Justine Bateman Has a Message for Those Who Put Her in a Political Box: 'Listen or Not, It's the Truth'

Justine Bateman is awesome, and we've talked about her a lot here on Twitchy. The other day she had a great conversation with Megyn Kelly, and it was a must-see.

Advertisement

Lots of Lefties are mad at her reasonable approach to politics, to the point where they think she's now merely a Right-winger.

But -- in her usual style -- Bateman had a perfect response:

The reason people want to put me into a political box, is so they can dismiss what I'm saying as from "that other side."

Otherwise, they'd have to listen to what I'm saying. Listen or not, it's the truth. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) December 20, 2024

BOOM.

It's much more complex than the Left cares to think, and they're so quick to dismiss anyone who doesn't toe the Leftist line.

This is to their own detriment, of course.

From your posts overall, I wouldn't be able to determine how you'd vote each election — Scottergate (@Scottergate) December 20, 2024

Right. It's not obvious because most people have deeper political thoughts than ORANGE MAN BAD.

I miss the time when Dems and Reps actually had valid points, so that voting was a harder choice and required the voter to be knowledgeable of the issues. Now it's just "here's Beyonce telling you to vote for me!" — MacSwain (@MacSwain65) December 20, 2024

It's Beyoncé or 'You're a Nazi if you vote Republican!'

I don’t believe any of us belongs in a box. I’m 10 years older than you and it was NEVER like this, this toxic political atmosphere. The political class is detrimental to our collective health. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry #2A (@sav01) December 20, 2024

Correct on all points.

This is why, despite being politically conservative, I've never identified as a Republican. I don't want to feel compelled to support something just because it's my "side". — Caucasian Defense League (@AmericanMartel) December 20, 2024

Fair enough.

Worth a follow.

It sounds crazy now, but in the 90's I dated girls for extended periods of time, and had no clue what their political persuasion was. They never asked me for mine, either.



We had fun and got along just fine.



Can we get back to that, please? Thank you. https://t.co/PuUqxBhOlh — The Last Mohican (@TheLastMohicans) December 20, 2024

Yes, please.

This has been the playbook for the last 10 years. It's why every criticism of Democrats became racist and right-wing. It's easier to dismiss. https://t.co/0mmn63QDum — ReOpenPa (@reopenpa) December 20, 2024

Advertisement

Rather than discuss the issues frankly and honestly, it's easier to dismiss them as 'racist' and -- as Justine said -- 'from the other side.'

Some people's world is so small that they need to put me in one political box or the other. https://t.co/115PyH6Yds — IAMO (@IAMOdoodles) December 20, 2024

That's an excellent way to look at it: their political world is so small they have to box others.

I've experienced this firsthand, where people dismiss my views because they think they know my politics. Refreshing to see someone speaking truth to this phenomenon. https://t.co/9F77SIYXKs — Dr. Robert Thompson (@robt_heartdoc) December 20, 2024

Yes, it's a refreshing change.