Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down for Penny Verdict Hot Take

We're not surprised the usual race-baiting crowd is in overdrive following the Daniel Penny verdict. Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. Neely was a career criminal who was harassing and threatening subway riders when Penny restrained him.

Advertisement

The jury wasn't convinced of Penny's guilt. But a whole lot of Leftists are, and they think it was all rooted in racism (as they always do):

Imagine, just imagine, if Jordan Neely had been white and Daniel Penny was black



Imagine what some of the folks defending Penny today would be saying.



Just imagine. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 9, 2024

Just imagine not being an idiot, Mehdi.

Just imagine.

We also know what would've happened if Penny were black:

Daniel Penny (24) put a homeless felon in a fataI chokehold to stop him from attacking people on his NY train.



Bail: $200,000

Appeal: Rejected



Jordan Williams (20) st@bbed and kiIIed a homeless man to stop him from attacking people on his NY train.



Bail: $0

Charges: Dropped pic.twitter.com/a3s0qZqOLi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 6, 2024

Oh, look.

The people defending Penny would be saying the same thing. The only people whose tune would change would be race hustlers such as yourself. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 9, 2024

Yup.

Yeah, right, no one has the intellectual integrity and consistency to believe that the government should protect the public from violent psychotics regardless of race. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 9, 2024

That's all projection from Mehdi.

He's incapable of that objectivity, so everyone else is.

I just imagined it. Then I shrugged. Also, it never would have made the news. So we never would have heard about it. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) December 9, 2024

This writer hadn't heard about the aforementioned Jordan Williams until the End Wokeness post popped into her feed, so, yeah.

If Jordan Neely were white, he would have already been in prison for the several dozen felonies he committed. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) December 9, 2024

Also accurate.

No race baiting in the world is going to numb the feeling of holding this L, bud. https://t.co/pzr3j6GYAc pic.twitter.com/03FDERik3E — AE Yika (@ae_yika) December 9, 2024

It's a big L for the woke Left and race baiters.

This is where some people make up scenarios in their own head to get mad about. https://t.co/qz9t0mnwPv — That Goddamned Finkelstein S**t Kid (@Supreme____Beef) December 9, 2024

Exactly.

If Daniel Penny had been a decorated Black Marine, and Jordan Neely had been a Caucasian dope fiend, there never even would have been a case here. https://t.co/ByMLRRM9ph — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 9, 2024

Nope.

Is there an IQ level below which people who make these types of arguments can't understand the implications of their own points?



If Penny were Black (and Neely white), the people calling for his conviction would be just as wrong as they are now.



Is Mehdi's intention to… https://t.co/3O9LLnZMyI pic.twitter.com/roOB38bL4R — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

Mehdi is nothing if not consistently wrong.

So what you're saying is race matters in how you feel people should be treated in criminal matters? https://t.co/hUUKQA4fqS — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) December 9, 2024

Yes. That's exactly what he's saying.

It’d be exactly the same.



People would applaud anyone for neutralizing a situation where a crazy, drug-addled person was running around saying he was going to kill people.



This is a good litmus test — are you a sane person -or- someone who views everything through race. https://t.co/1keEcs7Bhx — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) December 9, 2024

Mehdi is the latter.