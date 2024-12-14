MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence
Report: Nancy Pelosi Recovering Following Hip Replacement Surgery
You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to...
Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15...
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't...
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and...
'Y' Though? National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of 'Womyn' to Official Word...
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy'...
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post...
Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election...
VIP
Mayorkas Says DHS Has Seen Nothing Unusual With East Coast Drones (But Then...
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of...
Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money

Flashback: Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Was ONLY Student to Defend Duke LaCrosse Players

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Eighteen years ago, stripper Crystal Magnum was hired to perform at a party organized by the Duke lacrosse team. She went on to accuse three of the players of raping her. What followed was a media circus of a trial that ended with then-Attorney General Roy Cooper dropping all charges and prosecutor Mike Nifong being disbarred.

Advertisement

Two days ago, Magnum said she made it all up.

What a peach.

And she'll face zero consequences for it.

At the time, when the media was out for scalps and Nifong seeking to boost his political clout with this prosecution, there weren't many allies for the Duke lacrosse players. The narrative was set: they were guilty because they were three privileged men and Magnum was their victim.

But a familiar face went on Nancy Grace to defend the lacrosse players. Trump's incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

WATCH:

Good for him.

He's been a big player in Trump administration.

Nancy Grace was so incredulous at the thought the allegations were false.

We'd love to hear her comments now.

This makes us chuckle.

Recommended

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence
Brett T.
Advertisement

Oh, lovely.

Very disgusting.

It took guts.

From the start.

We weren't going to point out the hair, but we have to point out the hair.

Everyone who bought Magnum's story should apologize.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LIES NORTH CAROLINA RAPE STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence
Brett T.
Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Brett T.
You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to Bluesky
Amy Curtis
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy' History
Grateful Calvin
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)
Doug P.
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15 Million and a Public Apology
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence Brett T.
Advertisement