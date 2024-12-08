As Syria Falls, Check Out What the 'Paul Krugman of National Security' Said About Middle East Last Year

We're old enough to remember when Barack Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate because of Joe Biden's foreign policy experience.

Now that we've got war in the Middle East, Ukraine, and constant saber rattling from China and North Korea, it's probably okay to admit Joe Biden's foreign policy has been an unmitigated disaster.

But gramps isn't alone in sucking at the whole foreign policy thing. His staffers did a bang up job, too.

Here's what National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said a little over a year ago:

That aged like milk in a hot car, didn't it?

I will never forget this as long as I live. And every organization out there that sees Jake Sullivan when he’s ready to go onto his next position, must know that not only is he a deeply entrenched, deep state person, but he is an evil propagandist. Either that or he is just dumb… — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 8, 2024

We don't have to pick, he's both an evil propagandist and dumb as a post.

Jake Sullivan is the Paul Krugman of National Security — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) December 8, 2024

Perfection!

Hard to believe the guy who gave Iran billions of dollars with no conditions might be wrong about something — Seppie (@Seppie123456) December 8, 2024

Totes.

Let's also be clear that these are the people telling you Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth aren't qualified. — Ideal Swell 🌊 (@IdealSwell) December 8, 2024

Right. That's adorable, by the way.

In a proper society, complete failure bureaucrats would request a seppuku ceremony to restore credibility to themselves and their field. Instead they’ll go work for 7 digits at a think tank ran by grants. https://t.co/FZbvY8GB5s — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) December 8, 2024

He's not wrong.

Might be the coldest take in the history of cold takes https://t.co/zchwf1lJcO — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 8, 2024

It sure is.

Sullivan has established a Jim Cramer level credibility https://t.co/CuLM8u0GpF — Hussein Aboubakr Mansour (@HusseinAboubak) December 8, 2024

This is also hysterical and accurate.

The Biden Admin was a painful reminder that nobody—not even the experts—knows anything. https://t.co/Lq0nyy0Xll — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) December 8, 2024

Not a darned thing.

About a week before all the s**t started hitting all the fans https://t.co/IoIJFkM3Dp — ProblematicPleb (@ProblematicPleb) December 8, 2024

It sure was. Bang up work, Sullivan.

I don’t know, but maybe we should reconsider what counts as being “qualified” for a government position.



Because it sure seems like all the “qualified” people really suck at their jobs. https://t.co/E4f6fgNspc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 8, 2024

Yeah. Let's try another approach, because the 'qualified' 'experts' have been big disappointments.