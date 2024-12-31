A Slap in the Face: Court Rejects Pentagon Appeal in Biden-Harris Plea Deal With September 11 Masterminds

Back in August, we told you about the offensive plea deal the Biden-Harris administration reached with masterminds of the 9/11 terror attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

The public backlash was so bad Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin appealed.

Today, a court ruled in favor of the Biden administration:

Big news: Joe Biden’s plea deals with the 9/11 masterminds are back in effect. The Pentagon, which stepped in to stop them, has lost its appeal.



He’s burning everything down on his way out. Truly the worst, most morally reprehensible president in modern history. pic.twitter.com/GmpjB6QZBC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 31, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Plea deals for three terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks are back in play after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lost his bid to nix the disturbing agreements that would spare them the death penalty. A military appeals court on Monday night ruled against Austin’s order this summer nullifying plea deals reached with Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi. The terrorists’ defense attorneys argued that the secretary did not have the authority to overturn the agreements after they were already approved by the top authority of the Guantanamo Bay courts in July. They further claimed that Austin’s order was unlawful interference in the case.

Absolutely a slap in the face of all Americans, but especially the families of 9/11 victims.

Did the 19 terrorists give plea deals to the 2,976 people they killed on September 11, 2001?

No, they showed no mercy.

And the thousands more they injured?



Did the terrorists show any mercy to their victims?

These terrorists do not deserve any plea deal.https://t.co/6HmwI9RIww — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) December 31, 2024

They do not.

They should've been put to death decades ago.

There is no form of execution I wouldn’t support for these barbaric savages https://t.co/SLJSrPrFau — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 31, 2024

Nope. Not one.

The fact that the plea deals were allowed to happen in the first place is sickening. https://t.co/IanpAeDA8H — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) December 31, 2024

Absolutely sickening.

BREAKING: Joe Biden’s original plea deal with the 9/11 masterminds now in effect following court ruling. Their lives will be spared. pic.twitter.com/W7kAH87VNB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 31, 2024

Would not be surprised if Biden pardoned them on the way out the door, frankly.

Biden has 20 more days to destroy as much as he can. God have mercy. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) December 31, 2024

He's burning it all down on his way out the door.

What an upside-down world we have lived in under Joe Biden. He has embraced evil while rejecting what is right. He has coddled criminals while punishing patriotic Americans. The only explanation is that he hates America and its people. https://t.co/epksJhdBtO — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 31, 2024

Bingo. He does.

Biden cut deals with the 9/11 masterminds to spare their lives. Public backlash was so intense that his own Defense Secretary then tried overturning it. A court just ruled to uphold the plea deals. The t*rrorists will not receive the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/4xDJectBtT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2024

Over 3,000 Americans died. Thousands more injured, and countless lives upended.

And they don't get the death penalty.

Joe Biden is evil.

Full stop.