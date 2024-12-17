SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These...
CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to Attack Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

Back in November, we told you how the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant (Israel's minister of defense). This is despite the fact the ICC has no jurisdiction in Israel.

It's all political grandstanding in defense of terrorists.

But you know where the ICC does have jurisdiction? Venezuela.

Where the human rights situation is going downhill. And fast. Yet the ICC continues to ignore it.

Staff are quitting in protest.

Seems like this should be bigger news.

Where is the outrage?

Where are the defenders of democracy?

Bueller? Bueller?

BUT ISRAEL!

They hate Jews more than they love justice and defending human rights.

Good for him for quitting.

Corrupt to the core.

They have no legitimacy.

There's a clear cut case for the ICC to intervene and yet they won't.

Tags: HUMAN-RIGHTS UN VENEZUELA

