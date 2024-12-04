Mama Bear for the WIN: Pete Hegseth's Mom NUKES Despicable NYT Smear, Sets Record STRAIGHT

It sure seems the media are hellbent on destroying Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. Much like they smeared Brett Kavanaugh, there are no depths to which they won't stoop, including accusations of 'excessive drinking' (sound familiar?). It leads the nightly news.

Advertisement

They even published an email from Pete's mom, Penelope, as 'proof' he's terrible.

Well, now mom is setting the record straight and taking the media to task:

PENELOPE HEGSETH: @PeteHegseth is "the most faithful patriot of this country ... he has fought and almost died for his country. He's a good dad, he's an amazing son and father — and that's the Pete I want people to know." pic.twitter.com/3sgSVvfVm7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2024

Good for mom.

This will be @PeteHegseth 's first test as the SOD: defending American interests against the enemies from within—the RINOs, warmongers, and lobbyists behind them. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr | MAHA (Commentary only) (@RFKJr_Official) December 4, 2024

And there are a lot of them.

Everything they (media and opponents) are complaining about, even if true, is personal. It has absolutely nothing to do with the job.



It boils down to "he was going through a bad divorce, so he dated, yelled at his ex, and got drunk". Who gives a f?



I just care about the job. — Ann Arky (@PamiamSC) December 4, 2024

That stuff only matters when a Republican does it, of course.

Great but all I care about is Pete redefining our military into the greatest fighting force on earth. I believe he’s the man that will get the job done. https://t.co/lG2C3m3X8t — Márta Lisle (@UrUnpaidPundit) December 4, 2024

And that's what should matter.

Pete Hegseth's mom tells Fox & Friends that the blistering email she sent her son was sent in anger seven years ago. She says she took it all back hours later. She says her son is a changed man today and that the criticisms in the email no longer apply. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 4, 2024

People can -- and do -- change.

Weird how the NYT didn't publish her apology email.

Doesn’t matter who — EVERY Trump pick is going to get Kavanaughed. — Prof. Pulvey Rutherford M.D. J.D. Ph.D. MFCC (@30_Helens_Redux) December 4, 2024

Yep.

Which is precisely why Trump should ignore the critics.

The people who published and promoted the article in which it was published are sick.



It is vile and disgraceful to use such an email for political gain. — Dan Moody (@DanielRMoody) December 4, 2024

Remember how the media closed ranks to protect the 'personal' information on Hunter Biden's laptop.

They won't.

And we all know why.

She also said she felt threatened by the media. Not surprising.

Advertisement

Pete Hegseth's mother on the New York Times after they published an email:



"It feels almost criminal when reporters call you and threaten you ... They are in it for the commission, the money, and they don't care who they hurt." pic.twitter.com/6wdHpp2pZh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 4, 2024

They don't care who they hurt.

Pete Hegseth's mom on Fox and Friends this morning defending her son. She points out that she sent an emotional email, and then apologized two hours later.



The media never talks about the apology because they're trying to destroy him, not tell the truth. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 4, 2024

Because they are part and parcel of the Democratic Party.