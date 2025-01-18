Leftist Garbage Site Wikipedia Helps Democrats Spread Misinformation About the Equal Rights Amendment

Yesterday, we told you how Joe BIden tried to 'declare' the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was magically the new 28th Amendment to the Constitution. It's not, for a variety of reasons, no matter how much Biden and other Democrats yell that it's 'the law of the land NOW.'

Now Wikipedia -- the website whose co-founder admitted is now Leftist garbage -- is trying to make the 28th Amendment a thing:

lol the lunatics at Wikipedia are trying to edit the ERA into existence. pic.twitter.com/rXGZ8waSx9 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 17, 2025

Good luck with that.

But wait, it gets better.

HAHAHAHA. Circular firing squad assemble. They can't help themselves. pic.twitter.com/8U5UGQhYvQ — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 17, 2025

The Left always eat their own.

I'm surprised they haven't stripped out the following language from the proposal: pic.twitter.com/o1LqGw0zqX — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) January 17, 2025

Give it time.

Why would they take this up with 3 days to go? They had 4 years to work on this. — Dixon Mathis (@dIx0n_MaThIs) January 17, 2025

Because they know this isn't how it works and they hope in the chaos of the transition we'll just accept that Biden unilaterally and unconstitutionally amended the Constitution.

I mean is anyone surprised? — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) January 17, 2025

Not a person.

The people who screech and scream about saving democracy think they can just edit the constitution 🤣 — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) January 17, 2025

Norms!

This seems like a joke, but so many people treat Wikipedia as authoritative that whoever wins these nerdy wiki edit wars sometimes gets to decide what is accepted as the truth. https://t.co/ZJaN4KJkHN — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) January 18, 2025

Lots of people are going to sincerely argue the 28th Amendment is real.

I have come full circle to the “Wikipedia is not an acceptable source” policy that my grade school teachers had https://t.co/s2h7w2L3BY — Ven (@edgefills) January 17, 2025

Solid policy.

Never underestimate the stupidity of progressives. https://t.co/Hz88sCMHbT — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 17, 2025

It's not stupidity, though. They know exactly what they're doing.

They honestly believe that if enough people say it loudly enough and long enough that it will simply *be.* https://t.co/SzpGmXRBl5 — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) January 18, 2025

It will not be.

Yeah, I read the pic and that's exactly what they're doing, but I still don't believe it.



Maybe my eyes are lying to me.



Can I edit myself into being King of the UK? https://t.co/ELkctgl2cn — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) January 18, 2025

Try it and report back to us.

The very definition of misinformation. https://t.co/HW10Y9daC8 — Robery (@PublicEdMAGA) January 18, 2025

Yes, it is.

The very definition of misinformation.