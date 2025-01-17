Bad Education: New York Spends BILLIONS on Public Schools for Results Like THIS

If we just spent more money on public education, we'd increase test scores and kids would be able to read and do math.

Or, at least that's what the Left says. 'Properly funded' public education is the solution to all our problems.

Except, what defines 'properly funded'? How much money is enough?

Because in New York, the state spends $89 billion on schools.

$89 BILLION.

The New York Post reports:

This is some bad math. New York funnels more money into its schools than any state in the nation — with only mediocre results to show for it, a withering report released Friday reveals. Spending on education has gone up — to a whopping $89 billion on New York school districts this academic year — even as both enrollment and test scores have plummeted, according to the analysis by the Citizens Budget Commission. The statewide average of spending per student came to an eye-popping $36,293, a 21% increase since the 2020-21 school year, the report by the budget watchdog group found.

So, by the Left's own logic, New York should have the highest test scores and best educational outcomes, right?

Right?

Wrong:

All that spending has produced less than stellar and even dismal results. New York’s fourth grade students ranked 32nd and 46th on reading and math NAEP exams taken in 2022, respectively, while eighth grade students rank 9th and 22nd, the report noted. While NAEP exam results declined nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic amid virtual learning, the drop in scores was worse in New York. The national average reading and math scores fell by three points and five points respectively, while in New York the average scores plummeted by six and 10 points. Eighth grade reading scores were an exception, remaining flat between 2019 and 2022, while the national average score declined by three points.

Good work, New York!

How much of that funding actually gets down to the student, huh? — Ralph L Santovenia 38/100 (@Joker961) January 17, 2025

A fair and reasonable question to ask.

Probably not much.

Because they're not actually spending the money on the students, they're paying it on sky high salaries. — Tá droch amanna anseo ☘🇮🇪 (@sean3377) January 17, 2025

And not teacher salaries, either.

More proof that throwing money at a problem doesn't solve it, especially when bureaucrats are in charge.



We need real reform in our education system, not just more taxpayer dollars being wasted on ineffective programs.



Time for some Trump-style disruption to shake things up and… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 17, 2025

Major reform is needed.

The unions also managed the greatest smash & grab during the Covid school closures - a whopping $190,O00,000,000 from the federal government (yes that's the right # of 0's) to turn schools into indoctrination camps. https://t.co/WVCQyPGZCS — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) January 17, 2025

Wowza.

Yet when it comes time to vote on a school budget, they'll threaten that if we vote them down, they'll take it out on the kids via sports, extracurriculars, etc. https://t.co/jxjcHObKZm — Brodigan (@brodigan) January 17, 2025

The cruelty is the ponit.

Spending more money doesn't work when all of the money is going to hire more administrative bureaucrats and not on the actual students.



Teachers' Unions are the absolute worst thing that has happened to education. https://t.co/k6xVQXiHjh — Dave Gray (@docgray81) January 17, 2025

They should be disbanded, frankly.