REALLY?! ACLU Files Suit on Behalf of 'Trans' FL Prisoners for Taxpayer-Funded Makeup, Hormones, Panties

The ACLU is focused less on actual civil liberties and more on trans activism these days, it seems. Last week, we told you how the ACLU filed suit on behalf of a violent man (who identifies as a woman, of course) who was removed from a woman's prison in Washington after sexual misconduct with female inmates.

That's, apparently, the most important thing to the ACLU as opposed to, well, almost anything else.

We regret to inform you the organization is back at it again, this time suing the state of Florida on behalf of three men who think they have a right to things like underwear, makeup, and hormones courtesy the taxpayers:

The ACLU is representing three trans-identified male inmates in a lawsuit demanding the state of Florida provide them with female underwear, makeup, and hormones.



One of the men was convicted of sexually abusing two 10-year-old girls.https://t.co/0hH2CGtMUC — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) December 21, 2024

More from Reduxx:

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of multiple trans-identified male inmates in Florida who allege that a new policy prohibiting “gender affirming care” amounts to a violation of their Eighth Amendment Right against cruel and unusual punishment. Among the three named in the lawsuit, one is a convicted pedophile who sexually abused two 10-year-old girls. On September 30, 2024, the Florida Department of Corrections established Health Services Bulletin 15.05.23, entitled “Mental Health Treatment of Inmates with Gender Dysphoria.” The new policy stipulates that “state law prohibits the Department from expending any state funds to purchase cross-sex hormones for the treatment of gender dysphoria.” The Bulletin represented a deviation from previous state policy, which had allowed for both cross-sex hormones and other accommodations to be provided to trans-identified inmates. Inmates in FDOC care were given 30 days to comply with the policy, which also included turning over any feminine undergarments they had been provided and cutting their hair. In response to the policy change, the ACLU of Florida filed a lawsuit on behalf of four trans-identified male inmates, arguing that the Bulletin violated their rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

Because it's Florida, we doubt the state will roll over for this nonsense.

before you click the article guess which one is the pedophile…



you’re right! — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) December 21, 2024

And this is who the ACLU goes to the mattresses for.

The ACLU needs stopping, they are insane. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) December 22, 2024

Insane is putting it mildly.

It’s gross! It takes the rights away from actual women. pic.twitter.com/1qXCYtnIjH — Sunshine Sunnybunz (@SunshineS58469) December 22, 2024

Women's rights? Nah. We don't do that. Not when there are a handful of men who think they're women. Those rights take priority.

This is ridiculous. Nobody should have their 'transition' paid for by the state. It's a choice, and you should have to pay for every penny of it out of pocket. Also, handing these men women's underwear and makeup is akin to handing them porn. — LC (@thepodlc) December 21, 2024

Exactly. It's not a right.

At female inmates entitled to free makeup?! Or is this like the menstruation products thing? Only free once the men asked for them. — Dr. Emily Stowe (@drestowe) December 21, 2024

Seriously? They were only free when men asked for them?

Wow.

And we have to use our tax money to fight this? Florida should sue them back to recoup the legal costs for this ridiculous lawsuit. — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) December 22, 2024

It is ridiculous.

Transgenderism is a bats**t, sexist, absurd ideology that shld not ever have remotely been indulged. https://t.co/3ilFfZWBkX — Black Together Again (@KProtein19) December 22, 2024

Yep. Tolerating it even a little led to this.

The ACLU's claim is this is cruel and unusual punishment.



What is more cruel and "unusual"? A man denied access to makeup and sexy underwear, or a woman who is forced to share a cell and a shower with a sex offending man? https://t.co/IMjceTU0Eu — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) December 21, 2024

In a sane world, the latter.

The ACLU isn't sane.

This is exactly why WoLF fights in the courts and legislatures #SexNotGender



We exist is to restore the sex based rights of women and girls using legal action, policy advocacy, and public education



Join us! https://t.co/h6turufpQk https://t.co/6CY0NwcPrp — WoLF (@WomensLibFront) December 23, 2024

Women -- even in prisons -- have rights.

They wanted you to believe that getting these men make up and knickers was the civil rights issue of our time. https://t.co/1kxGKBc1Ao pic.twitter.com/ga3qTKu6KQ — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) December 22, 2024

It's not.

Why should taxpayers be billed for anything related to these men’s fetishes?

I don’t want a single dime of my $ going toward helping violent sex offenders or fetishistic men. Not a single dime. https://t.co/5gY31BPro4 — Elizabeth has no more f**ks to give💜🤍💛💚 (@ElizabethGiddi1) December 21, 2024

The ACLU thinks those fetishes are a right, and denying them is 'cruel and unusual punishment.'

Make it make sense.