'We All Owe Him a Debt of Gratitude': Donald Trump Issues Statement on Passing of Jimmy Carter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/John Amis, File

Earlier, we broke the news that former President Jimmy Carter passed away at age 100.

Donald Trump issued a statement on Carter's passing:

Well said.

It did.

He was a decent man.

Yes it is.

As of the time this writer is working on this piece, 4:19 pm CST, the Joe Biden X account has not issued a statement.

Shameful, really.

And no statement on Kamala Harris' account or the VP account.

It is. Only 45 men have been president.

Joe Biden gave him that gift.

