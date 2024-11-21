Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City

If there's one thing liberal city leadership can be counted on, it's neglecting the boring stuff like keeping streets clean and safe and focusing on the real issues. Recall when many of the blue cities issued ceasefire resolutions in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 massacre.

Joining the ranks of cities that overreach, the Islamic Republic of (checks notes) Dearborn, Michigan has issued its own fatwa in light of the International Criminal Court's call for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

Situation in the State of Palestine:#ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I rejects the State of Israel’s challenges to jurisdiction and issues warrants of arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant. Learn more ⤵️ https://t.co/opHUjZG8BL — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) November 21, 2024

Which led to this post from Dearborn mayor, Abdullah Hammoud.

Dearborn will arrest Netanyahu & Gallant if they step within Dearborn city limits.



Others cities should declare the same. Our president may not take action, but city leaders can ensure Netanyahu & other war criminals are not welcome to travel freely across these United States. pic.twitter.com/eHS8oSMuqt — Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) November 21, 2024

It's the usual theatrics, but this time with a touch of dangerous rhetoric and a mild chill of the loss of American rule of law.

The Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, is openly and explicitly declaring his intent to violate American law if given the opportunity. https://t.co/phSKOKTS7f — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 21, 2024

If you want to be a little depressed, read the responses. It is amazing how quickly people will throw away law and order to feed their hate.

The genocide has destroyed any meaning of law already — Ahmad Badawy 🇪🇬 🇵🇸 🇸🇩 🇱🇧 🇿🇦 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 (@Bad_Way) November 21, 2024

Oh, OK. Because "genocide", the mayor of Michigan can perform and unlawful arrest? "Hellz to the ya," howled the fanged sheep.

So interesting. Do municipalities have supremacy over the President’s decision to make policy? — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) November 21, 2024

Everyone's favorite fake Rabbi had thoughts.

🤡🤡🤡🤡 you thought you did something right here? — Seagull Shah (@seagullshah) November 21, 2024

He did. He stirred up some serious antisemitic hate. Mission accomplished.

If Abdullah ever comes to my bubbys house, I won't give him a cookie.



To be fair, there is a much greater chance that this delusional Hamasnik visits my bubby than the Israeli head of state visits the Islamic Republic of Dearboristan. https://t.co/DZsIsYLHNI — Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) November 21, 2024

Michiganders weigh in.

Concise.

Yeah I’m sure he’s coming to Dearborn https://t.co/YDM1qH0sjp — James David Dickson (@downi75) November 21, 2024

Accurate.

I appreciated our time serving together in the legislature, my friend, but this is unwise posturing as mayor.



There are much better ways to convey extreme disagreement concerning international conflicts without fueling it further here in Michigan. https://t.co/ESWVyTSomy — Brad Paquette (@BradPaquetteMI) November 21, 2024

That's right, talk him off the ledge, sir.

And so, in conclusion:

Mayor of Dearborn is a moron. https://t.co/w6Ls65Xrq1 — Olia (@OliaOnX) November 21, 2024

That's a wrap.

