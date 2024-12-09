NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help...
He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal
‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO
VIP
Brain Damaged: Neuropsychology Organizations Choose the Woke Mind Virus Over Medicine
Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before...
Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...
Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's...
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020...
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Soci...
Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a...
The Daniel Penny Trial Is Over….and Now the Reactions Are Flooding In

Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down for Penny Verdict Hot Take

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 09, 2024
MSNBC

We're not surprised the usual race-baiting crowd is in overdrive following the Daniel Penny verdict. Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. Neely was a career criminal who was harassing and threatening subway riders when Penny restrained him. 

Advertisement

The jury wasn't convinced of Penny's guilt. But a whole lot of Leftists are, and they think it was all rooted in racism (as they always do):

Just imagine not being an idiot, Mehdi.

Just imagine.

We also know what would've happened if Penny were black:

Oh, look.

Yup.

Recommended

Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up
justmindy
Advertisement

That's all projection from Mehdi.

He's incapable of that objectivity, so everyone else is.

This writer hadn't heard about the aforementioned Jordan Williams until the End Wokeness post popped into her feed, so, yeah.

Also accurate.

It's a big L for the woke Left and race baiters.

Exactly.

Nope.

Advertisement

Mehdi is nothing if not consistently wrong.

Yes. That's exactly what he's saying.

Mehdi is the latter.

Tags: RACISM MEHDI HASAN JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO
Brett T.
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help Them Fight Inflation
Doug P.
He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up justmindy
Advertisement