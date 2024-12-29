That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes

We've told you about National Security advisor Jake Sullivan before. He's the galaxy brain who told us in September 2023 the Middle East was 'quieter' than it had been in two decades. Two weeks later, Hamas staged the October 7 terror attack that killed 1,200+ Israelis.

Now it sure sounds like he's trying to lay the foundation for giving Joe Biden credit for any and all successes of the Trump administration:

Here's a larger quote:

a ludicrous claim by Jake Sullivan



I hate these unfalsifiable claims — like, sure, in the near term we screwed up everything we could, but just you wait til decades from now (when Biden is long dead & Jake is long ensconced in some lucrative gig) when we will be proven right! pic.twitter.com/vaDeyAHQHe — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2024

Said one of our outgoing acting presidents of the Untied States whose wife is heading to congress. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) December 29, 2024

The absolute chutzpah is breathtaking.

Jake Sullivan and his fraternal twin Samantha Power should never again be appointed to any position where they can yield any political power within this country. — SoylentGreenisPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) December 29, 2024

Dude didn’t know what day it was but he was playing the long game. Got it — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) December 29, 2024

RIght. It's adorable for him to try this.

His time horizon is minutes. And even then only in relation to wondering what kind of pudding cup that nice lady Dr. Jill is going to let him have. — Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) December 29, 2024

I think Jake was trying to tell us Biden thought it was the 1970s. Explains a lot. — Jeff Eager (@Jeff_Eager) December 29, 2024

To be fair, Co-President Sullivan has to find some way defend his own record for the last 4 years. https://t.co/pGQUfTrMry — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 29, 2024

Dude should be subjected to NFL concussion protocols for this nonsense. Joe Biden was a nonsensical spaz even before the dementia hit him. https://t.co/6RYlOBiMvd — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 29, 2024

Such a perfect Jake Sullivan quote. Hits the Sullivan trifecta: Dishonest, pretentious, and vacuous. He is perpetually on a luncheon panel discussion at the Brookings Institution. https://t.co/6b9Vj9D771 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 29, 2024

By the way, Jake Sullivan is one of the unelected bureaucrats running the government while simultaneously covering up Biden's decline over the last four years. https://t.co/9wQOkfL21X — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 29, 2024

Never forget that.