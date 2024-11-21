Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That...
Biden Regime Leaders Flee DC As Trump Prepares to Fire Them All!

Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  5:00 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

If there's one thing liberal city leadership can be counted on, it's neglecting the boring stuff like keeping streets clean and safe and focusing on the real issues. Recall when many of the blue cities issued ceasefire resolutions in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 massacre.

Joining the ranks of cities that overreach, the Islamic Republic of (checks notes) Dearborn, Michigan has issued its own fatwa in light of the International Criminal Court's call for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

Which led to this post from Dearborn mayor, Abdullah Hammoud.

It's the usual theatrics, but this time with a touch of dangerous rhetoric and a mild chill of the loss of American rule of law.

'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely Threatening Reply to Critics
Amy Curtis
If you want to be a little depressed, read the responses. It is amazing how quickly people will throw away law and order to feed their hate.

Oh, OK. Because "genocide", the mayor of Michigan can perform and unlawful arrest? "Hellz to the ya," howled the fanged sheep.

Everyone's favorite fake Rabbi had thoughts.

He did. He stirred up some serious antisemitic hate. Mission accomplished.

Michiganders weigh in.

Concise.

Accurate.

That's right, talk him off the ledge, sir.

And so, in conclusion:

That's a wrap.

***

Tags: MICHIGAN MUSLIM NETANYAHU

