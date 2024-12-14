German Can't Understand How Kyle Rittenhouse Could Walk Around With a Gun
Never Apologize to the Woke Mob: WNBA Owner Pounces on Caitlin Clark's White Privilege Apology

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File

The other day, we told you about WNBA star Caitlin Clark admitting she benefits from 'white privilege' in relation to her success in the league.

This writer said from the get-go such an admission was a mistake. Never, ever apologize to the woke mob and never argue on their terms.

Clark is a star because she's good. Period. Her race has nothing to do with it.

And all this groveling did was give the woke mob more ammo to use against her.

Case in point:

More from Fox News:

Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson spoke out against Time magazine for naming Caitlin Clark "Athlete of the Year" in an interview with CNN Sport on Friday, suggesting that the publication should have given the award to the entire WNBA.

Johnson even suggested the decision to give Clark the honor would incite feelings of "racism" within the league.

"Why couldn’t they have put the WNBA on that cover and say, ‘The WNBA is the league of the year,’ because of all the talent that we have," Johnson said. "When you single out one player, it creates hard feelings, so now you’re starting to hear stories of racism within the WNBA, and I don’t want to hear that."

It took a sum total of two days for the narrative to continue.

And it will continue.

Marc Elias and Bill Kristol Are TOTALLY Fine Following ABC Settlement of Trump Defamation Suit
Amy Curtis
That's the only solution.

Boom.

That's how it always  goes.

That's (D)ifferent.

They certainly don't understand business.

Of course.

It's a religion.

When losing $40M is a 'good' year, you should be grateful.

It's nonsense.

But that's what the Left is best at: nonsense.

