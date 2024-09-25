Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

The Left has tripled -- no quadrupled -- down on the violent, inflammatory rhetoric after the second assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course two weeks ago.

From prominent Democrats to the media, many people continue to fan the flames and incite violence because they have terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

We can add the post office to this list now.

More from The Federalist:

If former President Donald Trump wins November’s election, he would pose an “existential threat” — at least according to a letter apparently from the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), obtained by The Federalist.

“If Donald Trump wins the upcoming election, it could prove an existential threat to our union and our contract,” the letter reads. “Your vote matters: consider how the consequences could affect you, your job, and our union when deciding how to vote.”

The letter appears to be signed “in solidarity” by Georgia NALC President Don Griggs. It takes issue specifically with Trump and Project 2025, leftists’ favorite catch-all bogeyman.

“Donald Trump and his allies have put together an extensive plan for the next year, if he takes office and appoints anti-union allies throughout the executive branch,” the letter reads. “Our union cannot afford to risk the proposals in Project 2025 becoming a reality.”

The article does note that Don Griggs has denied knowledge of the letter.

It sure is. For a variety of reasons.

We don't trust it.

He'll be the tyrant this time! They're positive!

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

All the military ballots might be conveniently delayed, too.

Really makes us feel good about things.

That's what they tell us.

But they're the threat.

This is fine. Totally fine. Nothing will go wrong. Nope. Not at all.

He should. But he won't, sadly.

