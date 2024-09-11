John Kirby Should Be FIRED for Email Dismissing Veterans' Concerns Because They're 'All...
HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman

This sure seems suspicious, doesn't it?

Reports are that issues with the United States Postal Service could disrupt mail-in voting in every state.

How convenient.

More from the Associated Press:

State and local election officials from across the country on Wednesday warned that problems with the nation’s mail delivery system threaten to disenfranchise voters in the upcoming presidential election, telling the head of the U.S. Postal Service that it hasn’t fixed persistent deficiencies.

In an alarming letter, the officials said that over the past year, including the just-concluded primary season, mailed ballots that were postmarked on time were received by local election offices days after the deadline to be counted. They also noted that properly addressed election mail was being returned to them as undeliverable, a problem that could automatically send voters to inactive status through no fault of their own, potentially creating chaos when those voters show up to cast a ballot.

Gee, maybe relying on mail-in voting and early voting is a bad idea that should be stopped, no?

Like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, probably.

Yep. On Election Day.

It sure is.

Agreed.

There is nothing the federal government touches that it doesn't ruin.

Yep.

Better err on the side of caution.

Let the lawsuits commence!

It sure seems lame.

Remember when the Left said Trump was going to ruin the USPS back in 2020? Good times.

Possibly.

Decline is a choice.

