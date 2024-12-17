Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald Eagle Our National Bird

This writer will make an embarrassing confession: she never knew the bald eagle wasn't the official national bird until today (more on that in a second. Yeah, she knows about how Benjamin Franklin proposed making the turkey the national bird, but she had always just assumed whatever the government needed to do to make the bald eagle our mascot was done ages ago.

Guess not.

My bipartisan legislation to recognize the Bald Eagle as our national bird just passed Congress and is now headed to the President’s desk to be signed into law! 🦅 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 17, 2024

On one hand, this writer is fine with Congress passing stupid bills like this. It shouldn't spend any tax money, and it's not some nanny state policy that attempts to run her life.

On the other hand, if this is what Congress is doing, maybe they need to spend even less time in D.C.

Damn, so hard to believe you guys just got your ass kicked by an 80 yr old game show host — Tim Mathis (@timmathiscomedy) December 17, 2024

So hard to believe.

Not.

Truly groundbreaking stuff, Klobuchar. Way to tackle the real issues. — Wayne DuPree (@TheDupreeReport) December 17, 2024

Finally, justice has been restored.

Critically important work and a great use of taxpayer dollars. I can feel my groceries getting cheaper. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) December 17, 2024

The prices are plummeting. Or something.

Ben Franklin was right. The national bird should be the turkey! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) December 17, 2024

Plenty of them in Congress.

The Bald Eagle was officially designated as the national bird of the United States by the 2nd Continental Congress in 1782 when it was placed on the Great Seal of the United States. There has been no recent legislation in 2024 to designate it as such since it has already held… — Yvette Hebert (@AAliatra0) December 17, 2024

AHA!

But, technically, that was just placing it on the seal. There hasn't been an official designation, per USA Today.

Wow! It is so great that you are dealing with such vital national issues like wealth inequality, the minimum wage, child care, or any of another 100 issues. You are stupendously pathetic. — Jeff Rose (@JeffRose8) December 17, 2024

We got 99 problems, but the bald eagle ain't one.

Just as lame as her power pic.

Bold move, for her next trick, she's going to file legislation to officially adopt Old Glory as the National Flag... https://t.co/4r9PbYAsHs — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) December 17, 2024

Heh.

Now make English our official language. https://t.co/fdgEfFAmpN — Neanne Derthal (@neanne_derthal) December 17, 2024

That'll never happen.

Has the Bald Eagle not been recognized as our national bird before??



Since when?!?!?!?!?



What F**KING TIMELINE IS THIS!?! 😭 https://t.co/UHSumUawDG — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) December 17, 2024

This writer's glad to see she wasn't alone.

Is she serious about that? This is what they're doing? Wallpapering over the old wallpaper with the exact same wallpaper?!? https://t.co/NBbrbzXVEj pic.twitter.com/B13Ppr0nGT — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) December 17, 2024

She's serious. And it technically wasn't official.

But c'mon.

Lame duck congressional sessions are the worst https://t.co/MZxpc2blNL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 17, 2024

They kinda are.

As fat ass @RepMarkPocan climbs onto his milk box crying what Congress can do about school shootings, this is what his fellow Democrat colleagues are worried about. https://t.co/tMrx9F8naO — Wisco_Knight--START MASS DEPORTATIONS! (@Wisco_Knight) December 17, 2024

There's nothing they could've done about yesterday's school shooting in Wisconsin. And, frankly, if our choice is having Democrats strip us of our rights or pass stupid bills like this, we'll take the stupid bills.