ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than Men

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitchy

Nancy Pelosi has been in politics for a long time. Too long, frankly. But she knows how the game is played and she's very good at getting what she wants.

She's also a bald-faced liar (we know, that's not exactly news). Back during the election, she attempted to gaslight us by saying there was, in fact, a Democratic primary before Kamala Harris became the nominee before saying there wasn't. Or something.

So for her to say -- with a straight face -- that women are more ethical than men is adorable.

Someone get Nancy a mirror.

It doesn't get much more corrupt than her.

Remember during COVID how she went to a salon while everyone else had to stay home?

Oh, and all her stock dealings.

Ethical? She's a comedian.

Never.

ETHICAL.

This writer actually laughed out loud at this.

Well played.

If this writer engaged in insider trading the way ol' Nancy does, she'd be in prison for a long time.

YUP.

CONGRESS ETHICS FACE THE NATION HILLARY CLINTON NANCY PELOSI WOMEN

