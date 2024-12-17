CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to Attack Israel

Back in November, we told you how the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant (Israel's minister of defense). This is despite the fact the ICC has no jurisdiction in Israel.

It's all political grandstanding in defense of terrorists.

But you know where the ICC does have jurisdiction? Venezuela.

Where the human rights situation is going downhill. And fast. Yet the ICC continues to ignore it.

THREAD: The human rights situation in Venezuela is deteriorating badly. Two political prisoners have died in the last few days.



Yet the International Criminal Court - who actually has jurisdiction there - is ignoring it to the point their staff are quitting in protest. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/A0fAsS2Phs — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

Staff are quitting in protest.

Seems like this should be bigger news.

Last week, Maduro's agents kidnapped Jesús Armas, an organizer for María Corina Machado, Maduro's election opponent who beat him earlier this year (Maduro predictably rigged the results).



Jesús and thousands other dissidents have been disappeared this year by Maduro's thugs. pic.twitter.com/Wv9qHEpwJ6 — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

Where is the outrage?

Where are the defenders of democracy?

Bueller? Bueller?

For several years, an independent UN fact-finding mission has reported the Maduro regime is carrying out Crimes Against Humanity, one of the four crimes that the ICC can prosecute under its own rules.



These acts include torture, sexual violence, & mass disappearances. pic.twitter.com/mfWKQCxkjj — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

BUT ISRAEL!

The ICC opened a preliminary investigation into Venezuela in 2018 and a formal investigation in 2021.



The ICC has issued zero arrest warrants in these 6 years.



Meanwhile for Israel, the ICC issued multiple arrest warrants just 13 months after 10/7.https://t.co/2tFc44ixZk — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

They hate Jews more than they love justice and defending human rights.

The ICC is simply not serious about providing accountability in Venezuela.



The ICC's senior Venezuela advisor quit in September, saying: "I can no longer justify the choice not to take correspondingly serious action against the perpetrators of the grave violations." pic.twitter.com/ekfvVfvqzL — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

Good for him for quitting.

Why is Karim Khan, the head of the ICC, dragging his feet so much? Why won't the ICC prosecute Maduro and his henchmen?



Oh, maybe it's because his sister-in-law is a defense counsel for Maduro's regime. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/G7R9cYEIA2 — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

Corrupt to the core.

If the international community and the ICC want to regain a shred of legitimacy, they can start by doing their jobs and prosecuting the clear-cut Crimes Against Humanity that are being conducted in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/7qUjVEHaq0 — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

They have no legitimacy.

NOTE: the ICC doesn't have jurisdiction over the United States or Israel as neither are parties to the Rome Statute [the ICC claims it has jurisdiction because it recognizes Palestine as a State & signatory].



It HAS jurisdiction in Venezuela, who signed the Rome Statute in 2000. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 17, 2024

There's a clear cut case for the ICC to intervene and yet they won't.