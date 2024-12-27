SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames

Just a day after a fire consumed the historic Morrison Hotel in California, the Bryant Park Christmas Village in NYC went up in flames.
WATCH:
Bryant Park Christmas Village, NYC, burned down on Friday.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 27, 2024
Who would do such a thing?pic.twitter.com/KytAx0EGkS
Either a homeless drifter or an illegal alien is this writer's guess.
This is such a beautiful park. I hope this wasn’t done on purpose by some lunatic— Samantha (@Samantha_SN1) December 27, 2024
We hope not, but we're not optimistic.
Strange how all the churches and Christmas events catch fire.— duuuuce (@ducee22) December 27, 2024
Totally strange and surely a coincidence, right?
I used to spend a lot of time there during Xmas..it’s a beautiful place.— Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 27, 2024
I’m gonna guess it’s a raging liberal or pro Palestine blue haired nutjob.
We'll see.
Who burns down holiday magic? Seriously, the Grinch called. He wants his bad rep back.— StateOfTheDebate (@StateOTDebate) December 27, 2024
Even he's saying they need to tap the brakes.
Many years ago I used to visit this place & it was very nice.— 🌿Nithard🌿 (@Tholadar) December 27, 2024
The City has been ruined & this is just another literal example of the dumpster fire that is Manhattan.
No one can ever have anything nice in that hellhole. https://t.co/FkwZYGhcnT
Recommended
Make Manhattan Great Again.
Chalk up another win for the “Let’s Make NYC Unlivable” crowd. ✅ https://t.co/nnD56VulcB— Fuga Mundi (@William12091407) December 27, 2024
They're doing a good job.
What the hell is wrong with NYC? https://t.co/4xUTx4uEQM— Cons (@CaptainCons) December 27, 2024
The short answer: Democrats.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member