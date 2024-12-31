X Users BEGGED to Find Better H-1B Analogies After 'Lord of the Rings' Dragged Into Heated Debate

There has been a lot -- a lot -- of debate about H-1B Visas and bringing highly-skilled workers to the U.S. to work in tech jobs, mainly on the Right. It got messy-ish, but it looks like things (kinda) worked their way into a consensus.

But that didn't put the debate to bed.

Usually we bring posts like this to light because they go viral, and this one did, clocking in with almost 2 million views so far, and it continues to add to the H-1B debate, although not in a good way:

They literally won the battle at Minas Tirith because of highly skilled temporary workers https://t.co/vZxbTWqvwb pic.twitter.com/SmvY8ZLBRB — John J.S. Soriano (@JohnJSSoriano) December 29, 2024

This writer is a huge nerd and fan of Lord of the Rings, and this is -- in a word -- not accurate.

No.



The story of the Men of Dunharrow is an allegory that encodes Anglo-Germanic principles related to contract: promise/oath and remedy for breach.



The Men of Dunharrow made an oath (contract) and breached that contract. The Curse of Isildur was a punitive measure that acted… — Joshua Ebner (@Josh_Ebner) December 30, 2024

The post continues:

The Men of Dunharrow made an oath (contract) and breached that contract. The Curse of Isildur was a punitive measure that acted as partial remedy for breach. Aragorn's invocation of the oath and their final performance was a 'specific performance' that acted as a final remedy to resolve the breach. Strict contract law and respect for contract is a hallmark of Anglo-Germanic traditions. This story reflects our emphasis on the sanctity of promise, the moral imperative of honoring one's word, and the pursuit of justice through remedies for broken agreements, not the moral goodness of hiring foreign labor.

They were cowards and oath-breakers. Not a flattering comparison. — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) December 30, 2024

The soldiers in question were indentured servants repaying a debt. — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) December 30, 2024

Note that you had to stretch the metaphor to literal ghosts to make it work. — Stephen Pimentel (@StephenPiment) December 30, 2024

I am begging you people with tears in my eyes to do a better job with analogies. https://t.co/xc1Db4hHbn — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 30, 2024

They were indentured to the King of Gondor and coerced to fight against their will or else remain in their living death.



Probably not the analogy you want to make when you are in favor of the program you’re advocating. https://t.co/nm9jaV0PKD — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) December 30, 2024

Please, for the love of Elbereth Gilthoniel, stop being stupid and disrespecting The Professor with your ignorance. https://t.co/bsTDWheSsz pic.twitter.com/b3TNTcvqar — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 30, 2024

<throws flag>

Most retarded analogy of the H1B debate.

Player ejected.

Game forfeited. https://t.co/6NSkVcP0mO — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) December 30, 2024

"Aragorn promised to free his cursed subjects if they helped win a battle against genocidal invaders. That's why we need 1 bazillion foreign workers who may or may not ever leave to work associate level desk jobs." https://t.co/sJKkQXBWgG pic.twitter.com/f5U4wOfZxP — Manlet King ☩ (@TheManlet_King) December 30, 2024

