LEADERSHIP: Ron DeSantis Offers Aid to California As Wildfires Burn Out of Control

There could not be a clearer contrast in state leadership than the one between California governor Gavin Newsom and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
While LA burns, thanks in large part to Newsom's damaging environmental policies, we watched how well Ron DeSantis handled the aftermath of two major hurricanes -- Helene and Milton -- and was able to send aid to North Carolina after cleaning up the mess in his own state.
Now he's doing the same with California:
Our prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific fires in Southern California. When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can. The state of Florida has offered help to assist the people of California in responding to these fires…— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 8, 2025
This is what leadership looks like.
Not only are we Floridians blessed to have you as governor, but the entire nation is as well.— Suze (@suze109) January 8, 2025
We sure are.
California needs @GovRonDeSantis to step in for @GavinNewsom right now and lead the fire recovery effort.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) January 8, 2025
This probably wasn't DeSantis' intent, but this is some major shade thrown at Newsom.
That’s my Governor. Thank you for showing once again what real leadership looks like.— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) January 8, 2025
When Americans are suffering, real Americans step up to help. We are stronger together.
He is a leader.
A true leader steps up, even for those outside their own state. While California's leadership fumbles around blaming "climate change," Florida is offering real help. DeSantis proves once again what actual competence looks like—prioritizing action and unity over empty rhetoric.…— N.L.R. (@NaturalWay_NLR) January 8, 2025
These fires weren't caused by climate change.
Can Florida airlift the government some common f**king sense?— 🍀Irish Szn🍀 (@HuntersGrundle) January 8, 2025
Oh, if only it were that easy.
Google: can someone be Governor of two states at the same time? https://t.co/aKsDOs4ccC— Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 8, 2025
We wish.
At the direction of Governor DeSantis, FDEM stands ready to support immediate California response efforts.— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) January 8, 2025
Florida is prepared to deploy an incident management team, as well as logistics support personnel & equipment. https://t.co/LSu82ter4L
Thank you, FDEM.
LA voters chose Newsom for Governor and Karen Bass for Mayor. Newsom shrugged while hundreds of thousands of criminal transients took over our streets (most common cause of urban fires), and Bass left for Ghana while fire hydrants are not even hooked up to water. Any regrets? https://t.co/TRIgYUaMqo— Saulo Londoño (@SauloLondono) January 8, 2025
We bet there are a lot of regrets right now, sadly.
