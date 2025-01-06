ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than Men

Nancy Pelosi has been in politics for a long time. Too long, frankly. But she knows how the game is played and she's very good at getting what she wants.

She's also a bald-faced liar (we know, that's not exactly news). Back during the election, she attempted to gaslight us by saying there was, in fact, a Democratic primary before Kamala Harris became the nominee before saying there wasn't. Or something.

Advertisement

So for her to say -- with a straight face -- that women are more ethical than men is adorable.

PELOSI: "Women are known to be more, shall we say, ethical, than men." pic.twitter.com/BwegncXO73 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2025

Someone get Nancy a mirror.

It doesn't get much more corrupt than her.

Remember during COVID how she went to a salon while everyone else had to stay home?

Oh, and all her stock dealings.

Ethical? She's a comedian.

The word ethical should never leave her mouth — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 6, 2025

Never.

ETHICAL.

Is she saying she transitioned? — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 6, 2025

This writer actually laughed out loud at this.

Well played.

We all know insider trading is very ethical. Nancy is setting a great example for women everywhere. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 6, 2025

If this writer engaged in insider trading the way ol' Nancy does, she'd be in prison for a long time.

Or pathological liars, Nance.

You know you’re the latter. — Jen (@JPo1369) January 6, 2025

YUP.

If Nancy herself wasn't proof enough women aren't more ethical than men, here's a side of Hillary Clinton to really prove she's lying.

She's a true picture of ethical conduct https://t.co/wChJoHQJbV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 6, 2025

The absolute Mona Lisa of ethical conduct.

Not.

If only I had the 100% hit rate on my stock trades like Nancy does, that would be amazing.



But I digress. What's she saying about women and ethics? https://t.co/VvmNnQjqs0 — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) January 6, 2025

If you had a 100% hit rate on stocks, every federal agency imaginable would be knocking on your door.

Exactly.