HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting

This sure seems suspicious, doesn't it?

Reports are that issues with the United States Postal Service could disrupt mail-in voting in every state.

JUST IN - US election officials warn that widespread "performance issues" with USPS, "in nearly every state," will disrupt mail-in voting.https://t.co/rCLU4MyNrg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2024

How convenient.

More from the Associated Press:

State and local election officials from across the country on Wednesday warned that problems with the nation’s mail delivery system threaten to disenfranchise voters in the upcoming presidential election, telling the head of the U.S. Postal Service that it hasn’t fixed persistent deficiencies. In an alarming letter, the officials said that over the past year, including the just-concluded primary season, mailed ballots that were postmarked on time were received by local election offices days after the deadline to be counted. They also noted that properly addressed election mail was being returned to them as undeliverable, a problem that could automatically send voters to inactive status through no fault of their own, potentially creating chaos when those voters show up to cast a ballot.

Gee, maybe relying on mail-in voting and early voting is a bad idea that should be stopped, no?

But I’m sure some states will experience more issues than others 🤡 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 11, 2024

Like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, probably.

So what they're saying is everyone should vote in person



Got it — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) September 11, 2024

Yep. On Election Day.

Prime example as to why mail-in voting should be banned. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 11, 2024

It sure is.

Voting should be in person on election day with ID period. Absentee should be extremely restricted. — Uxi (@uxixu) September 11, 2024

Agreed.

Federal government don’t behave suspiciously around major elections challenge (impossible) https://t.co/TwAKJt6Xpz — Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) September 11, 2024

There is nothing the federal government touches that it doesn't ruin.

Well then, it'd be best to put a hold on mail-in voting for 2024 and require everyone to vote in-person. https://t.co/LXiBPi3k4H — TF Stalshek (@stalshek) September 11, 2024

Yep.

Better err on the side of caution.

They're gonna be finding "undelivered" boxes of ballots through December https://t.co/22llGmI1S1 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 11, 2024

Let the lawsuits commence!

The USPS handles millions of parcels, mail, and packages per day



They have 61 RPDC's across the states



They can't handle a slight influx every 4 years?



Give me a break https://t.co/QimHNcnhm9 — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) September 11, 2024

It sure seems lame.

Remember when the Left said Trump was going to ruin the USPS back in 2020? Good times.

I wonder if they are using this to keep states from cleaning voter rolls:



"Highlighting that ballots mailed on time were often received late or returned as undeliverable. This could result in voters being placed on inactive status." https://t.co/5mn6z6OrrA — Texican (@PewyF) September 11, 2024

Possibly.

We are the United States of America. We lead the world in everything until it comes to running efficient, trustworthy elections, and then all of a sudden we turn into a third world country. https://t.co/B2Xv6Ifn6n — Aaron O'Kelley (@AaronOKelley) September 11, 2024

Decline is a choice.