ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than Men

Nancy Pelosi has been in politics for a long time. Too long, frankly. But she knows how the game is played and she's very good at getting what she wants.
She's also a bald-faced liar (we know, that's not exactly news). Back during the election, she attempted to gaslight us by saying there was, in fact, a Democratic primary before Kamala Harris became the nominee before saying there wasn't. Or something.
So for her to say -- with a straight face -- that women are more ethical than men is adorable.
PELOSI: "Women are known to be more, shall we say, ethical, than men." pic.twitter.com/BwegncXO73— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2025
Someone get Nancy a mirror.
It doesn't get much more corrupt than her.
Remember during COVID how she went to a salon while everyone else had to stay home?
Oh, and all her stock dealings.
Ethical? She's a comedian.
The word ethical should never leave her mouth— JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 6, 2025
Never.
Lol pic.twitter.com/jEM06Qgr0a— 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) January 6, 2025
ETHICAL.
Is she saying she transitioned?— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 6, 2025
This writer actually laughed out loud at this.
Well played.
We all know insider trading is very ethical. Nancy is setting a great example for women everywhere.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 6, 2025
If this writer engaged in insider trading the way ol' Nancy does, she'd be in prison for a long time.
Or pathological liars, Nance.— Jen (@JPo1369) January 6, 2025
You know you’re the latter.
YUP.
January 6, 2025
Recommended
If Nancy herself wasn't proof enough women aren't more ethical than men, here's a side of Hillary Clinton to really prove she's lying.
She's a true picture of ethical conduct https://t.co/wChJoHQJbV— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 6, 2025
The absolute Mona Lisa of ethical conduct.
Not.
If only I had the 100% hit rate on my stock trades like Nancy does, that would be amazing.— David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) January 6, 2025
But I digress. What's she saying about women and ethics? https://t.co/VvmNnQjqs0
If you had a 100% hit rate on stocks, every federal agency imaginable would be knocking on your door.
"Present company notwithstanding" https://t.co/zwvAZpihG0— Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) January 6, 2025
Exactly.
