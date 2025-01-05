You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who...
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal...
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered b...
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Fund...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Rick Scott Lists 8 Names the Senate Will Begin the Process to Confirm...
Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Tr...
Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas...
Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed

Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books in Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on January 05, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left have certain obsessions that they will never, ever give up on. They think these obsessions are moral crusades, and they the purveyors of truth and justice.

Advertisement

One of those obsessions is keeping pornographic, inappropriate books in schools where kids can access them (regardless of parental wishes) and calling any attempt to limit the access a 'book ban.'

Let's be clear: it's not a book ban. All of these books are readily accessible online. Just because a school doesn't carry it in the library does not mean it's banned and the selective outrage -- they'd never say the Bible being removed from school shelves is a 'ban' -- is astonishing.

But this is an issue they've decided to go to the mattresses over, and New Jersey governor Phil Murphy really wants to make sure kids in the Garden State have access to inappropriate materials:

Shameful.

And creepy.

That's all they care about: the narrative.

Recommended

You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Warren Squire
Advertisement

They sure did.

Nothing good comes of this.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', dear reader.

No, no.

That's (D)ifferent.

He's up for reelection this year, according to Google.

He won't do that.

Advertisement

Pure. Theater.

Guys like Murphy think they know better than parents.

Because they have a political agenda.

Also, this.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Warren Squire
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do
Amy Curtis
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
Amy Curtis
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal Worker Murder
Amy Curtis
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan. 6, Trump, and His Supporters
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok Warren Squire
Advertisement