Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth 'Not Much of a Man'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 08, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left really have it out for Pete Hegseth. From the unfounded accusations of sexual assault (that led to Sunny Hostin having to make multiple legal disclaimers on 'The View') to the criticisms of his drinking, they clearly think this is one of Donald Trump's nominees they can take down.

They even went so far was to publish an email from his mom, something she absolutely wrecked them over on Fox News.

Now Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy who had an affair with a Chinese spy, thinks Hegseth's mom defending him proves Hegseth isn't 'much of a man.'

Watch:

With that vest, you're gonna tell us the guy who served in combat isn't 'much of a man'? Puh-leeze.

Excellent question.

YUP.

Dude.

El. Oh. El.

This writer has three sons. She would absolutely defend their character.

It's definitely some projection.

Bingo.

It's always 'heads we win, tails you lose' with the Left.

Nailed it.

Yes, keep it up. You're doing a great job.

He sure has.

Probably correct.

