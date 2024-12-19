Socialized Medicine SUCKS: Canadian Woman Loses Leg Following Delay in Care

Following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the Left -- never letting a crisis go to waste -- pushed for universal healthcare. It was the only solution to costly healthcare, they argued, and the only way to stop those greedy CEOs from denying people care.

Places like the U.K. and Canada are much more progressive and humane, they said, and their universal healthcare systems would make sure everyone has access to free care. But it's not universal, it's not 'free', and it's not good. It's socialism -- socialized medicine -- and we should oppose it with ever fiber of our beings.

Because those of us who actually know what socialized medicine is really like know this: you get what you pay for when it comes to 'free' healthcare.

Like this story:

Woman waits 6 years for knee replacement. Gets surgery but has complication. Has to wait 8 days for follow-up procedure because there are no beds. Because of delay, she now needs amputation.



Can we stop defending Canada's atrocious healthcare system?https://t.co/fgbbpzumei — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) December 17, 2024

More from the CBC:

A Manitoba woman had her right leg amputated after complications following a knee replacement surgery two months earlier. Roseanne Milburn, 61, went ahead with the scheduled amputation last Friday, after weeks of complications stemming from a post-surgery infection. In late November, a surgeon at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre began removing dead tissue from her right knee, with the intention of stitching her up later that day after she was seen by an orthopedic surgeon at Concordia Hospital. She was sent to Concordia, but couldn't be transferred back to HSC because there wasn't a bed available for the specialist to finish the procedure. Instead, she spent eight days languishing at Concordia with a painful open wound. Once she finally got to HSC, Milburn went under the knife for another infection, but due to the long delay in stitching up the wound, she said she was told her leg wasn't salvageable.

Ah, the glories of socialized medicine.

Has she considered MAiD? I'm sure it's been suggested. — BrendaBacon (@ChateauBaconLLC) December 17, 2024

We'd be surprised if it wasn't. Especially now that she's disabled thanks to the delay in care. She'll need a wheelchair, or a prosthetic leg, and possibly modifications to her house to allow her to do things like climb stairs.

Presently, one in 20 Canadian deaths are assisted suicide. That's 5% of Canadian deaths.

This writer would bet money MAiD is mentioned to Milburn at some point in the near future.

Well, sure, but it was free! 🤦‍♂️ — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) December 18, 2024

As this writer says, when it comes to socialized medicine:

Affordable Quick Quality

You get to pick two.

The concept of free state run healthcare is romanticized by the left but it turns out to be costly, inefficient and delayed care like in the instance of the lady with the knee replacement.



Although not perfect, America still has the best healthcare system on the planet. — Cletus Roscoe (@CletusRoscoe1) December 17, 2024

If you get sick, your outcomes in America are better than anywhere else.

Wait until you hear what happens in America… and after all that, you would owe $500,000 — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) December 18, 2024

If she had gotten timely care, it may not have come to that.

And we'd rather owe money and keep our leg -- or our lives -- than have some Trudeau bean counter deny the procedure.

The people who claim Canada's system is world class are people who don't use the system. My wait for a hip was 3 years with no guarantee that I would be approved for surgery. After paying into the system for 40 years I was effectively denied service so I paid for my surgery. — Truth About Covid (@TruthAbtCovid) December 17, 2024

Until Obamacare, if you didn't have health insurance, you didn't have to pay for something you didn't use.

I left that hell hole for quite a few reasons. Recently needed an MRI. Scheduled 4 days later. Get results back in less than 15 mins. See surgeon - some of the best in the world, can get me in for a knee replacement 3 weeks later. For those that defend Canada’s healthcare - just… — Jason Cowie (@jason_cowie) December 17, 2024

Canada -- the entire country -- has 403 MRI machines.

The U.S. has 13,000.

Did they ask her if she wanted MAiD? Or maybe she needs puberty blockers? Maybe some free fenty. Or some fake dental coverage. Maybe she needs a DEI session because post op complications are racist. Sarcasm alert.



Yeah. It’s truly shocking we don’t have the resources to provide… — Bad Hijabi 🇨🇦🍁 (@RukhsanaSukhan) December 17, 2024

You're being sarcastic, but you're also not wrong.

Rich Canadians wouldn’t know about this because they get their hips and knees replaced at fancy clinics in Naples and West Palm. Same-week gold plated service. Everyone knows we have a two tier system, even if the upper tier requires a passport and a plane ticket https://t.co/djC70Hqwzk — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) December 17, 2024

The wealthy can always find a work around.

The middle- and lower-classes always suffer.

Reminder: When the government pays for your healthcare, YOU ARE NOT THE CUSTOMER. The government is the customer. You are just a cost, to be eliminated if possible. https://t.co/nxocDXpAtM — Ginger (@HandyGingerGal) December 18, 2024

Whenever possible.

Part of the problem is Trudeau radically increased Canada’s immigration population and there was no infrastructure to sustain such population growth.



As a result, Canadians quality of life, chance to own a home, or see a doctor all suffered. https://t.co/Zkr4GQwKVF — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 18, 2024

But at least Trudeau can tell people he's not racist.

People have such a passionate hatred of markets that they’ll defend the post office or Canadian healthcare no matter how much misery they cause as long as it’s government that’s making them suffer. https://t.co/mhpL73L20H — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 18, 2024

Bingo. The denial of coverage, the pain, the costs -- all of those things cease being bad to Lefties when the government is doing it.