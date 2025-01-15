CRY HARDER, Chucky! Schumer Warns Trump's Energy Secretary Is a Fossil Fuel Executive (the Horror!)

This week, the Senate is holding confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees. On the part of the Democrats, it's all performative nonsense and kinda proving the axiom that D.C. is Hollywood for ugly people.

One of the nominees -- for Secretary of Energy -- had his hearing this morning. Chris Wright is the CEO of Liberty Energy, North America's second largest fracturing company. So he knows energy and energy production.

Chuck Schumer is mad about this.

Let’s talk about President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright.



He’ll come before the Senate this week.



He’s one of America’s wealthiest fossil fuel executives.



He’s a climate change skeptic.



It's like putting a fox in the henhouse. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 14, 2025

He would undoubtedly prefer someone like Jennifer Granholm, whose experience with energy production is turning on her furnace in the winter and said we can't look to past definitions of infrastructure (WTF does that even mean?).

There's no such thing as a low energy, rich country. That also applies to having a good, clean environment.



More energy is the only best way forward. pic.twitter.com/iJ6l8mzjB1 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) January 15, 2025

They don't want clean, abundant energy.

They don't want a rich country.

They want socialism.

Are you telling me the potential Secretary of Energy knows about energy and won't blithly surrender potential energy independence to nations like Russia or China who will never reduce their carbon outputs, making climate-change cries meaningless? — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 14, 2025

Competence is anathema to Democrats.

lol is climate change in the room with you right now? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 15, 2025

The days of the Left using this as their bogeyman are over.

Affordable abundant energy, no matter the source, should be the priority.



It's our only path to prosperity. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) January 15, 2025

The only path.

Not only to prosperity but energy independence, national security, and peace.

'He's a climate change skeptic.'



I thought we weren't allowed to demand religious tests for government positions. https://t.co/PNLc1jpNTx — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 15, 2025

And climate change is their religion.

It’s cute that you guys think only someone from your chosen religion can be Secretary of Energy.



Try winning more elections. https://t.co/zcVaJ46NsF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 14, 2025

Yep. You lost, Chucky.

By my reckoning, it’s a good thing for America’s next Energy Secretary to *support* American energy—instead of trying to destroy it https://t.co/PbLZ9niHpw — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 15, 2025

And clearly a majority of Americans agree.