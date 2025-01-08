LEADERSHIP: Ron DeSantis Offers Aid to California As Wildfires Burn Out of Control

Ghana Have to Explain This! LA Mayor Karen Bass Traveling in Africa While...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

There could not be a clearer contrast in state leadership than the one between California governor Gavin Newsom and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

While LA burns, thanks in large part to Newsom's damaging environmental policies, we watched how well Ron DeSantis handled the aftermath of two major hurricanes -- Helene and Milton -- and was able to send aid to North Carolina after cleaning up the mess in his own state.

Now he's doing the same with California:

This is what leadership looks like.

We sure are.

This probably wasn't DeSantis' intent, but this is some major shade thrown at Newsom.

He is a leader.

These fires weren't caused by climate change.

Oh, if only it were that easy.

We wish.

Thank you, FDEM.

We bet there are a lot of regrets right now, sadly.

