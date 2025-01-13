Did ‘Climate Change’ Just Get a Name and Face? Man Charged with Arson as California Wildfires Burn

Authorities in California are revealing that ‘Climate Change’ has possibly a male and female face. A 60-year-old woman has already been charged with arson in Ventura. Today, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced three arson counts for a 39-year-old man suspecting of setting blazes in Azusa. Jose Carranza-Escobar faces up to nine years behind bars if convicted.

Here’s video of the press conference and his arrest. (WATCH)

JUST IN: The L.A. District Attorney announces three arson charges for Jose Carranza-Escobar. He could face up to 9 years in prison.



The police in Azusa arrested the homeless man late Friday for starting a brush fire in Pioneer Park. The flames were quickly extinguished.



Twenty-four people have perished in the California wildfires. Property damage is at least $200 billion. Many posters say a maximum nine-year sentence is a joke.

Many commenters are laughing at Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces who’ve tried to blame ‘Climate Change’ for the fires.

Police describe Jose Carranza-Escobar as a homeless man. They have not revealed whether he is an American citizen, a legal visitor or in the country illegally.