LOW T ALERT: Trudeau Gets in Touch With His Feminine Side to Chide U.S. for Not Electing Female POTUS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Justin Trudeau is disappointed in us, y'all. 

We had a second chance to elect a female president and decided to pass on that. Justin thinks that's a very bad thing.

Advertisement

Watch:

Forgive us if we aren't going to take lectures on progress from a guy who governs a country that euthanizes the poor.

As for the feminist thing, this writer has more testosterone than Justin.

Ouch.

Bingo.

We rejected Kamala Harris because she was wholly unqualified. So was Hillary Clinton.

Canada has only had one female prime minister (more on that in a moment). Why doesn't Justin help that progress?

We don't know how to break this news, but Justin is a weirdo.

But 'progress' or something.

He'll get over it when Trump makes Canada the 51st state.

Like we said above -- one female prime minister, and she wasn't elected. Not only was she not elected, when up for a vote people rejected her.

Okay, we chuckled.

Advertisement

Heh.

This writer totally believes the rumor that Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son.

DEI is detrimental. The Left doesn't care about the consequences of their actions, just that they feel morally superior doing something.

Those in glass houses, stones, etc.

Trudeau should remember that.

