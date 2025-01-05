Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed
New Jersey Teachers Now Free to Be as Illiterate as Their Students

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:30 PM on January 05, 2025

Somehow, this doesn't feel like it will fix the problems the public schools are facing.

Aspiring teachers in New Jersey are no longer required to pass a basic skills in order to be certified.

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy passed Act 1669 as part of the state’s 2025 budget in June to address a teacher shortage, Read Lion reports. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. Individuals seeking an instructional certificate will no longer need to pass the Praxis Core Test, a basic skills test for reading, writing, and math that is administered by the state’s Commissioner of Education.

“We need more teachers,” Democratic Sen. Jim Beach, who sponsored the bill, said in May 2024 when the chamber cleared the bill in a 34-2 vote. “This is the best way to get them.”

Just a few months prior, Murphy also signed a similar bill into law that established an alternative pathway for teachers to sidestep the testing requirement. According to Read Lion, the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), a teachers union, was a driving force behind the bill and called the testing requirement “an unnecessary barrier to entering the profession.” NJEA is associated with the National Education Association (NEA).

Perhaps, a person who can't pass a basic literacy test should not be a teacher. Just a thought.

That's great because as long as they are competent in their skill (like welding), of course they can teach it. Teachers are allegedly teaching literacy and how to read. If they cannot competently do that skill themselves, how will they teach others?

What a concept!

It becomes humiliating for competent people to be in the profession and compared with people who have a very limited skill set.

Perhaps, people in these blue states will wake up and embrace school choice, after all.

Tags: NEW JERSEY SCHOOL SCHOOL CHOICE TEACHER TEACHERS UNION

