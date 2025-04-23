White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported

This is really going to make some liberal heads explode. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and border czar Tom Holland have all tried to make it very clear that if you are an illegal alien and a member of a violent gang like MS-13 or Tren de Aragua, you can be deported to El Salvador to spend your days in prison.

This message still hasn't managed to make it through some Democrats' thick heads, so the White House put it in an easy-to-understand illustration.

Not hard to follow: Cross illegally. Join a gang. Get deported. End of story. pic.twitter.com/2WmrJfSlfI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 23, 2025

We would amend that a little to clarify that you can also join a gang and then cross illegally and get deported. How many Tren de Aragua gang members did Venezuela drop off at our border?

For those outraged by this: maybe the problem isn’t deporting gang members, but why you think they deserve to stay in the first place. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 23, 2025

If I may make a suggestion 😉 pic.twitter.com/LuEP3Bgcyt — OhMeOhMy (@OhMeOhMy246) April 23, 2025

Seems simple enough. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) April 23, 2025

Who would have thought the day we see memes from the WH! — Stephen G (@GUNXHER) April 23, 2025

Please quit missing the point intentionally. Due process is foundational to American exceptionalism. — Patrick Strother (@PatrickStrother) April 23, 2025

Maybe it's time to post another illustrated comic about how Kilmar Abrego Garcia was given plenty of due process.

Dumb it down some more for the Dems.

Maybe use crayon. — Mark Babasa (@Mark_Babasa) April 23, 2025

Basically, avoid the first image, and you'll be good where you belong. — Kaia jenny (@KaiaJenny) April 23, 2025

Sometimes, you do have to cartoon it — Houston (@MrHoustonB) April 23, 2025

Love it. Let this be a message to anyone else trying to sneak across the border and ignore our laws. You will be catapulted back where you came from. — JordanMichael K (@michaelkay79) April 23, 2025

As we said, a lot of people are super-mad about this, especially since Abrego Garcia wasn't an MS-13 gang member, despite hanging out with MS-13 gang members and having the gang symbol tattooed on his knuckles.

