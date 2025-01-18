JUUUUST a Bit Outside! Alex Rodriguez's Tribute to Sportscaster Bob Uecker Strikes Out

On Thursday, beloved sportscaster Bob Uecker, voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for over half a century, died at the age of 90 following a private battle with small cell lung cancer.

Uecker was a fixture in Milwaukee baseball and will be mourned by fans of all teams this (and every) season. There have been countless tributes to Uecker on social media.

One such tribute came from Alex Rodriguez, played with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees before retiring in 2016.

But he seems to have made a slight error:

Heartbroken to lose Bob Uecker, an iconic voice of baseball. He brought joy not only to Cleveland but to baseball fans everywhere. And his iconic catchphrases like “Get up! Get up! Get outta here! Gone!" will never be forgotten.



RIP Bob 💔 pic.twitter.com/re87hKQ1sB — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 16, 2025

Now, it's completely possible it was a reference to the film 'Major League' where Uecker played Harry Doyle, play-by-play announcer for the fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians. But the picture -- featuring Uecker in both the Milwaukee Braves and Milwaukee Brewers caps -- seems to indicate it's not and A-Rod just swung and missed.

X users wasted no time having some fun with this:

He saw the airport roof sign and always thought he was in Cleveland. https://t.co/LOmmvTreWb — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) January 17, 2025

That is a real rooftop in Milwaukee, in the flightpath of Mitchell Airport. This writer has seen it with her own eyes.

Cleveland? Forget it, he is on a roll. pic.twitter.com/Jra3708cV5 — Brad - Duke of Uncommon Sense (@bradthompsontx) January 17, 2025

About 436 miles outside.

Your ability to connect with your audience rivals Uecker’s ability to play baseball. — HookedonPhonics (@YogiBearsGuru) January 17, 2025

(For the uninitiated, Uecker was not the best baseball player, something he often joked about)

Cleveland/Mikwaukee what’s the difference right??? — Matthew (@MatthewBins) January 17, 2025

I can’t believe

A) this tweet is still up

B) he pays for Twitter so he can edit it

C) ARod clearly runs his own Twitter. https://t.co/4DuCP29VDB — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) January 17, 2025

An example of why he'll never go to the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/UPlS5KSoPD — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) January 17, 2025

That and the use of PEDs.

lmfao never ever beating the himbo charges and i wouldn’t want it any other way https://t.co/yA3dfVhA8L — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) January 18, 2025

I am begging the internet to get the joke for once in their history. It’s what Ueck would have wanted. https://t.co/nbv8DFAgYt — Sam Nulton (@samnulton) January 17, 2025

And maybe it is. It's inside baseball, if so.

But you're right - it's what Ueck would've wanted.