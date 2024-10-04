AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership LOOKS LIKE

Ron DeSantis did a fantastic job responding to Hurricane Helene in Florida. So much so, he was able to send help to North Carolina to help out there.
Watch him on Fox News this morning, absolutely humiliating the Biden-Harris administration for their failure to act:
This morning, I joined Harris Faulkner on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/X37w8JcyBK— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 4, 2024
Mic. Drop.
He also took a victory lap on the dock workers' strike, which he deserves, too.
Excellent work, Ron. You’re the best there is.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 4, 2024
Fantastic governor.
This is a leader. The old feeble man who said everyone was "happy" with the response is not and never was a leader.— Lisa McLeod (@LMMCL2022) October 4, 2024
Biden didn't even know what storm reporters were talking about.
Way to go on getting the dock workers back on the job.— Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) October 4, 2024
They are back on the job because of what DeSantis threatened.
Wonderful leadership by you Governor. Thank you for all you do!— Toni Swindall (@Toni_Swindall) October 4, 2024
This is what executive leadership looks like.
Kamala Harris should take notes.
You know what?— Nate (@VolckersThesis) October 4, 2024
Forget Washington, DC.
Let’s just run this thing outta Tallahassee, Florida.
🐊🇺🇸🐊 https://t.co/tDK7FtGo1i pic.twitter.com/rzhMpuS9c7
We're listening.
As Faulkner said @GovRonDeSantis has shown leadership! Yep, like everyday thankfully! https://t.co/FpbD2KkywW— Diana L.Taub, SWBRO Pres & Precinct Committeewoman (@DianaLTaub) October 4, 2024
And he's got his eye on January if the strike resumes.
Regardless of party lines, RDS is the only reason I don't despise the right. I don't agree with many of his policies but as a Floridian I can say, the guy handles storm response better than anyone I've ever seen. Probably due to him growing up in FL himself but he gets sh*t done… https://t.co/IpAdDWDrQT— 🐊FloridaWoman🐊 (@FloridaWomanJes) October 4, 2024
Good leadership crosses political aisles.
Ron DeSantis is out doing the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT https://t.co/QEK34K4iDZ— L.A 🇺🇲♥️ (@FACTMATTER2024) October 4, 2024
These days, that's a low bar.
So very proud of our governor and my fellow Floridians.— ThisThatOther2 (@ThisThatOther2) October 4, 2024
If we have to go it alone, we will https://t.co/85KbWT5WhI
Florida did good.
Ron DeSantis is the most competent and effective political leader/ executive of this generation. On everything that pertains to governing, he is exceptional. pic.twitter.com/AEo2AHo0Eb— Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) October 4, 2024
He is definitely exceptional.
