AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership LOOKS LIKE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

Ron DeSantis did a fantastic job responding to Hurricane Helene in Florida. So much so, he was able to send help to North Carolina to help out there.

Watch him on Fox News this morning, absolutely humiliating the Biden-Harris administration for their failure to act:

Mic. Drop.

He also took a victory lap on the dock workers' strike, which he deserves, too.

Fantastic governor.

Biden didn't even know what storm reporters were talking about.

They are back on the job because of what DeSantis threatened.

This is what executive leadership looks like.

Kamala Harris should take notes.

We're listening.

And he's got his eye on January if the strike resumes.

WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought
Sam J.
Good leadership crosses political aisles.

These days, that's a low bar.

Florida did good.

He is definitely exceptional.

