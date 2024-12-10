New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell Citizens in the First Place

Gun buybacks are the government's way to try and circumvent the Second Amendment. By offering money -- often less than the value of the weapon -- for you to 'voluntarily' turn over your firearms, they technically aren't violating the Second Amendment. But there's always the letter of the law and the spirit of the law.

Buying back those guns implies the government gave them to you in the first place. They did not.

And while you do you, this writer will never sell her guns back to the government. They were totally lost in a boating accident, anyway.

On Saturday, December 14, we're hosting a gun buyback event in Bohemia at the True North Community Church from 10AM-1PM.



No ID is needed, and no questions will be asked. pic.twitter.com/PjFGsPD9XV — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 8, 2024

Interesting price breakdowns. Wonder what they classify as an 'assault rifle.'

lol I thought 3D printed guns were the most dangerous of all. pic.twitter.com/btrfVdyMgk — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) December 8, 2024

Guess not.

As I have stated before and will reiterate: gun buyback programs are fundamentally ineffective and represent a misallocation of public resources. They fail to address the root causes of gun violence and instead serve as superficial gestures. Who is truly the target of this… — 🔫UR a Smart Ass, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) December 8, 2024

The post continues:

Who is truly the target of this performative initiative, those perpetuating violence, or merely a constituency swayed by empty political theatrics? Our friend, Dexter Taylor, a law-abiding citizen with no criminal record or history of violence, now finds himself unjustly imprisoned for exercising his constitutional Second Amendment rights. His prosecution by Letitia James’ office appears driven by political motives rather than any genuine effort to protect public safety. It is imperative for New Yorkers to hold their government accountable and reject the corrupt practices that undermine both their safety and their fundamental freedoms.

We told you about Dexter Taylor here, when a judge said the Second Amendment doesn't exist in New York and when he was sentenced to a decade in prison for nonviolent 'crime' of building his own guns.

Yeah, don't do it.

How many 3D printed guns are you buying this time? pic.twitter.com/LufcnE7SUl — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) December 8, 2024

Well, isn't that lovely.

Buy more guns!!

Because the government will buy them back from you, and then sell them to criminals, so they can rob you with them. https://t.co/UScbyJQdXE — Marlon Brandon (@RealMarlonB) December 8, 2024

Completely on-brand for government, frankly.

We noticed that.

Hi!



Why are you aggressively prosecuting Dexter Taylor for 3D printed guns if you're not concerned enough about them to pay much of anything for them? — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) December 9, 2024

We all know why.

I wouldn’t trust her. Especially if you are an upstanding person with no criminal background. There are judges in NY that say the 2nd amendment doesn’t exist in their courtroom. — Monie (@MoniePJ) December 8, 2024

Yeah, the Second Amendment exists in court rooms even if the judges don't like it.

Ah yes, another meaningless gun buyback stunt. Criminals aren’t lining up to turn in their guns, but law-abiding citizens lose their rights. Classic feel-good, do-nothing policy. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) December 8, 2024

Which is all government is good at.

Turn $379.99 into $500 with this one simple trick. https://t.co/huWhm0noY8 pic.twitter.com/o1wAXJkC4A — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 10, 2024

Solid advice.

Never, ever.

"a gun buyback event"



I don't remember buying a gun from you in the first place. https://t.co/Sc50TQ1pPy — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 10, 2024

The government can't buy back what it never sold you in the first place.

The disarming of citizens is always followed by tyranny. https://t.co/OWF2ljrq7W pic.twitter.com/RS0zCaxndL — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 9, 2024

Always, invariably, followed by tyranny.