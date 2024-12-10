J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining...
Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025...
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card...
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party...
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding...
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something...
VIP
What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express...
Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW...
*SNORT* AOC's 2023 Airhead Take on Subway Safety Goes VIRAL After Daniel Penny...
FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them...
BOOMITY! Donald Trump Names Harmeet Dhillon As Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
Tom Cotton Says ALL of Trump's Cabinet Nominees Will Be Confirmed by the...
‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans Returns to ‘Avengers’ Franchise but Possibly in New...
Now It Can Be Told! Joe Biden’s Totally REAL Not Made Up Priorities...

New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell Citizens in the First Place

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Gun buybacks are the government's way to try and circumvent the Second Amendment. By offering money -- often less than the value of the weapon -- for you to 'voluntarily' turn over your firearms, they technically aren't violating the Second Amendment. But there's always the letter of the law and the spirit of the law.

Advertisement

Buying back those guns implies the government gave them to you in the first place. They did not.

And while you do you, this writer will never sell her guns back to the government. They were totally lost in a boating accident, anyway.

Interesting price breakdowns. Wonder what they classify as an 'assault rifle.'

Guess not.

The post continues:

Who is truly the target of this performative initiative, those perpetuating violence, or merely a constituency swayed by empty political theatrics? Our friend, Dexter Taylor, a law-abiding citizen with no criminal record or history of violence, now finds himself unjustly imprisoned for exercising his constitutional Second Amendment rights. His prosecution by Letitia James’ office appears driven by political motives rather than any genuine effort to protect public safety. It is imperative for New Yorkers to hold their government accountable and reject the corrupt practices that undermine both their safety and their fundamental freedoms.

Recommended

NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
Advertisement

We told you about Dexter Taylor here, when a judge said the Second Amendment doesn't exist in New York and when he was sentenced to a decade in prison for nonviolent 'crime' of building his own guns.

Yeah, don't do it.

Well, isn't that lovely.

Completely on-brand for government, frankly.

We noticed that.

We all know why.

Yeah, the Second Amendment exists in court rooms even if the judges don't like it.

Advertisement

Which is all government is good at.

Solid advice.

Never, ever.

The government can't buy back what it never sold you in the first place.

Always, invariably, followed by tyranny.

Tags: GUN GRABBERS NEW YORK SECOND AMENDMENT GUN CONFISCATION LETITIA JAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'
Sam J.
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding With J6 to 'GET Trump'
Sam J.
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025 and LET'S GOOO (Watch)
Sam J.
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something a Survivor Would Say
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny Sam J.
Advertisement