CBS News Adds 'Suburban Sprawl' to List of What Caused L.A. Wildfires but NO ONE'S Buying It

The Left are literally the Spider-Man pointing meme right now. They are blaming everything and anything (and anyone) for the L.A. wildfires except the people who are actually responsible: California Democrats.

Specifically Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.

The biggest targets for blame are Donald Trump, the rich, and -- of course -- climate change. But CBS adds a new one to the mix: suburban sprawl.

How suburban sprawl and climate change are making wildfires more destructive https://t.co/zLVJZiHdlO — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2025

They write:

Neighborhoods tucked into the foothills of Los Angeles are now more vulnerable as rainy seasons become more intense and dry seasons last longer — a cycle that leads to more vegetation fueling fires. The last time Los Angeles saw more than an inch of rain was around Easter of last year, and long-term weather models don't see any rainfall coming to the area any time soon. Stephanie Pincetl, a professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and Director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA, says the destruction, while "awful," is "not terribly surprising," pointing to a history of intense fires in the West. There was the Marshall Fire near Denver, which three years ago snaked down a hill, growing from a grass fire into the most destructive blaze in Colorado's history, incinerating more than 1,000 suburban homes. In 2013, the Yarnell Fire in Arizona killed 19 firefighters who were trying to protect homes just down the mountain.

Sigh.

Yeah, that's not it.

CBS probably missed the news that 'climate change' and 'suburban sprawl' are a 39-year-old illegal immigrant named Jose Carranza-Escobar, who was just charged with three counts of arson.

You're running defense for corrupt LA public officials. You're disgusting filth — Brother Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 14, 2025

Take comfort in knowing if the people running California and L.A. were Republicans, CBS would be doing actual journalism.

Pro tip, it’s actually the intentional gross negligence of state and local politicians. — BlahBlahBlah (@LovesDogsandUSA) January 14, 2025

YUP.

And what did Newsom and Bass do to meet this growing threat? — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) January 14, 2025

They emptied the reservoirs and cut millions from firefighting budgets.

"Fire" requires 3 things - oxygen, fuel, and a source of ignition. Always has, always will. Remove one element and the "fire" is extinguished.

"Climate Change" plays no part.

Let's start with the *ignition* of these fires.... — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) January 14, 2025

If someone didn't start the fires, they wouldn't happen.

Absent that, clearing brush and storing water and not sending fire equipment to Ukraine would've made the fires less severe and more manageable.

Anything but governmental negligence. pic.twitter.com/UvRHWBKmi1 — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) January 14, 2025

Pretty much.

Government is never to blame.

Unless Republicans are in charge.

And yet, knowing that "urban sprawl" and "climate change" were looming over Los Angeles like a sword of Damocles, Karen Bass and Gavin Gruesome left the reservoirs empty.



This won't work anymore, CBS. https://t.co/VwroBjqdA2 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 14, 2025

+1000 for the 'sword of Damocles' reference.

And no, it doesn't work anymore. They cried wolf long enough.

X will soon be the only trustworthy source of news. https://t.co/CeZt0vgj7O — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 14, 2025

We're okay with this.

Judging by the comments, no one is buying @CBSNews' crap take on the situation. https://t.co/jDRLNT9d9d — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 14, 2025

Nope. No one's buying this anymore.

lol the fires are your fault now because you want to live in a house. You think you hate the media enough but you definitely don’t https://t.co/sPqWB3Jvx4 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 14, 2025

This is exactly what they're saying, because claiming it's caused by 'climate change' and 'suburban sprawl' gives them the 'evidence' to rebuild L.A. with dense, eco-friendly housing and to ban single-family homes.

That's what the eco-loons want, after all.

Thankfully, they're not gonna get it.