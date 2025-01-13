Promises Made, Promises Broken: Karen Bass BUSTED for Vowing No International Travel If Elected Mayor

The Road to Hell: The Atlantic Excuses L.A.'s Failed Wildfire Policies by Calling...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 13, 2025
imgflip

As this writer argued the other day, the Democratic Party seems to love taking its worst actors and failing them upwards. Kamala Harris -- who had to drop out of the 2020 Democratic primary before Iowa -- became the Vice President and Democratic candidate in 2024 (without winning a single primary race).

She was shocked to learn Karen Bass was also on Joe Biden's short list for VP back in 2020. With no real political achievements to her name, she was there for one reason: to check DEI boxes. Harsh, but honest.

And now that she's running one of the biggest cities in America, and failing spectacularly, it should end her political career. Because not only is Bass incompetent, she's a liar.

A liar who breaks campaign promises. Like not to travel internationally:

Whoops.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

The entire post reads:

But Mayor Bass posted her first warning on X about the wind storm on Monday, when she was already in Ghana. Her office did not send out a news release about fire risk until nearly 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after the blaze in Pacific Palisades had already broken out.  

Mayor’s Absence Is Considered a Sign L.A. Underestimated Fire Risks

https://nytimes.com/2025/01/09/us/los-angeles-mayor-fire-response.html?smid=tw-share

Wow.

Not only did she travel to Ghana, she went to Mexico for the inauguration of their president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and made three trips to Paris for the Olympic games.

It really is a strange promise.

That's exactly why Kamala Harris had X and social media in her campaign crosshairs.

They hate this.

Welp, indeed.

An absolute nightmare.

Yes, she does.

She won't. But she needs to.

It's long past time.

