POLITICO: Biden Chose His Family Over His Political Legacy

Mama Bear for the WIN: Pete Hegseth's Mom NUKES Despicable NYT Smear, Sets Record STRAIGHT

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

It sure seems the media are hellbent on destroying Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. Much like they smeared Brett Kavanaugh, there are no depths to which they won't stoop, including accusations of 'excessive drinking' (sound familiar?). It leads the nightly news.

They even published an email from Pete's mom, Penelope, as 'proof' he's terrible.

Well, now mom is setting the record straight and taking the media to task:

Good for mom.

And there are a lot of them.

That stuff only matters when a Republican does it, of course.

And that's what should matter.

People can -- and do -- change.

Weird how the NYT didn't publish her apology email.

Yep.

Which is precisely why Trump should ignore the critics.

Remember how the media closed ranks to protect the 'personal' information on Hunter Biden's laptop.

They won't.

And we all know why.

She also said she felt threatened by the media. Not surprising.

They don't care who they hurt.

Because they are part and parcel of the Democratic Party.

