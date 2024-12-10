WATCH: Biden Climate Czar John Podesta Apologizes to Eco Cult for 'Disappointment' America Caused

They're Not Lovin' It: Lefties Leave Bad Reviews for McDonald's Where UHC CEO...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We regret to inform you that President Joe Biden's climate czar, John Podesta, is disappointed with us. More accurately, he's disappointed we've disappointed the climate change cult.

Oh well.

If disappointing the would-be commies who seek to destroy our quality of life in the name of Gaia is what we've done, we're okay with that.

Get used to disappointment.

Need a tissue, John?

Truly. It's almost too on the nose.

Sure seems that way.

They sure do.

Never, ever in power.

Amy Curtis
Nailed it.

It sure it.

Yep.

That's exactly what they're disappointed about.

That has to make them so mad.

Amen.

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE JOHN PODESTA BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

