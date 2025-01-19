Stair Force One: President Joe Biden Takes Final Flight Aboard AF1 Before America...
VIP
I Won't Forget Joe Biden
He Isn't Even Out the Door and Politico is Already Re-Remembering Biden's Presidency
'Thrilled to Watch Him Go': Conservative Strategist Joey Mannarino Celebrates Biden's Last...
President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation...
CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in...
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at...
AOC Predicts Doom with 'Authoritarian Government' Alert ... Nation Responds with Collectiv...
The Kids Are NOT Okay: Report Says Youth Are Calling 911 Over TikTok...
Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the...
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's...
In 10 Words, Sen. Marsha Blackburn Tweets Three Things 'President Trump Will Make'
'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural...

AP Parrots Lie That Crime Is Down As It Asks Why People Still Feel Unsafe

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on January 19, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left insists crime is down. Except -- if you live in reality -- you see that crime is not, in fact, down. You see it when you shop at stores and everything is locked up to prevent theft, or when you hop on social media and see another New York subway rider was pushed in front of a train, or stabbed, or mugged.

Advertisement

Yet the narrative persists:

The AP writes:

As U.S. police departments release preliminary or finalized 2024 crime numbers, many are reporting historic declines in homicides and drops in other violent crimes compared to 2023.

In many parts of the country, though, those decreases don’t match the public perception.

Experts say most cities are seeing a drop in crime levels that spiked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they say misleading campaign rhetoric in the runup to the November elections and changes in how people interpret news about crime have led to a perception gap.

“The presence of even one murder has a great cost,” said Kim Smith, the director of national programs at the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab.

The reason the stats don't match peoples' perception is because agencies aren't reporting crimes.

When 40% of agencies aren't reporting crime stats, the numbers will go down. That doesn't mean crime goes away.

Can't tell you how many stores lock up everyday items to prevent theft. And it's harming the businesses.

And the FBI updated its crime data to show a surge in violent crimes.

Recommended

President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day
justmindy
Advertisement

We wrote about that here.

Yes. This is the reality of it.

The AP could do actual journalism and dig into the stats, but the never do that.

Where's the lie?

Not nearly enough.

If only.

Peak media stupidity.

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS CRIME STATISTICS VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day
justmindy
He Isn't Even Out the Door and Politico is Already Re-Remembering Biden's Presidency
Eric V.
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at Voters (Proving Why Dems Lost BIG)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's March Crowd
Amy Curtis
CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in Politico Interview
Amy Curtis
Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day justmindy
Advertisement