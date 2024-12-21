So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed Three Men for Insurance

This writer has to wonder if there's any legal argument that could be made to undo the thousands of pardons and acts of clemency granted by Joe Biden in the waning days of his presidency, given The Wall Street Journal story on Biden's cognitive decline (and how the White House staff worked around his issues).

Because the Biden administration mouthpieces have told us he was granting clemency and pardons to 'non-violent' offenders.

THIS is non-violent?

‘Black Widow’ who killed 3 lovers for life insurance freed via Biden’s historic clemency initiative, leaving former prosecutor ‘pissed off’ https://t.co/p4htSwCwDs pic.twitter.com/AETGaSxk05 — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2024

More from The New York Post:

“This doesn’t feel like a ‘rule of law’ moment for the Biden administration,” James Trusty, who prosecuted Gray in Maryland, told The Washington Free Beacon. “It pisses me off, as you can imagine.” All of Gray’s suspected victims were found shot dead in their cars, including a lover of six years and two former husbands. Prosecutors at the time claimed that Gray, a former custodian and a grandma, was practicing voodoo and had her lovers kill for her through her charm and influence. “Like the black widow spider, she basically kills her mates – and in this particular case, she did it three times,” Douglas Gansler, Montgomery County state’s attorney, told NBC’s “Today” show in 2002.

Some of these pardons suggest that he’s more mentally challenged than we thought. Good grief. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 21, 2024

Hunter: Dad, I can fix her. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) December 20, 2024

Literal murderers are getting clemency from Biden.



It’s like he’s purposefully letting out the worst people, that society has to offer. — 🚛Based Semi Driver 🇺🇸 (@BaldyHonest) December 20, 2024

He's also considering clemency for the 40 men on federal death row, commuting sentences to life in prison.

Because no one is above the law.

What the hell is Biden doing? He's freeing so many undeserving people? Are there some kind of kickbacks coming in? Does he have an interest in this black widow lady? — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) December 20, 2024

This writer thinks someone on his staff (or several people) put together this list. Biden had nothing to do with it.

Three murders and she's free? Biden's clemency is a joke. — Yvette Hebert (@AAliatra0) December 21, 2024

Like 'fiery, but mostly peaceful' protests this is 'non-violent murder.'

I know that end-of-presidency political pardons and commutations are always a nutty grab-bag of low-lifes and celebrities but the Biden pardons seem particularly weird https://t.co/b7NT3LEQCK — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 21, 2024

The ACLU lobbied to have every federal prisoner (~1500 individuals) who was sent home during COVID under the CARES act clemency'd and Biden did it. This is just naked "decarceration" under the guise of "criminal justice reform".



The past 4 years have not diminished the left's… https://t.co/PaNYW3Rwt1 — jollyraptor (@jollier_raptor) December 21, 2024

The Biden* pardon spree is now freeing actual serial killers https://t.co/cymiZBaKWy — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) December 21, 2024

If you thought this Joe Biden Pardon

couldn't get stranger ...



"Josephine V. Gray~

escaped prosecution for more than

2 decades by using

threats of voodoo against potential witnesses"



~ Baltimore Sun

Gail Gibson

August 17, 2002 https://t.co/SIzGZddsVO — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) December 21, 2024

And this is just the beginning. We suspect the strangeness will only get more strange from here on out.

More psychopathic k*llers freed while people who just happened to be standing on the steps of the capitol on J6 are sitting in prison, going for years without any charges or a trial. Biden’s legacy! https://t.co/Xx29pqHTnv — Nad (@offbeateffect) December 21, 2024

Biden's legacy will be one of the worst in all of American history.