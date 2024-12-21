Justine Bateman Has a Message for Those Who Put Her in a Political Box: 'Listen or Not, It's the Truth'

Worst Dictator EVER! Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Says Trump's Now Merely Press Secretary...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Justine Bateman is awesome, and we've talked about her a lot here on Twitchy. The other day she had a great conversation with Megyn Kelly, and it was a must-see.

Lots of Lefties are mad at her reasonable approach to politics, to the point where they think she's now merely a Right-winger.

But -- in her usual style -- Bateman had a perfect response:

BOOM.

It's much more complex than the Left cares to think, and they're so quick to dismiss anyone who doesn't toe the Leftist line.

This is to their own detriment, of course.

Right. It's not obvious because most people have deeper political thoughts than ORANGE MAN BAD.

It's Beyoncé or 'You're a Nazi if you vote Republican!'

Correct on all points.

Fair enough.

Worth a follow.

Yes, please.

Rather than discuss the issues frankly and honestly, it's easier to dismiss them as 'racist' and -- as Justine said -- 'from the other side.'

That's an excellent way to look at it: their political world is so small they have to box others.

Yes, it's a refreshing change.

