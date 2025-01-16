Get Up, Get Outta Here, Gone: Bob Uecker, Mr. Baseball, Longtime Voice of Milwaukee Brewers, Dies at 90

Bob Uecker, the legendary Brewers icon and baseball Hall of Famer has died. He was 90 years old.

Here's a statement from his beloved Milwaukee Brewers:

And here's more from ESPN:

Advertisement

Uecker was best known as a colorful comedian and broadcaster who earned his nickname during one of his numerous appearances on Johnny Carson's late-night show. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Uecker signed his first professional contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He'd last six seasons in the big leagues as a backup catcher, finishing with a .200 average and 14 homers. He won a World Series ring with St. Louis in 1964 and also played for Atlanta and Philadelphia. "Career highlights? I had two," he often joked. "I got an intentional walk from Sandy Koufax, and I got out of a rundown against the Mets." Uecker also befriended former Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig, who initially hired him as a scout. Selig liked to joke about how Uecker's initial scouting report was stained with mashed potatoes and gravy. Selig eventually brought Uecker to the broadcast booth. Uecker became the voice of the Brewers in 1971, in the second year after the team moved from Seattle.

He will be missed. He was the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for almost 54 years.

In addition to his time in the Brewers press box, Uecker played for the Milwaukee Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Atlanta Braves. He won a World Series as a member of the Cardinals in 1964.

Uecker also became a regular fixture on late night television, where 'Tonight Show' host Johnny Carson dubbed him 'Mr. Baseball', and he delved into acting with the television show 'Mr. Belvedere' and the 'Major League' films as play-by-play announcer Harry Doyle.

He’s gone to the front row. 😢 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 16, 2025

Yes he has.

May his memory be a blessing. Loved him when I was a kid, one of the guys who makes baseball magical. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2025

He did make baseball magical.

An absolute legend. Rest in peace. ❤️️ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 16, 2025

Baseball will never be the same.

He'll always be a WrestleMania legend. pic.twitter.com/0ZHTN137px — Phil Jenkins (@SushiComplaints) January 16, 2025

We can't forget about WrestleMania.

Advertisement

He was a king.

Mr. Uecker, you left a big hole behind. You will be missed. Godspeed, sir. https://t.co/1D6lIQJyyI — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 16, 2025

A huge hole.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



RIP and thanks for so many great memories, Ueck. https://t.co/xTi6GBuxUj — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 16, 2025

In more recent years, Uecker stopped traveling with the team and stuck to announcing home games.

"When you come to a fork in the road, take it." - Bob Uecker



He was one of the greatest. RIP https://t.co/QDWOHmVKnY — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) January 16, 2025

Uecker is preceded in death by two of his children, Leeann and Steve, and is survived by son Bob Jr. and Sue Ann.

He will be missed by legions of baseball fans, in Milwaukee and around the world.

Godspeed, Mr. Baseball. Rest well.