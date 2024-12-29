'We All Owe Him a Debt of Gratitude': Donald Trump Issues Statement on Passing of Jimmy Carter

Earlier, we broke the news that former President Jimmy Carter passed away at age 100.

Donald Trump issued a statement on Carter's passing:

JUST IN: Statement from President-elect Trump on the passing of Jimmy Carter



"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude." pic.twitter.com/9QrJK8M43V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2024

Well said.

Respect for his service but his presidency left much to be desired. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) December 29, 2024

It did.

Regardless. He was a President that served his nation from WW2 to the Oval. Even if we didn’t agree with his policies..he will never be an Obama who tried to destroy our fabric as America. https://t.co/uQiQMaBD4D — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 29, 2024

He was a decent man.

Classy, heart felt statement from President Trump. — RK Gold (@RKGold) December 29, 2024

Yes it is.

While @JoeBiden is still sleeping somewhere and not released any statement yet — Life (@RealNatno47) December 29, 2024

As of the time this writer is working on this piece, 4:19 pm CST, the Joe Biden X account has not issued a statement.

Shameful, really.

Very classy statement from Former President Trump.

HOWEVER.

It's PATHETIC that a former President puts out a statement about a POTUS before the ACTING President & Vice President who are SUPPOSEDLY STILL ON THE JOB.

WHO IS RUNNING THIS COUNTRY RIGHT NOW?! https://t.co/kRXZw7h9sK — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) December 29, 2024

And no statement on Kamala Harris' account or the VP account.

"This is a very exclusive club." https://t.co/Z5vTDosZaz — kouji (@yoyonofukuoka) December 29, 2024

It is. Only 45 men have been president.

At least he died knowing he wasn’t the worst Democratic president. R.I.P. https://t.co/2zRfDtVVVs — Pete (@PetroCheris) December 29, 2024

Joe Biden gave him that gift.