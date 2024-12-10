They're Not Lovin' It: Lefties Leave Bad Reviews for McDonald's Where UHC CEO...
CBS News Notes Health Insurance Costs Have Skyrocketed, but Can't Seem to Figure Out Why

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 10, 2024
Meme

There has been a lot of attention paid to health insurance this past week, after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the streets of NYC.

His alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, PA the other day. 

Lots of Lefties are hailing Mangione as a hero because health insurance companies are evil and greedy and Thompson deserved to die for his crimes.

That last part is sarcastic, of course.

But the narrative is set:

CBS writes:

Health insurance costs are far outpacing inflation, leaving more consumers on the hook each year for thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses. At the same time, some insurers are rejecting nearly 1 in 5 claims. That double whammy is leaving Americans paying more for coverage yet sometimes feeling like they're getting less in return, experts say. 

Frustration over denials and medical costs has fueled an outpouring of vitriol against health insurance companies in the wake of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Also last week, a similar outcry led Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to reverse a decision to limit anesthesia coverage during surgeries.

What CBS conveniently ignores is the legislation Democrats forced through almost 15 years ago: the so-called Affordable Care Act.

The ACA, or Obamacare, was supposed to make insurance less expensive.

It's done the opposite. As government interference always does.

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
An abject failure.

It was always a lie.

Total mystery.

If that's what it takes.

That's the truth.

They'll be screaming from the rooftops if Trump tries to repeal Obamacare, too.

YUP.

If only we could figure this out.

Turns out that was a lie.

Skyrocketed.

Probably the latter.

We don't despise the media enough.

