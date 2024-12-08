Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth 'Not Much of a Man'

The Left really have it out for Pete Hegseth. From the unfounded accusations of sexual assault (that led to Sunny Hostin having to make multiple legal disclaimers on 'The View') to the criticisms of his drinking, they clearly think this is one of Donald Trump's nominees they can take down.
They even went so far was to publish an email from his mom, something she absolutely wrecked them over on Fox News.
Now Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy who had an affair with a Chinese spy, thinks Hegseth's mom defending him proves Hegseth isn't 'much of a man.'
Watch:
NEW: Rep. Eric Swalwell and MSNBC’s Michael Steele suggest Pete Hegseth is “not much of a man” because his mom had to defend his character.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2024
"Pete Hegseth, a man who said no woman should ever go into combat, sent his poor mom into combat to try and save his butt." pic.twitter.com/D2N98n4j0I
With that vest, you're gonna tell us the guy who served in combat isn't 'much of a man'? Puh-leeze.
This is laughable coming from a grown man in a vest.— Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 8, 2024
What would make Hegseth a man?
Banging Chinese spy?
Excellent question.
Michael Steele has morphed over the years from being the worst, most ineffectual head of the RNC to being despicable in every respect.— Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) December 8, 2024
YUP.
That vest screams I’m gay!— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 8, 2024
Dude.
El. Oh. El.
It's ironic that Michael Steele and Eric Swalwell criticize Pete Hegseth while completely missing the point. Defending your son, especially when his character is under attack, isn’t "combat"—it’s what any loving parent would do. Maybe they’re just jealous that Pete has a mom who…— Gianni POV (@giannipov) December 8, 2024
This writer has three sons. She would absolutely defend their character.
Eric Swalwell is projecting think about it like this everything he accuses of Hegseth is true of him Rules for Radicals Tactic.... pic.twitter.com/FCbpeASLN9— Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh_816) December 8, 2024
It's definitely some projection.
So first, Pete Hegseth was abusive to women and that's why he's unqualified.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 8, 2024
But now, a woman in his life loves him so much that she is vouching for him in D.C.
Got it. https://t.co/OYGK8LttfU
Bingo.
It's always 'heads we win, tails you lose' with the Left.
Eric Swalwell saying Pete Hegseth is "not much of a man" is like Yoko Ono saying Maria Callas was "not much of a singer" https://t.co/Td2ddWQJ8k— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 8, 2024
Nailed it.
Dear Democrats and media,— pwl 🇺🇸 (@PeppersGenXDad) December 8, 2024
Keep attacking moms, please.
This is definitely a winning strategy. https://t.co/y8limCDjWJ
Yes, keep it up. You're doing a great job.
Dear @ericswalwell - at least he didn’t sleep with a Chinese spy …— Toni ✝️🇺🇸⭐️ (@Hubbs216) December 8, 2024
But you’ve heard that before https://t.co/edCjtGNG22
He sure has.
They are probably making this critique because their moms wouldn’t defend their character.— c essene (@c_essene) December 8, 2024
If your own mama ain’t got your back, nobody does. https://t.co/qybEwOj3uO
Probably correct.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member