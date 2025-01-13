Liar, Liar L.A.'s on FIRE: FEMA Admin Tries Deflecting Wildfire Blame by LYING About Santa Ana Winds

When a politician does something bad -- whether it's an affair or a bad policy or some other corruption -- the problem is usually not the bad act in and of itself. It's the lying, the media spin, and the deflection of blame that follows that's the problem.

And we're seeing that play out in real time in L.A., as officials blame Donald Trump, climate change, not taxing the rich enough, and anything else they can point their fingers at. Instead, they should look in the mirror. But that won't happen.

Which is why a FEMA administrator can get on CBS News and lie to the American public about the failures of California Democrats:

FEMA administrator says L.A. officials were "very prepared" for wildfires, but "they have never seen 100-mile-an-hour winds" https://t.co/k2emzXd54V — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 13, 2025

More from CBS News:

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said Sunday that L.A. officials were "very prepared" for devastating wildfires, noting that the area is prone to fires. But "they have never seen 100-mile-an-hour winds that are fueling the fire," she said. "Those winds and that weather condition is what really impacts, you know, where this fire is going to go, but more importantly, how they're able to try to contain it in those first few hours and days," Criswell said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." Communities in Los Angeles have been engulfed in wildfires in recent days, which have killed at least 16 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and displaced thousands, officials said. The high winds that fanned flames in recent days are expected to pick up again this week.

You might recognize the name Deanne Criswell. She's the FEMA fascist who oversaw discrimination against Trump voters in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and who said criticizing the agency's terrible response in North Carolina was 'dangerous.'

There is also a pending Community Note, which this writer will share, because it shows Criswell is not only stupid, but a liar:

The strongest Santa Ana winds recorded occurred in December 2011. The San Gabriel Valley saw sustained winds at 97 mph and gusts up to 167 mph. Mammoth Mountain experienced a near-record wind gust of 175 mph.

Oh.

Simply leaving a 117 million gallon reservoir off-line for nearly a year because there's a tear in its cover is not "very prepared." — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) January 13, 2025

That, and not clearing brush or doing controlled burns.

'Well-prepared.'

Lies and you’re helping spread them. Because Democrat policies failed yet again. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) January 13, 2025

You can always count on media to run interference for Democrats.

History is a thing.



Santa Ana winds have been a thing since before LA was settled. They've gusted over 100 MPH many times in the past - and they tend to be more intense on average about every 10 years or so. Given all this, I'm not sure "they have never seen 100-mile-an-hour… — DBG8492 (@dbg8492) January 13, 2025

They're gearing up to blame the winds on climate change, so history is an inconvenient truth.

They were so prepared they let the entire county burn to the ground https://t.co/E9QxSAQI52 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 13, 2025

SO. PREPARED. Y'ALL.

This is a lie. They get such winds almost every year. https://t.co/xvhdzFXV3W — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 13, 2025

Lying like this would get anyone who didn't work for government fired on the spot.

The gaslighting seems strong here. Santa Ana winds are called what they are because they are uniquely severe. For an official to say this, warrants an investigation into willful deceit. https://t.co/Xu24PfH77r — TangoFoxActual (@TangoFoxActual) January 13, 2025

It sure does.

A full investigation.

Well that makes her an idiot. Empty reservoirs are not signs of any state gov't being "very prepared" for wildfires. https://t.co/bJCqw4tZum — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) January 13, 2025

Calling her an idiot is almost too nice.