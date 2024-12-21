Senators Release Report on 20-Month Investigation Into SCOTUS 'Ethics Crisis'
Life in Prison? Biden Reportedly Mulling Erasing Death Sentences for Several Inmates

So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed Three Men for Insurance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This writer has to wonder if there's any legal argument that could be made to undo the thousands of pardons and acts of clemency granted by Joe Biden in the waning days of his presidency, given The Wall Street Journal story on Biden's cognitive decline (and how the White House staff worked around his issues).

Because the Biden administration mouthpieces have told us he was granting clemency and pardons to 'non-violent' offenders.

THIS is non-violent?

More from The New York Post:

“This doesn’t feel like a ‘rule of law’ moment for the Biden administration,” James Trusty, who prosecuted Gray in Maryland, told The Washington Free Beacon.

“It pisses me off, as you can imagine.”

All of Gray’s suspected victims were found shot dead in their cars, including a lover of six years and two former husbands.

Prosecutors at the time claimed that Gray, a former custodian and a grandma, was practicing voodoo and had her lovers kill for her through her charm and influence.

“Like the black widow spider, she basically kills her mates – and in this particular case, she did it three times,” Douglas Gansler, Montgomery County state’s attorney, told NBC’s “Today” show in 2002.

Wow. Just wow.

Exactly this.

Okay, this made us laugh.

It's the Democrat way.

He's also considering clemency for the 40 men on federal death row, commuting sentences to life in prison.

Because no one is above the law.

This writer thinks someone on his staff (or several people) put together this list. Biden had nothing to do with it.

Like 'fiery, but mostly peaceful' protests this is 'non-violent murder.'

Weird is putting it mildly.

Yep. Radical 'decarceration' and nothing more.

YUP.

And this is just the beginning. We suspect the strangeness will only get more strange from here on out.

Biden's legacy will be one of the worst in all of American history.

Tags: JOE BIDEN JUSTICE MURDER NEW YORK POST NY POST PARDON

