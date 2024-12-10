CBS News Notes Health Insurance Costs Have Skyrocketed, but Can't Seem to Figure Out Why

There has been a lot of attention paid to health insurance this past week, after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the streets of NYC.

His alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, PA the other day.

Lots of Lefties are hailing Mangione as a hero because health insurance companies are evil and greedy and Thompson deserved to die for his crimes.

That last part is sarcastic, of course.

But the narrative is set:

Americans are paying more than ever for health insurance. Denials add to their pain.

https://t.co/BiKKpA9Q1e — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 10, 2024

CBS writes:

Health insurance costs are far outpacing inflation, leaving more consumers on the hook each year for thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses. At the same time, some insurers are rejecting nearly 1 in 5 claims. That double whammy is leaving Americans paying more for coverage yet sometimes feeling like they're getting less in return, experts say. Frustration over denials and medical costs has fueled an outpouring of vitriol against health insurance companies in the wake of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Also last week, a similar outcry led Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to reverse a decision to limit anesthesia coverage during surgeries.

What CBS conveniently ignores is the legislation Democrats forced through almost 15 years ago: the so-called Affordable Care Act.

The ACA, or Obamacare, was supposed to make insurance less expensive.

It's done the opposite. As government interference always does.

So Obamacare, by objective metrics, was a failure. If only there was a group of people who predicted this. — Razor (@hale_razor) December 10, 2024

An abject failure.

CBS out here with breaking news from 2013 🙄



""So this fall, as cancellation letters were going out to approximately 4 million Americans, the public realized Obama’s breezy assurances were wrong"https://t.co/vEkuq7lkhF pic.twitter.com/60eb78mIYR — Darth Bulldog #GoDawgs (@OverpaidA) December 10, 2024

It was always a lie.

Huh. Did something happen about 15 years ago that caused health insurance to become way more expensive? Well, I guess the world will never know. Just one of life's great mysteries amirite? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 10, 2024

Total mystery.

Pretend Obamacare is names Trumpcare and have at it, “journalists”. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) December 10, 2024

If that's what it takes.

Fixed it for you.



Americans are paying more than ever for health insurance thanks to ObamaCare and historic high inflation. — Kristi Stahr (@KristiMStahr) December 10, 2024

That's the truth.

The same people who shoved ObamaCare down our throats are now complaining.



Stfu and take your lumps. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 10, 2024

They'll be screaming from the rooftops if Trump tries to repeal Obamacare, too.

Thanks Obama



And John McCain https://t.co/0534EeP1PZ pic.twitter.com/DbamXtL672 — Hillbilly Cat Herder (@PollySpin) December 10, 2024

YUP.

That’s terrible. So who set up the current system and promised it would lower costs? Any ideas? https://t.co/PrxLTFJpdE pic.twitter.com/CUVo56f3pt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 10, 2024

If only we could figure this out.

Fake news. Barack Obama fixed healthcare in 2010.



Lower prices and higher quality, remember? https://t.co/a7OjEvRG4G — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) December 10, 2024

Turns out that was a lie.

ObamaCare promises:



"If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor" ❌

Cheaper health insurance ❌

Health care more accessible ❌

Federal budget issues resolved ❌

Health outcomes improved ❌



Instead total health care spending in the U.S. has skyrocketed from around $3.2… https://t.co/ZkCDTlPwIi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 10, 2024

Skyrocketed.

But you guys told us that Obamacare fixed health insurance. It gave the government sweeping powers to regulate the insurance industry. Who exactly are you blaming for these denials? Or is @cbsnews just trying to incite violence? https://t.co/dS1jOVZVpu — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 10, 2024

Probably the latter.

We don't despise the media enough.