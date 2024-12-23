Video Shows Illegal Immigrant Fanning the Flames of Burning Woman
REALLY?! ACLU Files Suit on Behalf of 'Trans' FL Prisoners for Taxpayer-Funded Makeup, Hormones, Panties

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 23, 2024
Meme screenshot

The ACLU is focused less on actual civil liberties and more on trans activism these days, it seems. Last week, we told you how the ACLU filed suit on behalf of a violent man (who identifies as a woman, of course) who was removed from a woman's prison in Washington after sexual misconduct with female inmates.

That's, apparently, the most important thing to the ACLU as opposed to, well, almost anything else.

We regret to inform you the organization is back at it again, this time suing the state of Florida on behalf of three men who think they have a right to things like underwear, makeup, and hormones courtesy the taxpayers:

More from Reduxx:

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of multiple trans-identified male inmates in Florida who allege that a new policy prohibiting “gender affirming care” amounts to a violation of their Eighth Amendment Right against cruel and unusual punishment. Among the three named in the lawsuit, one is a convicted pedophile who sexually abused two 10-year-old girls.

On September 30, 2024, the Florida Department of Corrections established Health Services Bulletin 15.05.23, entitled “Mental Health Treatment of Inmates with Gender Dysphoria.” The new policy stipulates that “state law prohibits the Department from expending any state funds to purchase cross-sex hormones for the treatment of gender dysphoria.” The Bulletin represented a deviation from previous state policy, which had allowed for both cross-sex hormones and other accommodations to be provided to trans-identified inmates.

Inmates in FDOC care were given 30 days to comply with the policy, which also included turning over any feminine undergarments they had been provided and cutting their hair.

In response to the policy change, the ACLU of Florida filed a lawsuit on behalf of four trans-identified male inmates, arguing that the Bulletin violated their rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

Because it's Florida, we doubt the state will roll over for this nonsense.

And this is who the ACLU goes to the mattresses for.

Insane is putting it mildly.

Women's rights? Nah. We don't do that. Not when there are a handful of men who think they're women. Those rights take priority.

Exactly. It's not a right.

Seriously? They were only free when men asked for them?

Wow.

It is ridiculous.

Yep. Tolerating it even a little led to this.

In a sane world, the latter.

The ACLU isn't sane.

Women -- even in prisons -- have rights.

It's not.

The ACLU thinks those fetishes are a right, and denying them is 'cruel and unusual punishment.'

Make it make sense.

