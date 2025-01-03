Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter

Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 03, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats assure us that illegal immigrants just want to come here and have a better life, and that it's morally reprehensible to even consider restricting immigration or demanding illegal immigrants follow our laws and assimilate into our culture.

Joe Biden told us they're 'already Americans' and upstanding people -- this completely ignores the fact that 100% of them broke federal immigration law and, therefore, are criminals.

There are a lot of bad actors and criminals who crossed over Biden's wide-open border. Tens of thousands of them.

Now one illegal in Massachusetts has been busted:

Remember this when Biden lectures us on banning 'assault weapons.'

Those laws are designed to punish law-abiding citizens.

Not criminals.

There's a pattern here.

People belong in prison over this.

You get the government you vote for.

Almost over.

Not a dime in federal funds if they don't cooperate.

$1 million in fentanyl could do a lot of damage to a lot of people.

Inquiring minds want to know. Wouldn't be surprised if he was released.

Totally safe.

It should be near the top of the list.

No other nation would tolerate this. America shouldn't either.

They're lying.

Tags: AR-15 DRUGS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MASSACHUSETTS

