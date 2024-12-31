'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for...
Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s...
Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025 and Most Importantly ... HAPPY NEW YEAR AND THANK...
Pramila Jayapal Takes Lead in 'Stupidest Post of 2024' Contest With Hot Take...
Michael Rapaport (Ridiculously) Called Pro-Genocide for This Post on Twitter/X
The Eyes Have It! Scott Adams Says There’s One Simple Way to Diagnose...
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and...
'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Preside...
Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS...
Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt...
CNN Anchor Panics Live on Air: Cancels Debate! Ask Larry Anything!
A Slap in the Face: Court Rejects Pentagon Appeal in Biden-Harris Plea Deal...
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for...

X Users BEGGED to Find Better H-1B Analogies After 'Lord of the Rings' Dragged Into Heated Debate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy

There has been a lot -- a lot -- of debate about H-1B Visas and bringing highly-skilled workers to the U.S. to work in tech jobs, mainly on the Right. It got messy-ish, but it looks like things (kinda) worked their way into a consensus.

Advertisement

But that didn't put the debate to bed.

Usually we bring posts like this to light because they go viral, and this one did, clocking in with almost 2 million views so far, and it continues to add to the H-1B debate, although not in a good way:

This writer is a huge nerd and fan of Lord of the Rings, and this is -- in a word -- not accurate.

The post continues:

The Men of Dunharrow made an oath (contract) and breached that contract. The Curse of Isildur was a punitive measure that acted as partial remedy for breach.

Aragorn's invocation of the oath and their final performance was a 'specific performance' that acted as a final remedy to resolve the breach.

Strict contract law and respect for contract is a hallmark of Anglo-Germanic traditions.

This story reflects our emphasis on the sanctity of promise, the moral imperative of honoring one's word, and the pursuit of justice through remedies for broken agreements, not the moral goodness of hiring foreign labor.

Recommended

'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for Ignoring Biden's Cognitive Issues
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Exactly correct.

Not really.

Also not a flattering comparison.

Literal ghosts.

Please. We're begging you, too.

Not the analogy. At all.

Advertisement

Please.

Game forfeited.

It really is a take.

Tags: IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION REFORM WORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for Ignoring Biden's Cognitive Issues
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s Foreign Business Deals
Warren Squire
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
The Eyes Have It! Scott Adams Says There’s One Simple Way to Diagnose Trump Derangement Syndrome
Warren Squire
Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread
Sam J.
Michael Rapaport (Ridiculously) Called Pro-Genocide for This Post on Twitter/X
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for Ignoring Biden's Cognitive Issues Amy Curtis
Advertisement