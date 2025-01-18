Leftist Garbage Site Wikipedia Helps Democrats Spread Misinformation About the Equal Rights Amendment

WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 18, 2025
Twitter

Yesterday, we told you how Joe BIden tried to 'declare' the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was magically the new 28th Amendment to the Constitution. It's not, for a variety of reasons, no matter how much Biden and other Democrats yell that it's 'the law of the land NOW.'

Now Wikipedia -- the website whose co-founder admitted is now Leftist garbage -- is trying to make the 28th Amendment a thing:

Good luck with that.

But wait, it gets better.

The Left always eat their own.

Give it time.

Because they know this isn't how it works and they hope in the chaos of the transition we'll just accept that Biden unilaterally and unconstitutionally amended the Constitution.

Not a person.

Norms!

Tags: CONSTITUTION JOE BIDEN WIKIPEDIA

