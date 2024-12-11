LOW T ALERT: Trudeau Gets in Touch With His Feminine Side to Chide U.S. for Not Electing Female POTUS

Justin Trudeau is disappointed in us, y'all.

We had a second chance to elect a female president and decided to pass on that. Justin thinks that's a very bad thing.

Watch:

Trudeau: “We were supposed to be on a march towards progress, yet just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president. I am and always will be a proud feminist.” pic.twitter.com/c488GBy6XU — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 11, 2024

Forgive us if we aren't going to take lectures on progress from a guy who governs a country that euthanizes the poor.

As for the feminist thing, this writer has more testosterone than Justin.

Bro, just 'cause the PM of Canada thinks he's the main character in his own gender reveal party, doesn't mean Uncle Sam's gotta play along. Skills over vibes, fam. — Vasilios (@goatsontheleft) December 11, 2024

Ouch.

Well..... obviously the United States is smart enough to recognize when we are presented with a candidate based simply on their gender rather than their accomplishments or qualifications for the position..... — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) December 11, 2024

Bingo.

We rejected Kamala Harris because she was wholly unqualified. So was Hillary Clinton.

Why doesn’t he quit and give his job to a woman? — Cheri Price (@CheriPrice1966) December 11, 2024

Canada has only had one female prime minister (more on that in a moment). Why doesn't Justin help that progress?

What a weird thing for an elected male leader of a country to say. — Aroo (@busybeagles) December 11, 2024

We don't know how to break this news, but Justin is a weirdo.

Trudeau is undeniably a clown, presiding over Canada with the most woke policies the country has ever seen. — The Not Top Secret Podcast 𝕏 (@NotTopSecretPod) December 11, 2024

But 'progress' or something.

Somebody is having a little hissy fit after being humiliated by @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/xm9ksY3I0I — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) December 11, 2024

He'll get over it when Trump makes Canada the 51st state.

Canada has never *elected* a female prime minister.



When Kim Campbell, who was appointed PM on the retirement of Brian Mulroney, faced voters in 1993, her party was beaten into fifth place (by seats) and the Bloc Quebecois formed the Official Opposition. https://t.co/5B8BeZiN8G — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 11, 2024

Like we said above -- one female prime minister, and she wasn't elected. Not only was she not elected, when up for a vote people rejected her.

Okay, we chuckled.

Step down and name a woman to take your place Castro https://t.co/BkdXwPT6Iu — Uhhmm (@economykiller) December 11, 2024

Heh.

This writer totally believes the rumor that Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son.

That statement just goes to show how detrimental this dei is. Most unqualified person ever to run for president and he would have voted for her simply because she is a woman. As the theme goes we MUST "Stand up straight and hold the line" H/T GB https://t.co/ar4UrR5zGG — SteadilyFromtheBrink (@S_FromTheBrink) December 11, 2024

DEI is detrimental. The Left doesn't care about the consequences of their actions, just that they feel morally superior doing something.

By his own words, Justin Trudeau is standing in the way of progress by not stepping down as Prime Minister of Canada and allowing a female a chance at his position. Don’t throw shade at powerless, single-vote Americans when you are the problem with your own thesis. https://t.co/71cRXAIKFx — B. Nakee (@B_Nakee) December 11, 2024

Those in glass houses, stones, etc.

Trudeau should remember that.