As Syria Falls, Check Out What the 'Paul Krugman of National Security' Said About Middle East Last Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We're old enough to remember when Barack Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate because of Joe Biden's foreign policy experience. 

Now that we've got war in the Middle East, Ukraine, and constant saber rattling from China and North Korea, it's probably okay to admit Joe Biden's foreign policy has been an unmitigated disaster.

But gramps isn't alone in sucking at the whole foreign policy thing. His staffers did a bang up job, too.

Here's what National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said a little over a year ago:

That aged like milk in a hot car, didn't it?

We don't have to pick, he's both an evil propagandist and dumb as a post.

Perfection!

Totes.

Right. That's adorable, by the way.

He's not wrong.

It sure is.

This is also hysterical and accurate.

Not a darned thing.

It sure was. Bang up work, Sullivan.

Yeah. Let's try another approach, because the 'qualified' 'experts' have been big disappointments.

Tags: FOREIGN POLICY GAZA ISRAEL MIDDLE EAST NATIONAL SECURITY SYRIA

