Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese...
Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors
WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive...
Leftist Garbage Site Wikipedia Helps Democrats Spread Misinformation About the Equal Right...
Jonathan Turley Shreds and Mocks Biden's Constitutional Law Fantasyland
Trump's Last-Minute Lifeline: TikTok Apparently Dodges the Axe with 90-Day Reprieve
Susan Rice Joins Group of Childish Democrats Dunking on Trump for Moving Inauguration...
Coaching Up the Governor: Three Year Letterman and DeSantis 'Debate' Term Limits and...
Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How...
VICTORY! 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Rules Obama-Era DACA Is Illegal in Texas
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
Before Her Brain Went Kaput, Florida Dem Boss Nikki Fried Was a Huge...

JUUUUST a Bit Outside! Alex Rodriguez's Tribute to Sportscaster Bob Uecker Strikes Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 18, 2025
imgflip

On Thursday, beloved sportscaster Bob Uecker, voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for over half a century, died at the age of 90 following a private battle with small cell lung cancer.

Advertisement

Uecker was a fixture in Milwaukee baseball and will be mourned by fans of all teams this (and every) season. There have been countless tributes to Uecker on social media.

One such tribute came from Alex Rodriguez, played with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees before retiring in 2016.

But he seems to have made a slight error:

Now, it's completely possible it was a reference to the film 'Major League' where Uecker played Harry Doyle, play-by-play announcer for the fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians. But the picture -- featuring Uecker in both the Milwaukee Braves and Milwaukee Brewers caps -- seems to indicate it's not and A-Rod just swung and missed.

X users wasted no time having some fun with this:

Recommended

Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
justmindy
Advertisement

That is a real rooftop in Milwaukee, in the flightpath of Mitchell Airport. This writer has seen it with her own eyes.

Just let him keep going.

Whoops.

What a call, by the way.

About 436 miles outside.

OMG.

This is absolutely perfect.

(For the uninitiated, Uecker was not the best baseball player, something he often joked about)

'They're the same picture.'

Advertisement

All correct.

This writer also snagged a screenshot in case he does delete it.

That and the use of PEDs.

EL. OH. EL.

Heh.

And maybe it is. It's inside baseball, if so.

But you're right - it's what Ueck would've wanted.

Tags: BASEBALL CLEVELAND DEATHS MILWAUKEE MLB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
justmindy
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese Data Gathering App
justmindy
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Brett T.
WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)
Aaron Walker
Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors
Brett T.
Susan Rice Joins Group of Childish Democrats Dunking on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration justmindy
Advertisement