Promises Made, Promises Broken: Karen Bass BUSTED for Vowing No International Travel If Elected Mayor

As this writer argued the other day, the Democratic Party seems to love taking its worst actors and failing them upwards. Kamala Harris -- who had to drop out of the 2020 Democratic primary before Iowa -- became the Vice President and Democratic candidate in 2024 (without winning a single primary race).

She was shocked to learn Karen Bass was also on Joe Biden's short list for VP back in 2020. With no real political achievements to her name, she was there for one reason: to check DEI boxes. Harsh, but honest.

And now that she's running one of the biggest cities in America, and failing spectacularly, it should end her political career. Because not only is Bass incompetent, she's a liar.

A liar who breaks campaign promises. Like not to travel internationally:

NEWS:



In 2021, LA Mayor Karen Bass (D) promised during an interview that she would not travel internationally if she was elected



She broke her pledge when she was in Africa last week as fires erupted in LA despite warnings that the city was on high alert for fires pic.twitter.com/Dnzuh64Hkw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 12, 2025

Whoops.

Too perfect. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 12, 2025

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

NY Times:

.. Thursday January 2, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles had begun warning of “extreme fire weather conditions.”



By Sunday, the warnings had become even more dire — “rapid fire growth and extreme behavior with any fire starts.”



But Mayor Bass posted her… — Don Penim (@Don_Penim) January 13, 2025

The entire post reads:

But Mayor Bass posted her first warning on X about the wind storm on Monday, when she was already in Ghana. Her office did not send out a news release about fire risk until nearly 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after the blaze in Pacific Palisades had already broken out. Mayor’s Absence Is Considered a Sign L.A. Underestimated Fire Risks https://nytimes.com/2025/01/09/us/los-angeles-mayor-fire-response.html?smid=tw-share

Wow.

Not only did she travel to Ghana, she went to Mexico for the inauguration of their president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and made three trips to Paris for the Olympic games.

That's a strange promise to make. Does she travel outside of the country all the time? Or did her competitor and that's why she had to make this obvious lie? Strange. — Paledry (@paledry) January 12, 2025

It really is a strange promise.

Typical politician. All they do is lie.



It's super inconvenient that we have X, and social media now. It makes the lying politicians' jobs so much harder. — Christine (@Christina362568) January 12, 2025

That's exactly why Kamala Harris had X and social media in her campaign crosshairs.

They hate this.

Welp, indeed.

Blue state governance is a nightmare. https://t.co/b5hfLDexpN — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) January 12, 2025

An absolute nightmare.

Karen Bass need to resign. https://t.co/ZMDa1Os65F — Dolly Phaysom (@DDavis10519) January 13, 2025

Yes, she does.

She won't. But she needs to.

And of course, it’s not the useless LA media reporting this, it takes the NYT



It’s long past time to look through Karen Bass @MayorOfLA’s broken promises and demand accountability https://t.co/802tB1p045 — KarenBassProgressReport (@KBassProgReport) January 13, 2025

It's long past time.