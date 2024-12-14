Never Apologize to the Woke Mob: WNBA Owner Pounces on Caitlin Clark's White Privilege Apology

The other day, we told you about WNBA star Caitlin Clark admitting she benefits from 'white privilege' in relation to her success in the league.

This writer said from the get-go such an admission was a mistake. Never, ever apologize to the woke mob and never argue on their terms.

Clark is a star because she's good. Period. Her race has nothing to do with it.

And all this groveling did was give the woke mob more ammo to use against her.

Case in point:

WNBA owner questions why Caitlin Clark was named Time Athlete of the Year, suggests it will cause racism https://t.co/DnADNPdxZV — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 14, 2024

More from Fox News:

Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson spoke out against Time magazine for naming Caitlin Clark "Athlete of the Year" in an interview with CNN Sport on Friday, suggesting that the publication should have given the award to the entire WNBA. Johnson even suggested the decision to give Clark the honor would incite feelings of "racism" within the league. "Why couldn’t they have put the WNBA on that cover and say, ‘The WNBA is the league of the year,’ because of all the talent that we have," Johnson said. "When you single out one player, it creates hard feelings, so now you’re starting to hear stories of racism within the WNBA, and I don’t want to hear that."

It took a sum total of two days for the narrative to continue.

And it will continue.

Now that Caitlin Clark has admitted her white privilege, I look forward to her sitting out half of every match to ensure that some oppressed basketball players gets some playing time. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) December 14, 2024

That's the only solution.

Here ya go @WNBA owner. Here's a few Caitlin Clark accomplishments. What does this have to do with race? pic.twitter.com/d3dHr3H1rq — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) December 14, 2024

Boom.

WNBA Mystics owner Sheila Johnson had no problem with a professional womens basketball league that's 60% black until an elite white basketball player named Caitlin Clark entered the league & now we have a WNBA race problem. 🙄



Caitlin Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time… — Ken Cornia (@CorniaKen) December 14, 2024

That's how it always goes.

28 years of WNBA losing money (about $10 million a year averaged out) hell, most paid zero attention until Clark came along. This lady said nothing about all the dirty hits Clark has taken due to racism. — 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) December 14, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

It’s this kind of attitude that makes the racial tension worse while also turning off potential fan base. It’s as if the WNBA is allergic to money. — Wiser (@WiserTakes) December 14, 2024

They certainly don't understand business.

Obviously All of the basketballs in the WNBA are racist, giving Caitlin Clark unearned skill because of her white privilege. https://t.co/IWKdAy3XMl — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) December 14, 2024

Of course.

Everything about that suggestion is wrong. Clark great talent and personality wrong color per WNBA culture . To atone for your white privilege sins you must apologize. https://t.co/15CLnmbRbv — Spring Forge Smithy (@ForgePress1) December 14, 2024

It's a religion.

That’s an easy question. She brought so much attention to the league that they only lost $40,000,000 this year. A record year. https://t.co/YIrlBpjZDR — The DEAN (@GFOgreenDEAN) December 14, 2024

When losing $40M is a 'good' year, you should be grateful.

Just nonsense



I never watched a WNBA game until Caitlin Clark came along



It had nothing to do with the fact that she was white



It had everything to do with the fact that she can shoot the ball better than any woman I’ve seen



She made her team so much better by her presence… https://t.co/34kxkdiDVV — RayRichardsonJr (@RayRichardsonJr) December 14, 2024

It's nonsense.

But that's what the Left is best at: nonsense.