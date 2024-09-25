GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'

The Left has tripled -- no quadrupled -- down on the violent, inflammatory rhetoric after the second assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course two weeks ago.

Advertisement

From prominent Democrats to the media, many people continue to fan the flames and incite violence because they have terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

We can add the post office to this list now.

EXCLUSIVE: Postal Union Sends Letter Calling Trump ‘Existential Threat’https://t.co/GvX7GBc5nB — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 25, 2024

More from The Federalist:

If former President Donald Trump wins November’s election, he would pose an “existential threat” — at least according to a letter apparently from the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), obtained by The Federalist. “If Donald Trump wins the upcoming election, it could prove an existential threat to our union and our contract,” the letter reads. “Your vote matters: consider how the consequences could affect you, your job, and our union when deciding how to vote.” The letter appears to be signed “in solidarity” by Georgia NALC President Don Griggs. It takes issue specifically with Trump and Project 2025, leftists’ favorite catch-all bogeyman. “Donald Trump and his allies have put together an extensive plan for the next year, if he takes office and appoints anti-union allies throughout the executive branch,” the letter reads. “Our union cannot afford to risk the proposals in Project 2025 becoming a reality.”

The article does note that Don Griggs has denied knowledge of the letter.

This is why mail in ballots are a bad idea. — Watjalukinat✈️ (@watjalukinat) September 25, 2024

It sure is. For a variety of reasons.

These are the people handling mail in ballots in red areas.



You think they are going to get them delivered on time if at all? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) September 25, 2024

We don't trust it.

How is Trump an existential threat? We are all still here after the last time Trump was president. Clearly they are morons. — segmentum (@segmentum1) September 25, 2024

He'll be the tyrant this time! They're positive!

Why the hell would they endorse an administration that cancelled the ICE labor union in their first days in office. — ThrustPickles (@ThrustPickles) September 25, 2024

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Gets to recipient on November 6. https://t.co/YthpvEEQKK — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 25, 2024

All the military ballots might be conveniently delayed, too.

Nothing says “our sacred democracy” like the country’s primary ballot handlers calling for the elimination of the leading presidential candidate. https://t.co/gSMIN3uwku — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 25, 2024

Advertisement

Really makes us feel good about things.

So the IRS, the Postal Service, much of DOJ and intel have all publicly stated their opposition to a man it appears is leading the race for President at the moment. And he’s the “threat?” https://t.co/6cmQMEN2Nh — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) September 25, 2024

That's what they tell us.

But they're the threat.

The people delivering ballots hate Trump.



What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/HBCNJYn5jn — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 25, 2024

This is fine. Totally fine. Nothing will go wrong. Nope. Not at all.

The @USPS has no business handling official election ballots if their union is allowed to make endorsements and issue statements like this.@SpeakerJohnson should take action. https://t.co/rQPcyvlhSJ — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 25, 2024

He should. But he won't, sadly.