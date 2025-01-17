The Show Must Go On? Stephen King Calls for Oscars to Be Canceled...
WATCH: Rambling, Raving Biden Declares that the Equal Rights Amendment Is in the...
Fauxcahontas Leads Senate Dems in Shakedown of Tech Bros for GOP Donation
Let's Imagine the Dem/Media Reaction If Trump Invokes 'Biden Rule' for Changing the...
Donald Trump's Inauguration Moved Indoors Thanks to All the Global Warming Descending on...
Kamala Harris Applauds Biden's New 'Law of the Land' and This Just Keeps...
Axios CEO Jim VandeHei Is Very Unhappy the Left Will Have a Hard...
Not So Fast! Kirsten Gillibrand DRAGGED for Premature Victory Lap on the Equal...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Makes Decision on TikTok ‘Ban’
ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X...
VIP
What Jim Acosta Said Yesterday vs. Today's Verdict About CNN Is Shot/Chaser GOLD
Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive...
'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T...
BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations...

Bad Education: New York Spends BILLIONS on Public Schools for Results Like THIS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 17, 2025
meme

If we just spent more money on public education, we'd increase test scores and kids would be able to read and do math.

Or, at least that's what the Left says. 'Properly funded' public education is the solution to all our problems.

Advertisement

Except, what defines 'properly funded'? How much money is enough?

Because in New York, the state spends $89 billion on schools.

$89 BILLION.

The New York Post reports:

This is some bad math.

New York funnels more money into its schools than any state in the nation — with only mediocre results to show for it, a withering report released Friday reveals.

Spending on education has gone up — to a whopping $89 billion on New York school districts this academic year — even as both enrollment and test scores have plummeted, according to the analysis by the Citizens Budget Commission.

The statewide average of spending per student came to an eye-popping $36,293, a 21% increase since the 2020-21 school year, the report by the budget watchdog group found.

So, by the Left's own logic, New York should have the highest test scores and best educational outcomes, right?

Right?

Wrong:

All that spending has produced less than stellar and even dismal results.

New York’s fourth grade students ranked 32nd and 46th on reading and math NAEP exams taken in 2022, respectively, while eighth grade students rank 9th and 22nd, the report noted.

While NAEP exam results declined nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic amid virtual learning, the drop in scores was worse in New York.

The national average reading and math scores fell by three points and five points respectively, while in New York the average scores plummeted by six and 10 points.

Eighth grade reading scores were an exception, remaining flat between 2019 and 2022, while the national average score declined by three points.

Recommended

ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Good work, New York!

A fair and reasonable question to ask.

Probably not much.

And not teacher salaries, either.

Major reform is needed.

Wowza.

Advertisement

The cruelty is the ponit.

They should be disbanded, frankly.

Tags: EDUCATION NEW YORK NEW YORK POST NY POST PUBLIC SCHOOLS SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Rambling, Raving Biden Declares that the Equal Rights Amendment Is in the Constitution 'NOW'
Aaron Walker
Fauxcahontas Leads Senate Dems in Shakedown of Tech Bros for GOP Donation
justmindy
Kamala Harris Applauds Biden's New 'Law of the Land' and This Just Keeps Getting More Embarrassing
Doug P.
Not So Fast! Kirsten Gillibrand DRAGGED for Premature Victory Lap on the Equal Rights Amendment
Amy Curtis
Axios CEO Jim VandeHei Is Very Unhappy the Left Will Have a Hard Time Blaming the GOP for L.A. Wildfires
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them Amy Curtis
Advertisement