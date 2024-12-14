Flashback: Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Was ONLY Student to Defend Duke LaCrosse Players

Eighteen years ago, stripper Crystal Magnum was hired to perform at a party organized by the Duke lacrosse team. She went on to accuse three of the players of raping her. What followed was a media circus of a trial that ended with then-Attorney General Roy Cooper dropping all charges and prosecutor Mike Nifong being disbarred.

Two days ago, Magnum said she made it all up.

What a peach.

And she'll face zero consequences for it.

At the time, when the media was out for scalps and Nifong seeking to boost his political clout with this prosecution, there weren't many allies for the Duke lacrosse players. The narrative was set: they were guilty because they were three privileged men and Magnum was their victim.

But a familiar face went on Nancy Grace to defend the lacrosse players. Trump's incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

