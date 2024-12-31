A Slap in the Face: Court Rejects Pentagon Appeal in Biden-Harris Plea Deal With September 11 Masterminds

Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Back in August, we told you about the offensive plea deal the Biden-Harris administration reached with masterminds of the 9/11 terror attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

The public backlash was so bad Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin appealed.

Today, a court ruled in favor of the Biden administration:

More from The New York Post:

Plea deals for three terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks are back in play after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lost his bid to nix the disturbing agreements that would spare them the death penalty.

A military appeals court on Monday night ruled against Austin’s order this summer nullifying plea deals reached with Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

The terrorists’ defense attorneys argued that the secretary did not have the authority to overturn the agreements after they were already approved by the top authority of the Guantanamo Bay courts in July.

They further claimed that Austin’s order was unlawful interference in the case.

Absolutely a slap in the face of all Americans, but especially the families of 9/11 victims.

They do not.

They should've been put to death decades ago.

Nope. Not one.

Absolutely sickening.

Would not be surprised if Biden pardoned them on the way out the door, frankly.

He's burning it all down on his way out the door.

Bingo. He does.

Over 3,000 Americans died. Thousands more injured, and countless lives upended.

And they don't get the death penalty.

Joe Biden is evil.

Full stop.

Tags: DEATH PENALTY JOE BIDEN JUSTICE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SEPTEMBER 11 TERRORIST ATTACK

