Did ‘Climate Change’ Just Get a Name and Face? Man Charged with Arson as California Wildfires Burn

Authorities in California are revealing that ‘Climate Change’ has possibly a male and female face. A 60-year-old woman has already been charged with arson in Ventura. Today, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced three arson counts for a 39-year-old man suspecting of setting blazes in Azusa. Jose Carranza-Escobar faces up to nine years behind bars if convicted.
Here’s video of the press conference and his arrest. (WATCH)
JUST IN: The L.A. District Attorney announces three arson charges for Jose Carranza-Escobar. He could face up to 9 years in prison.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 13, 2025
The police in Azusa arrested the homeless man late Friday for starting a brush fire in Pioneer Park. The flames were quickly extinguished.
It is… pic.twitter.com/FKhsXnkFNb
Twenty-four people have perished in the California wildfires. Property damage is at least $200 billion. Many posters say a maximum nine-year sentence is a joke.
9 years seems a little low— window washer #3 (@windowwasher3) January 14, 2025
Does “up to 9 years” in LA translate to community service?— Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) January 13, 2025
9 yrs? People have been murdered. He should be facing the death penalty— Senior Chief (@SeniorChief5858) January 13, 2025
People died. Felony murder rule should be in effect.— The Tourist Formerly Known as Prince (@GordonGartrell9) January 13, 2025
Not good enough, arson = attempted murder— d (@teamwarmsocks) January 13, 2025
9 years?? With CA's 2 for 1 prison time he'll be out in 4. This state deserves the leaders and laws it voted for!— Manny Estrada (@SuperManny143) January 13, 2025
Many commenters are laughing at Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces who’ve tried to blame ‘Climate Change’ for the fires.
I thought they said it was climate change not climate arson— Gryphon (@Gryph911) January 14, 2025
Can you correct this and spell climate change correctly. Thanks!— Ranch Barlow (@iamranchbarlow) January 14, 2025
Is that Climate Changes name?— Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 14, 2025
What? I thought his name was Climate Change?— @MSlansky (@M_Slansky) January 14, 2025
Wow. So they finally admit arson was involved. Big step in the right direction 👍 pic.twitter.com/n832Q3vf9t— mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) January 13, 2025
Police describe Jose Carranza-Escobar as a homeless man. They have not revealed whether he is an American citizen, a legal visitor or in the country illegally.
