Explain Yourself, Jake! CNN Host's Post to UnitedHealthcare Fans the Flames of Leftist CEO Rage

As UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer faces trial in New York -- on charges of both murder in the first- and second-degree as well as murder as an act of terrorism -- the conversation around health insurance and health care continues.
This post from CNN's Jake Tapper caught our attention because it really seems to fan the flames of discontent on the Left:
Hey UNITED HEALTHCARE https://t.co/B5hNHkAGPo— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 20, 2024
Sure seems to be inviting more guys like Luigi Mangione, doesn't it?
Journalists have caused more harm and violence than any CEO… reflect on that.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 21, 2024
Jake won't take a second to reflect on that.
Maybe you should blame the democrats who passed #obamacare and gave cutouts to insurance companies.— Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) December 21, 2024
They'll never acknowledge the damage the so-called 'Affordable Care Act' has done to health insurance.
But it's done a lot of damage.
WTF is wrong with you?— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 21, 2024
Excellent question.
To think I used to defend you … What is wrong with you?— DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) December 21, 2024
He's gonna be asked that question a lot.
They must not have learned their lesson. Right Jake? https://t.co/utyDt6sU9J— Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) December 21, 2024
Right, Jake?
I hate our political media with the heat of a thousand supernovae. https://t.co/VCDEM5Vjhe— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 21, 2024
That might not be enough.
Jake Tapper approves of holding companies hostage to murder https://t.co/abYFGnI42N— Carlos (@txiokatu) December 21, 2024
Certainly can interpret it this way.
Nothing to see here, just Jake Tapper playing footsie with assassination rhetoric. https://t.co/EUCBRIDc5J— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 21, 2024
He's playing more than footsie with it.
What does this mean, Jake? https://t.co/09l1QqVpJg— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2024
Please, answer this question, Jake.
