WATCH: Biden Climate Czar John Podesta Apologizes to Eco Cult for 'Disappointment' America Caused

We regret to inform you that President Joe Biden's climate czar, John Podesta, is disappointed with us. More accurately, he's disappointed we've disappointed the climate change cult.

Oh well.

If disappointing the would-be commies who seek to destroy our quality of life in the name of Gaia is what we've done, we're okay with that.

Get used to disappointment.

WATCH: Following Kamala Harris’ loss, Biden Climate Czar John Podesta apologizes to the "climate regime" for the "disappointment that the United States has at times caused." pic.twitter.com/VbC2rALOCe — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 10, 2024

Need a tissue, John?

There is no better representation of the "climate movement" then going to human rights violator Azerbaijan to complain about America's freedom to vote out leaders who prioritized using a fake "climate crisis" to launder money while they couldn't afford gas and groceries. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 10, 2024

Truly. It's almost too on the nose.

He sure does end up at podiums apologizing for women a lot. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) December 10, 2024

Sure seems that way.

These people make me physically ill — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 10, 2024

They sure do.

They're self loathing globalists. They should never be in power because the US isn't their priority. — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) December 10, 2024

Never, ever in power.

"We're sorry American voters are smarter and better informed than anyone in the room." - J. Podesta, reportedly. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) December 10, 2024

Nailed it.

Apology tour is back. https://t.co/o9DBQrzX3M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2024

It sure it.

The only good John Podesta and U.N. is a very disappointed John Podesta and U.N. https://t.co/28SRoKXO6u — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 10, 2024

Yep.

Important to note that Podesta is calling U.S. voters "a disappointment" because they elected leaders who prioritize puts their families wellbeing first over partnerships with international criminal organizations like the U.N. https://t.co/XnLovqKcAT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 10, 2024

That's exactly what they're disappointed about.

We won’t be sending the “climate regime” our money to fly on private jets to pointless meetings. https://t.co/yxuiGDevVG — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) December 10, 2024

That has to make them so mad.

The grift is now ending. And the climate worshipers blame us. All I can say to all of them, including John Podesta, is kiss my a**. We're done making you rich. https://t.co/nXFX4ieyDY — Jerry Fuhrman (@jerryfuhrman22) December 10, 2024

Amen.