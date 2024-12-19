Socialized Medicine SUCKS: Canadian Woman Loses Leg Following Delay in Care

The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 19, 2024
Meme

Following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the Left -- never letting a crisis go to waste -- pushed for universal healthcare. It was the only solution to costly healthcare, they argued, and the only way to stop those greedy CEOs from denying people care.

Places like the U.K. and Canada are much more progressive and humane, they said, and their universal healthcare systems would make sure everyone has access to free care. But it's not universal, it's not 'free', and it's not good. It's socialism -- socialized medicine -- and we should oppose it with ever fiber of our beings.

Because those of us who actually know what socialized medicine is really like know this: you get what you pay for when it comes to 'free' healthcare.

Like this story:

More from the CBC:

A Manitoba woman had her right leg amputated after complications following a knee replacement surgery two months earlier.

Roseanne Milburn, 61, went ahead with the scheduled amputation last Friday, after weeks of complications stemming from a post-surgery infection.

In late November, a surgeon at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre began removing dead tissue from her right knee, with the intention of stitching her up later that day after she was seen by an orthopedic surgeon at Concordia Hospital.

She was sent to Concordia, but couldn't be transferred back to HSC because there wasn't a bed available for the specialist to finish the procedure. Instead, she spent eight days languishing at Concordia with a painful open wound.

Once she finally got to HSC, Milburn went under the knife for another infection, but due to the long delay in stitching up the wound, she said she was told her leg wasn't salvageable.

Ah, the glories of socialized medicine.

We'd be surprised if it wasn't. Especially now that she's disabled thanks to the delay in care. She'll need a wheelchair, or a prosthetic leg, and possibly modifications to her house to allow her to do things like climb stairs.

Presently, one in 20 Canadian deaths are assisted suicide. That's 5% of Canadian deaths.

This writer would bet money MAiD is mentioned to Milburn at some point in the near future.

As this writer says, when it comes to socialized medicine:

  1. Affordable
  2. Quick
  3. Quality

You get to pick two.

If you get sick, your outcomes in America are better than anywhere else.

If she had gotten timely care, it may not have come to that.

And we'd rather owe money and keep our leg -- or our lives -- than have some Trudeau bean counter deny the procedure.

Until Obamacare, if you didn't have health insurance, you didn't have to pay for something you didn't use.

Canada -- the entire country -- has 403 MRI machines. 

The U.S. has 13,000.

You're being sarcastic, but you're also not wrong.

The wealthy can always find a work around.

The middle- and lower-classes always suffer.

Whenever possible.

But at least Trudeau can tell people he's not racist.

Bingo. The denial of coverage, the pain, the costs -- all of those things cease being bad to Lefties when the government is doing it.

