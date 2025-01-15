CRY HARDER, Chucky! Schumer Warns Trump's Energy Secretary Is a Fossil Fuel Executive (the Horror!)

KJP Dismisses State Dept. Spox As 'Random Person' to Avoid Crediting Trump for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 15, 2025
Sam J.

This week, the Senate is holding confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees. On the part of the Democrats, it's all performative nonsense and kinda proving the axiom that D.C. is Hollywood for ugly people.

Advertisement

One of the nominees -- for Secretary of Energy -- had his hearing this morning. Chris Wright is the CEO of Liberty Energy, North America's second largest fracturing company. So he knows energy and energy production.

Chuck Schumer is mad about this.

He would undoubtedly prefer someone like Jennifer Granholm, whose experience with energy production is turning on her furnace in the winter and said we can't look to past definitions of infrastructure (WTF does that even mean?).

They don't want clean, abundant energy.

They don't want a rich country.

They want socialism.

Advertisement

Competence is anathema to Democrats.

The days of the Left using this as their bogeyman are over.

The only path.

Not only to prosperity but energy independence, national security, and peace.

And climate change is their religion.

Yep. You lost, Chucky.

And clearly a majority of Americans agree.

