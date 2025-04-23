Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump...
Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang...
Cue Sad Piano Music: Woman Turns Down Dream Internship at NASA Because of...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? U.K. Plan to Block the Sun to Fight...
JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize...
CBS News: Pete Hegseth Ordered the Addition of a Makeup Studio to Pentagon...
FactPost Repeats ‘Injecting Bleach’ Hoax Along With Video Debunking It (Again)
Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme...
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management...
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud...
RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
Oh, Really? Randi Weingarten Admits Even SHE Wouldn't Read Some LGBTQ Books to...
Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe...

White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 23, 2025
The White House

This is really going to make some liberal heads explode. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and border czar Tom Holland have all tried to make it very clear that if you are an illegal alien and a member of a violent gang like MS-13 or Tren de Aragua, you can be deported to El Salvador to spend your days in prison.

Advertisement

This message still hasn't managed to make it through some Democrats' thick heads, so the White House put it in an easy-to-understand illustration.

We would amend that a little to clarify that you can also join a gang and then cross illegally and get deported. How many Tren de Aragua gang members did Venezuela drop off at our border?

Maybe it's time to post another illustrated comic about how Kilmar Abrego Garcia was given plenty of due process.

Recommended

Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America
justmindy
Advertisement

As we said, a lot of people are super-mad about this, especially since Abrego Garcia wasn't an MS-13 gang member, despite hanging out with MS-13 gang members and having the gang symbol tattooed on his knuckles. 

***

Tags: DEPORTATION ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MS-13 WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America
justmindy
Cue Sad Piano Music: Woman Turns Down Dream Internship at NASA Because of Trump
Brett T.
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? U.K. Plan to Block the Sun to Fight Climate Change Gets the Green Light
Amy Curtis
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management (BAD Idea)
Doug P.
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud Boys or KKK, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America justmindy
Advertisement