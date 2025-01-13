Military-Grade LIES: Politico Plays Fast and Loose With Meaning of 'American' in Anti-Trum...
Liar, Liar L.A.'s on FIRE: FEMA Admin Tries Deflecting Wildfire Blame by LYING About Santa Ana Winds

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 13, 2025
ImgFlip

When a politician does something bad -- whether it's an affair or a bad policy or some other corruption -- the problem is usually not the bad act in and of itself. It's the lying, the media spin, and the deflection of blame that follows that's the problem.

And we're seeing that play out in real time in L.A., as officials blame Donald Trump, climate change, not taxing the rich enough, and anything else they can point their fingers at. Instead, they should look in the mirror. But that won't happen.

Which is why a FEMA administrator can get on CBS News and lie to the American public about the failures of California Democrats:

More from CBS News:

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said Sunday that L.A. officials were "very prepared" for devastating wildfires, noting that the area is prone to fires. But "they have never seen 100-mile-an-hour winds that are fueling the fire," she said.

"Those winds and that weather condition is what really impacts, you know, where this fire is going to go, but more importantly, how they're able to try to contain it in those first few hours and days," Criswell said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Communities in Los Angeles have been engulfed in wildfires in recent days, which have killed at least 16 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and displaced thousands, officials said. The high winds that fanned flames in recent days are expected to pick up again this week.

You might recognize the name Deanne Criswell. She's the FEMA fascist who oversaw discrimination against Trump voters in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and who said criticizing the agency's terrible response in North Carolina was 'dangerous.'

There is also a pending Community Note, which this writer will share, because it shows Criswell is not only stupid, but a liar:

The strongest Santa Ana winds recorded occurred in December 2011. The San Gabriel Valley saw sustained winds at 97 mph and gusts up to 167 mph. Mammoth Mountain experienced a near-record wind gust of 175 mph.

Oh.

That, and not clearing brush or doing controlled burns.

'Well-prepared.'

You can always count on media to run interference for Democrats.

They're gearing up to blame the winds on climate change, so history is an inconvenient truth.

SO. PREPARED. Y'ALL.

Lying like this would get anyone who didn't work for government fired on the spot.

It sure does.

A full investigation.

Calling her an idiot is almost too nice.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FEMA LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

