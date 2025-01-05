Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books in Schools

The Left have certain obsessions that they will never, ever give up on. They think these obsessions are moral crusades, and they the purveyors of truth and justice.

One of those obsessions is keeping pornographic, inappropriate books in schools where kids can access them (regardless of parental wishes) and calling any attempt to limit the access a 'book ban.'

Let's be clear: it's not a book ban. All of these books are readily accessible online. Just because a school doesn't carry it in the library does not mean it's banned and the selective outrage -- they'd never say the Bible being removed from school shelves is a 'ban' -- is astonishing.

But this is an issue they've decided to go to the mattresses over, and New Jersey governor Phil Murphy really wants to make sure kids in the Garden State have access to inappropriate materials:

New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy recently signed the “Freedom to Read” Act.



The bill protects schools and librarians’ ability to offer p**n to children.



Why does @GovMurphy want kids reading p**n in school? pic.twitter.com/GrRPbMY14g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2025

This is pure theater. The ban of bans makes an exception for developmentally inappropriate material. It does NOTHING but propagate a false narrative for stupid liberals that books are being banned elsewhere. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 5, 2025

That's all they care about: the narrative.

At the same time they removed literacy tests for teachers, very interesting educational strategy pic.twitter.com/DVNVoQnJvY — MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) January 5, 2025

It's hard to tell which ones of these individuals are evil or just stupid 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EPBTBQfqos — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 5, 2025

Embrace the healing power of 'and', dear reader.

Will he allow the Bible in classrooms? What about the books the libs wanted to ban that have supposedly racist things in them like Huckleberry Finn? — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) January 5, 2025

When is he up for reelection? He is just utterly feckless, moronic and a typical pandering Democrat that pretends he's doing it for the people but just caving to the fringes of society. It's all about the votes. Vote him out New Jersey. You deserve better. — Eileen (@allinqueen2000) January 5, 2025

He's up for reelection this year, according to Google.

So he says if somebody finds a book offensive, it shouldn’t stop it from being in the schools. OK put the Bible in there then. — Joyce Minarik (@minarik_joyce) January 5, 2025

This is pure theater. New Jersey’s ban of bans makes an exception for “developmentally inappropriate material.” In other words, it uses the same exact standard as Florida’s so called Don’t Say Gay law. https://t.co/xIaaTOeybK — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 5, 2025

He needs to be removed and replaced immediately. Porn for kids??? This is what is wrong with this country. You are exploiting children and exposing them to things they don’t/cant understand. It’s not your job to teach children about sexuality or sexual anything. That’s a… https://t.co/oBrudnfXTE — Kris Lopez (@LopezKris8849) January 5, 2025

Guys like Murphy think they know better than parents.

Why do teachers need to be protected to read porn to students? I have never in my life felt the need to read porn to anyone. https://t.co/qfTLhCH9RE — Jackie Jay (@HohnkeJacinta) January 5, 2025

Because they have a political agenda.

But of course god forbid they allow some of the classics - Tolstoi, Dostoyevski, Hugo, Scott, et al - in school libraries; after all, those are all “dead white dudes” - way too dangerous! https://t.co/y3Q8YbV7sx — Shooting Stars (@FirearmAcademy) January 5, 2025

