in crime levels that spiked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they say misleading campaign rhetoric in the runup to the November elections and changes in how people interpret news about crime have led to a perception gap. “The presence of even one murder has a great cost,” said Kim Smith, the director of national programs at the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab.

The reason the stats don't match peoples' perception is because agencies aren't reporting crimes.

When 40% of agencies aren't reporting crime stats, the numbers will go down. That doesn't mean crime goes away.

“US cities largely saw a drop in violent crime in 2024, yet many still feel unsafe”



Sure.



Meanwhile, shopping in America: pic.twitter.com/ZyjnYEgQxc — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) January 19, 2025

Can't tell you how many stores lock up everyday items to prevent theft. And it's harming the businesses.

And the FBI updated its crime data to show a surge in violent crimes.

This claim to a drop in crime is not from the FBI and is as trustworthy as any other AP press release.

What garbage.https://t.co/W7CriRVxDX — S David Sultzer (@s_sultzer) January 19, 2025

We wrote about that here.

Let’s get real: you mean U.S. cities have basically stopped keeping track of most violent crimes? — Ric Ya (@_Ric_Ya) January 19, 2025

Yes. This is the reality of it.

The AP could do actual journalism and dig into the stats, but the never do that.

Media used to get to the bottom of things. Now they just spout what the gov tells them and they act bewildered when the people prefer to believe their own eyes. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) January 19, 2025

Where's the lie?

No matter how much you hate journalists, it isn't enough. https://t.co/SbUwjDkjLC — Jason (@akjasoncrees) January 19, 2025

Not nearly enough.

If only someone in their local media would look into this. 😑 https://t.co/IZHRrZ9mHO — ➥ therie.bsky 🇩🇰🐾 (@single_spacer) January 19, 2025

If only.

The media trying to tell people they’re too stupid to know they’re really actually safer is probably peak media stupidity, right? https://t.co/YHKVX8TfYp — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) January 19, 2025

Peak media stupidity.