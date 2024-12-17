Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard

WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File

We've told you a bit about the horrible two-tier justice system in the U.K. Child abusers and rioters who are, um, not of U.K. origin often get minimal sentences (if any) for their crimes. This writer covered it back in August.

Nigel Farage is an MP in the U.K. reform party. He's been an outspoken critic of Labour and unfettered immigration to the U.K. The Left -- in the U.K. and the U.S. -- are not fans.

Back in June, a woman named Victoria Thomas-Bowen threw a milkshake at Farage. In a country where memes that hurt feels can land you in prison, you'd think assaulting a politician would warrant punishment, right?

Wrong.

Just amazing.

Ah. So some people are more equal than others.

Good to know.

Of course it's because of who the victim is.

We don't disagree.

The problem is the different treatment based on who the perpetrator(s) and victim(s) is.

And that's the issue here.

Heh.

Or that your attacker could get a lighter sentenced based on which side of the political spectrum they're on.

