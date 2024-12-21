So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed...
Explain Yourself, Jake! CNN Host's Post to UnitedHealthcare Fans the Flames of Leftist CEO Rage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

As UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer faces trial in New York -- on charges of both murder in the first- and second-degree as well as murder as an act of terrorism -- the conversation around health insurance and health care continues.

This post from CNN's Jake Tapper caught our attention because it really seems to fan the flames of discontent on the Left:

Sure seems to be inviting more guys like Luigi Mangione, doesn't it?

Jake won't take a second to reflect on that.

They'll never acknowledge the damage the so-called 'Affordable Care Act' has done to health insurance.

But it's done a lot of damage.

Excellent question.

He's gonna be asked that question a lot.

Right, Jake?

That might not be enough.

Certainly can interpret it this way.

He's playing more than footsie with it.

Please, answer this question, Jake.

