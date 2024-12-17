WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald Eagle Our National Bird

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

This writer will make an embarrassing confession: she never knew the bald eagle wasn't the official national bird until today (more on that in a second. Yeah, she knows about how Benjamin Franklin proposed making the turkey the national bird, but she had always just assumed whatever the government needed to do to make the bald eagle our mascot was done ages ago.

Advertisement

Guess not.

On one hand, this writer is fine with Congress passing stupid bills like this. It shouldn't spend any tax money, and it's not some nanny state policy that attempts to run her life.

On the other hand, if this is what Congress is doing, maybe they need to spend even less time in D.C.

So hard to believe.

Not.

Finally, justice has been restored.

The prices are plummeting. Or something.

Plenty of them in Congress.

AHA! 

But, technically, that was just placing it on the seal. There hasn't been an official designation, per USA Today.

We got 99 problems, but the bald eagle ain't one.

Just as lame as her power pic.

Heh.

That'll never happen.

This writer's glad to see she wasn't alone.

She's serious. And it technically wasn't official.

But c'mon.

They kinda are.

There's nothing they could've done about yesterday's school shooting in Wisconsin. And, frankly, if our choice is having Democrats strip us of our rights or pass stupid bills like this, we'll take the stupid bills.

