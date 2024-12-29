That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes

Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'Th...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

We've told you about National Security advisor Jake Sullivan before. He's the galaxy brain who told us in September 2023 the Middle East was 'quieter' than it had been in two decades. Two weeks later, Hamas staged the October 7 terror attack that killed 1,200+ Israelis. 

Now it sure sounds like he's trying to lay the foundation for giving Joe Biden credit for any and all successes of the Trump administration:

Here's a larger quote:

it's ludicrous and pathetic.

Jake's brand, really.

The absolute chutzpah is breathtaking.

THIS.

RIght. It's adorable for him to try this.

No lies detected.

A LOT.

A whole lotta CYA going on here, too.

And The Wall Street Journal admitted as much.

He's all those things.

He sure is.

Never forget that.

