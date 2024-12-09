University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral

If you live outside of Wisconsin, you may not know just how Left-wing the state capital, Madison (and all of surrounding Dane County), really is.

Let's put it this way -- the University of Wisconsin-Madison -- removed a ROCK from its campus because it was deemed 'racist.'

A rock.

Dan O'Donnell is a Milwaukee-area conservative radio host, and he brought to our attention this video from UWM professor Timothy Paustain:

University of Wisconsin microbiology professor Timothy Paustian tells students during a class lecture that "we have a psychopath who's going to be the head of Health and Human Services. He's a moron. That's not a political thing, that's a fact." pic.twitter.com/tU3eHbcIfp — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 9, 2024

This is not, actually, a fact.

Paustian expresses his concern about Trump nominee RFK, Jr., claiming that "if we do have a pandemic with him in charge, he's going to be talking about crystals and meditation." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 9, 2024

Which is no more or less scientific than the people who thought arrows on the grocery store floors would stop the virus, frankly.

He then tells students to "ignore people like that" and charges them with educating your friends and family" about the dangers of RFK as HHS Secretary. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 9, 2024

The 'dangers'. Really, Paustian?

The current assistant secretary for HHS calls women 'egg producers', so take all the seats.

O'Donnell reached out for comment earlier today:

Paustian has not yet responded to a request for comment. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 9, 2024

And actually did get a response:

Paustian has responded to my request for comment: "It was a joke. I probably should not have said it. But I am concerned about HHS stance if we do have a pandemic." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 9, 2024

It's always a 'joke' when they get busted.

He didn't sound like he was joking.

Professor Paustian has sent another response: "You know on further thought, you are right. I will be formally apologizing in class today for that joke. It was in poor taste. If you would like a recording of that, I can send it to you." Honestly, kudos to him! — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 9, 2024

This writer isn't as forgiving as O'Donnell. The Left does this all the time: say something outrageous or offensive and then pretend it was a joke.

He meant what he said and only hid behind the 'joke' excuse when he was exposed.