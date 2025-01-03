Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter

Democrats assure us that illegal immigrants just want to come here and have a better life, and that it's morally reprehensible to even consider restricting immigration or demanding illegal immigrants follow our laws and assimilate into our culture.

Joe Biden told us they're 'already Americans' and upstanding people -- this completely ignores the fact that 100% of them broke federal immigration law and, therefore, are criminals.

There are a lot of bad actors and criminals who crossed over Biden's wide-open border. Tens of thousands of them.

Now one illegal in Massachusetts has been busted:

An illegal staying at a taxpayer-funded migrant hotel in Massachusetts was arrested for reportedly possessing an AR-15 and nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl.



Part of a sleeper cell??



This is who Biden is letting into our country pic.twitter.com/jjhjR9GKS2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

Remember this when Biden lectures us on banning 'assault weapons.'

how are the numerous and complex Massachusetts guncontrol laws keeping us safe??? they just passed a new harsh infringing law........and it doesn't affect criminals.......only the law abiding good citizens — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) January 3, 2025

Those laws are designed to punish law-abiding citizens.

Not criminals.

I'm not even a professional pattern noticer, and I'm beginning to see a pattern here. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) January 3, 2025

There's a pattern here.

This is Cory Alvarez, a Haitian migrant.



Last year, Biden-Harris flew him into the U.S. under their parole program. He was living in luxury tax-funded hotel.



He then r*ped a disabled girI in Boston.



A judge released him on $500 bail. pic.twitter.com/DddqQsGiO8 — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 3, 2025

People belong in prison over this.

What do you expect from a governor who thinks the illegals are "here lawfully" and then points her finger at the citizens who speak out against this insanity? pic.twitter.com/4xjVowxEMM — Cape Cod Concerned Citizens-Legal Citizens First! (@CapeCodCitizens) January 3, 2025

You get the government you vote for.

It's almost over. Thank God. I can't wait for this guy to do his thing! pic.twitter.com/Cuyww8ycPP — Rookfromthebrook (@Rookfromthebro1) January 3, 2025

Almost over.

Massachusetts is a sanctuary state for illegals.



That state, and any like it, needs to lose federal funding on day one.



No subsidizing illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025

Not a dime in federal funds if they don't cooperate.

Nothing to see here. Move along. Just a friendly undocumented migrant with an A-15 and enough fentanyl to take out a herd of elephants.



Seriously, this was obviously a criminal. Doubt part of a sleeper cell. Still worrying as hell. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) January 3, 2025

$1 million in fentanyl could do a lot of damage to a lot of people.

The bigger question is.... how quickly after the arrest did Massachusetts let him go while claiming their jail was enriched during the time he was there? — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) January 3, 2025

Inquiring minds want to know. Wouldn't be surprised if he was released.

But sanctuary states are "safe" https://t.co/cJjIlerKST — sean gleeson (@GleesonSean) January 3, 2025

Totally safe.

Soft @massgovernor responsible. $2 billion in handouts here in MA last year. Border czar Homan hopefully makes MA one of his priorities. https://t.co/PmPa7tdHAI — Bill K (@billkcyber) January 3, 2025

It should be near the top of the list.

The city right next to me. Ive been noticing for months the amount of hotels in the area shutting down to house illegals...get us to January 20th asap, mass deportation NOW! https://t.co/JRoELfCLpF — Chris (@C_Rolla) January 3, 2025

No other nation would tolerate this. America shouldn't either.

But the democrats say this isn't happening https://t.co/jg4gWCAV5o — LISA (@LadyFreedom67) January 3, 2025

They're lying.