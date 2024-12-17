Young Democrat Worried Jeff Bezos WIll Bring Efficient, Cost-Effective Management to Privatized USPS

Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman

Ah, the United States Postal Office. In case you didn't know, the total operating expenses for 2023 neared $86 billion dollars and the post office still lost nearly $10 billion.

Now ask yourself: when was the last time you actually mailed anything. A bill? A greeting card? A letter? 

There just isn't the customer base for the USPS there once was, and change is needed. Remember: USPS said there could be 'widespread' problems with mail-in ballots before the election, and the union sent a letter to its members calling Donald Trump an 'existential threat' to the USPS.

Okay, on that last part, they may have been right.

Trump is considering privatizing the USPS.

And Democrats -- who haven't met a money sucking program they didn't love -- are not happy.

Weird. This writer can order something from Amazon and sometimes have it delivered the same day.

She sent a letter -- that had to be mailed, because original signatures were required -- to Texas and it NEVER GOT THERE.

Too much money.

Aaaaaaaand there it is.

It can just suck up our tax dollars, provide a s**tty product, and Skyler will keep throwing good money after bad.

That's what Democrats are best at: being breathtakingly ignorant.

Jeff Bezos knows how to run businesses.

Government does not.

It's that simple.

THIS.

There are people with Forever Stamps who will leave them to their heirs in their wills.

With Amazon? More than likely.

Exactly.

For any package shipped via USPS, there's a 70 pound weight limit.

Those billions could go elsewhere or, ya know, back to taxpayers.

Privatizing things doesn't raise costs.

Look at healthcare.

