Young Democrat Worried Jeff Bezos WIll Bring Efficient, Cost-Effective Management to Privatized USPS

Ah, the United States Postal Office. In case you didn't know, the total operating expenses for 2023 neared $86 billion dollars and the post office still lost nearly $10 billion.

Advertisement

Now ask yourself: when was the last time you actually mailed anything. A bill? A greeting card? A letter?

There just isn't the customer base for the USPS there once was, and change is needed. Remember: USPS said there could be 'widespread' problems with mail-in ballots before the election, and the union sent a letter to its members calling Donald Trump an 'existential threat' to the USPS.

Okay, on that last part, they may have been right.

Trump is considering privatizing the USPS.

And Democrats -- who haven't met a money sucking program they didn't love -- are not happy.

Jeff Bezos is now in the process of convincing Donald Trump to eliminate the USPS.



Get ready to pay $15 to send a letter through Amazon.



This is a government of billionaires, by billionaires, and for billionaires. — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) December 16, 2024

Weird. This writer can order something from Amazon and sometimes have it delivered the same day.

She sent a letter -- that had to be mailed, because original signatures were required -- to Texas and it NEVER GOT THERE.

Wait until you hear how much money the USPS loses... — Dgrun7 (@dgrun7) December 16, 2024

Too much money.

The USPS is not a for public business and not designed to make money. — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) December 16, 2024

Aaaaaaaand there it is.

It can just suck up our tax dollars, provide a s**tty product, and Skyler will keep throwing good money after bad.

Jeff Bezos is not a Trump supporter. He is not in the process of convincing Trump of anything.



He is, however, USPS's #1 customer. What you're saying is breathtakingly ignorant. — The Central Scrutinizer™ (@Micky_Finn) December 17, 2024

That's what Democrats are best at: being breathtakingly ignorant.

I don’t even have usps at my current residence. The place I live isn’t in the USPS database. At my last residence, I had all kinds of problems with USPS, although that one mailman was a really nice guy and knew what he was doing. Jeff Bezos knows how to make businesses that… — Leonard Clinton Williams III (@OstinatoRigore4) December 17, 2024

Jeff Bezos knows how to run businesses.

Government does not.

It's that simple.

THIS.

I've had the same book of 10 stamps for 4 years. https://t.co/zowJbaPjSG — HolzXI (@holz_xi) December 17, 2024

There are people with Forever Stamps who will leave them to their heirs in their wills.

Ok but will it f**king get there? Cuz half the time my mail never arrives to the destination. https://t.co/8fnjYh1aAO — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 17, 2024

Advertisement

With Amazon? More than likely.

90 lbs of free shipping in 1 week. https://t.co/u25pKz9hzI pic.twitter.com/ukLehgwdzF — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) December 17, 2024

Exactly.

For any package shipped via USPS, there's a 70 pound weight limit.

Those billions could go elsewhere or, ya know, back to taxpayers.

It's amazing how some people's heads are so buried behind the sand that they genuinely believe that privatizing a government service will increase costs. They willfully ignore basically everything that has transpired in their lifetimes. https://t.co/IrBDEg2hmd — Some Rocket Guy (@SomeRocketGuy01) December 17, 2024

Privatizing things doesn't raise costs.

Look at healthcare.