Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard

We've told you a bit about the horrible two-tier justice system in the U.K. Child abusers and rioters who are, um, not of U.K. origin often get minimal sentences (if any) for their crimes. This writer covered it back in August.

Nigel Farage is an MP in the U.K. reform party. He's been an outspoken critic of Labour and unfettered immigration to the U.K. The Left -- in the U.K. and the U.S. -- are not fans.

Back in June, a woman named Victoria Thomas-Bowen threw a milkshake at Farage. In a country where memes that hurt feels can land you in prison, you'd think assaulting a politician would warrant punishment, right?

The man who threw an egg at Jeremy Corbyn in 2019 was found guilty of assault by beating. He went to prison.



Victoria Thomas-Bowen was convicted of the very same crime against me today but was spared jail time.



This is an undeniable example of two-tier justice in our country. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 16, 2024

The man who threw a milkshake at you on 2019 received Community Service



In addition Corbyn was an MP and Leader of the Opposition

You were an unelected candidate for a minor Party — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) December 16, 2024

It's because it's you, Nigel. The establishment was mostly likely laughing at you.



Show them who's boss in 2025. A GE will come be ready. The people will not stand by and watch Labour turn this country into 2 tiers for any longer — Alex Reeves 𝕏 (@ARTCommentry) December 16, 2024

Of course it's because of who the victim is.

To be fair, nobody should be in prison for egging another person.



That's a slap on the wrist offence at best. — Klara (@klara_sjo) December 16, 2024

The problem is the different treatment based on who the perpetrator(s) and victim(s) is.

Any two-tier justice system is scandalous especially if it's politically motivated. Biden's US justice system was weaponised against Donald Trump. https://t.co/f34MvDJIVZ — Mike Kirby (@MikeKir86749068) December 16, 2024

The person who egged Corbyn should have been knighted https://t.co/qPU40Q7l8I — Las Vegas West Ham (@WestHaminVegas) December 16, 2024

It’s scary to think that whether you’re jailed or not could all depend on which side of the political spectrum you’re on https://t.co/foeunkknAR — Amanda Devlin (@JournoDevs) December 16, 2024

Or that your attacker could get a lighter sentenced based on which side of the political spectrum they're on.