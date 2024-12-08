Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth 'Not Much of a Man'

The Left really have it out for Pete Hegseth. From the unfounded accusations of sexual assault (that led to Sunny Hostin having to make multiple legal disclaimers on 'The View') to the criticisms of his drinking, they clearly think this is one of Donald Trump's nominees they can take down.

They even went so far was to publish an email from his mom, something she absolutely wrecked them over on Fox News.

Now Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy who had an affair with a Chinese spy, thinks Hegseth's mom defending him proves Hegseth isn't 'much of a man.'

Watch:

NEW: Rep. Eric Swalwell and MSNBC’s Michael Steele suggest Pete Hegseth is “not much of a man” because his mom had to defend his character.



"Pete Hegseth, a man who said no woman should ever go into combat, sent his poor mom into combat to try and save his butt." pic.twitter.com/D2N98n4j0I — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2024

With that vest, you're gonna tell us the guy who served in combat isn't 'much of a man'? Puh-leeze.

This is laughable coming from a grown man in a vest.



What would make Hegseth a man?



Banging Chinese spy? — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 8, 2024

Excellent question.

Michael Steele has morphed over the years from being the worst, most ineffectual head of the RNC to being despicable in every respect. — Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) December 8, 2024

YUP.

That vest screams I’m gay! — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 8, 2024

Dude.

El. Oh. El.

It's ironic that Michael Steele and Eric Swalwell criticize Pete Hegseth while completely missing the point. Defending your son, especially when his character is under attack, isn’t "combat"—it’s what any loving parent would do. Maybe they’re just jealous that Pete has a mom who… — Gianni POV (@giannipov) December 8, 2024

This writer has three sons. She would absolutely defend their character.

Eric Swalwell is projecting think about it like this everything he accuses of Hegseth is true of him Rules for Radicals Tactic.... pic.twitter.com/FCbpeASLN9 — Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh_816) December 8, 2024

It's definitely some projection.

So first, Pete Hegseth was abusive to women and that's why he's unqualified.



But now, a woman in his life loves him so much that she is vouching for him in D.C.



Got it. https://t.co/OYGK8LttfU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 8, 2024

Bingo.

It's always 'heads we win, tails you lose' with the Left.

Eric Swalwell saying Pete Hegseth is "not much of a man" is like Yoko Ono saying Maria Callas was "not much of a singer" https://t.co/Td2ddWQJ8k — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 8, 2024

Nailed it.

Dear Democrats and media,

Keep attacking moms, please.

This is definitely a winning strategy. https://t.co/y8limCDjWJ — pwl 🇺🇸 (@PeppersGenXDad) December 8, 2024

Yes, keep it up. You're doing a great job.

Dear @ericswalwell - at least he didn’t sleep with a Chinese spy …

But you’ve heard that before https://t.co/edCjtGNG22 — Toni ✝️🇺🇸⭐️ (@Hubbs216) December 8, 2024

He sure has.

They are probably making this critique because their moms wouldn’t defend their character.



If your own mama ain’t got your back, nobody does. https://t.co/qybEwOj3uO — c essene (@c_essene) December 8, 2024

Probably correct.