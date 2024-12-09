Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...
Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's...
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020...
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Soci...
Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a...
The Daniel Penny Trial Is Over….and Now the Reactions Are Flooding In
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators...
Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Beggin...
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person...
BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny...
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
VIP
What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp'...

University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 09, 2024
Twitter

If you live outside of Wisconsin, you may not know just how Left-wing the state capital, Madison (and all of surrounding Dane County), really is.

Let's put it this way -- the University of Wisconsin-Madison -- removed a ROCK from its campus because it was deemed 'racist.'

Advertisement

A rock.

Dan O'Donnell is a Milwaukee-area conservative radio host, and he brought to our attention this video from UWM professor Timothy Paustain:

This is not, actually, a fact.

Which is no more or less scientific than the people who thought arrows on the grocery store floors would stop the virus, frankly.

The 'dangers'. Really, Paustian?

The current assistant secretary for HHS calls women 'egg producers', so take all the seats.

O'Donnell reached out for comment earlier today:

Recommended

Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon Musk
Brett T.
Advertisement

And actually did get a response:

It's always a 'joke' when they get busted.

He didn't sound like he was joking.

This writer isn't as forgiving as O'Donnell. The Left does this all the time: say something outrageous or offensive and then pretend it was a joke.

He meant what he said and only hid behind the 'joke' excuse when he was exposed.

Tags: HHS PANDEMIC PROFESSOR WISCONSIN ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon Musk
Brett T.
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Socialized Medicine
Amy Curtis
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020 Will Be Underwater by 2050
Amy Curtis
Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon Musk Brett T.
Advertisement