New Jersey Teachers Now Free to Be as Illiterate as Their Students

Somehow, this doesn't feel like it will fix the problems the public schools are facing.

— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 5, 2025

Aspiring teachers in New Jersey are no longer required to pass a basic skills in order to be certified. New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy passed Act 1669 as part of the state’s 2025 budget in June to address a teacher shortage, Read Lion reports. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. Individuals seeking an instructional certificate will no longer need to pass the Praxis Core Test, a basic skills test for reading, writing, and math that is administered by the state’s Commissioner of Education. “We need more teachers,” Democratic Sen. Jim Beach, who sponsored the bill, said in May 2024 when the chamber cleared the bill in a 34-2 vote. “This is the best way to get them.” Just a few months prior, Murphy also signed a similar bill into law that established an alternative pathway for teachers to sidestep the testing requirement. According to Read Lion, the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), a teachers union, was a driving force behind the bill and called the testing requirement “an unnecessary barrier to entering the profession.” NJEA is associated with the National Education Association (NEA).

Perhaps, a person who can't pass a basic literacy test should not be a teacher. Just a thought.

New Jersey needs new leadership. pic.twitter.com/PmJNiH3fDe — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 5, 2025

Eh.....head on down to the diesel mechanic shop Welding shop, etc.



Some are absolutely brilliant and can teach their craft to others without needed to show advanced reading writing arithmetic. — james_eagle (@james_Eagl3) January 5, 2025

That's great because as long as they are competent in their skill (like welding), of course they can teach it. Teachers are allegedly teaching literacy and how to read. If they cannot competently do that skill themselves, how will they teach others?

Maybe NJ should realize why no one wants to be a teacher in their state and address that instead of just making it easier for people to become teachers? — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 5, 2025

What a concept!

When you keep lowering standards for a profession, the quality of people in that profession degrades. Isn't it a natural outcome when teachers aren't able to read, write or do do math, that the quality of teaching they provide will result in less educated students? — snarkyslang (@snarkyslang) January 5, 2025

It becomes humiliating for competent people to be in the profession and compared with people who have a very limited skill set.

pic.twitter.com/icsCEoiOmP — Mark Smith - More Dad than You (@XtremelyDad) January 5, 2025

Wow! When money gets sent back to the states with DOE being shut down, it will show a great disparity amongst states as to how their kids are being educated.



I feel for the parents living in blue states like this!😢



May be forced to relocate for some! — Brian (Stigitio) (@stigitio) January 5, 2025

Perhaps, people in these blue states will wake up and embrace school choice, after all.